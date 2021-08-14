JavaScript library for generating highly recognizable identicons using HTML5 canvas or SVG.
Using Jdenticon is simple. Follow the steps below to integrate Jdenticon into your website.
Jdenticon is able to render both raster and vector identicons. Raster icons are rendered slightly faster than vector icons, but vector icons scale better on high resolution screens. Add a canvas to render a raster icon, or an inline svg element to render a vector icon.
<!-- Vector icon -->
<svg width="80" height="80" data-jdenticon-value="icon value"></svg>
<!-- OR -->
<!-- Raster icon -->
<canvas width="80" height="80" data-jdenticon-value="icon value"></canvas>
Include the Jdenticon library somewhere on your page. You can either host it yourself or use it right off jsDelivr.
<!-- Using jsDelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jdenticon@3.1.1/dist/jdenticon.min.js"
integrity="sha384-l0/0sn63N3mskDgRYJZA6Mogihu0VY3CusdLMiwpJ9LFPklOARUcOiWEIGGmFELx"
crossorigin="anonymous">
</script>
<!-- OR -->
<!-- Hosting it yourself -->
<script src="-path-to-/jdenticon.min.js"></script>
That's it!
For more usage examples and API documentation, please see:
There are ports or bindings for Jdenticon available for the following platforms:
Same icons but generated server-side. Service provided by Aaroh Mankad.
http://identicon-api.herokuapp.com/
Jdenticon is available under the MIT license.