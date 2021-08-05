JDBC API Wrapper for node.js

Looking for a more active maintainer or sponsers

As you've probably noticed, I've not been able to actively maintain this project in a few years. The project looks to be used by quite a few people, so I'm willing to add collaborators to this project who are interested in more active maintenance. You can message me at jason.g.ozias@gmail.com.

If I receieve enough sponsor interest I will switch back to active maintenance of this project.

Latest Version

0.7.6

Installation

Release: npm i --save jdbc

Development: npm i --save jdbc@next (this will install code from the master branch).

Please visit node-jdbc for information on installing with npm.

Status

Major API Refactor

One Instance to Rule Them All (JVM)

node-java spins up one JVM instance only. Due to this fact, any JVM options and classpath setup have to happen before the first java call. I've created a small wrapper (jinst.js) to help out with this. See below for example usage. I usually add this to every file that may be an entry point. The unit tests are setup like this due to the fact that order can't be guaranteed.

var jinst = require ( 'jdbc/lib/jinst' ); if (!jinst.isJvmCreated()) { jinst.addOption( "-Xrs" ); jinst.setupClasspath([ './drivers/hsqldb.jar' , './drivers/derby.jar' , './drivers/derbyclient.jar' , './drivers/derbytools.jar' ]); }

Connection Pooling

Everyone gets a pool now. By default with no extra configuration, the pool is created with one connection that can be reserved/released. Currently, the pool is configured with two options: minpoolsize and maxpoolsize . If minpoolsize is set, when the pool is initialized, minpoolsize connections will be created. If maxpoolsize is set (the default value is minpoolsize ), and you try and reserve a connection and there aren't any available, the pool will be grown. This can happen until maxpoolsize connections have been reserved. The pool should be initialized after configuration is set with the initialize() function. JDBC connections can then be acquired with the reserve() function and returned to the pool with the release() function. Below is the unit test for the pool that demonstrates this behavior.

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var nodeunit = require ( 'nodeunit' ); var jinst = require ( '../lib/jinst' ); var Pool = require ( '../lib/pool' ); if (!jinst.isJvmCreated()) { jinst.addOption( "-Xrs" ); jinst.setupClasspath([ './drivers/hsqldb.jar' , './drivers/derby.jar' , './drivers/derbyclient.jar' , './drivers/derbytools.jar' ]); } var config = { url : 'jdbc:hsqldb:hsql://localhost/xdb' , user : 'SA' , password : '' , minpoolsize : 2 , maxpoolsize : 3 }; var testpool = null ; var testconn = null ; module .exports = { setUp : function ( callback ) { if (testpool === null ) { testpool = new Pool(config); } callback(); }, testinitialize : function ( test ) { testpool.initialize( function ( err ) { test.expect( 1 ); test.equal( null , err); test.done(); }); }, testreserve : function ( test ) { testpool.reserve( function ( err, conn ) { test.expect( 4 ); test.equal( null , err); test.ok(conn && typeof conn == 'object' ); test.equal(testpool._pool.length, 1 ); test.equal(testpool._reserved.length, 1 ); testconn = conn; test.done(); }); }, testrelease : function ( test ) { testpool.release(testconn, function ( err, conn ) { test.expect( 3 ); test.equal( null , err); test.equal(testpool._pool.length, 2 ); test.equal(testpool._reserved.length, 0 ); testconn = null ; test.done(); }); }, testreserverelease : function ( test ) { testpool.reserve( function ( err, conn ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { testpool.release(conn, function ( err ) { test.expect( 3 ); test.equal( null , err); test.equal(testpool._pool.length, 2 ); test.equal(testpool._reserved.length, 0 ); test.done(); }); } }); }, testreservepastmin : function ( test ) { var conns = []; for (i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { testpool.reserve( function ( err, conn ) { conns.push(conn); if (i == 3 ) { test.expect( 2 ); test.equal(testpool._pool.length, 0 ); test.equal(testpool._reserved.length, 3 ); _.each(conns, function ( conn ) { testpool.release(conn, function ( err ) {}); }); test.done(); } }); } }, testovermax : function ( test ) { var conns = []; for (i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { testpool.reserve( function ( err, conn ) { if (err) { if (i == 3 ) { test.expect( 3 ); test.ok(err); test.equal(testpool._reserved.length, 3 ); test.equal(testpool._pool.length, 0 ); _.each(conns, function ( conn ) { testpool.release(conn, function ( err ) {}); }); test.done(); } else { console .log(err); } } else { conns.push(conn); } }); } } };

Fully Wrapped Connection API

The Java Connection API has almost been completely wrapped. See connection.js for a full list of functions.

conn.setAutoCommit( false , function ( err ) { if (err) { callback(err); } else { callback( null ); } });

ResultSet processing separated from statement execution

ResultSet processing has been separated from statement execution to allow for more flexibility. The ResultSet returned from executing a select query can still be processed into an object array using the toObjArray() function on the resultset object.

conn.createStatement( function ( err, statement ) { if (err) { callback(err); } else { statement.executeQuery( "SELECT * FROM blah;" , function ( err, resultset ) { if (err) { callback(err) } else { resultset.toObjArray( function ( err, results ) { if (results.length > 0 ) { console .log( "ID: " + results[ 0 ].ID); } callback( null , resultset); }); } }); } });

Oracle and Closing Statements

If you are experiencing the "ORA-01000: maximum open cursors exceeded" error, you can avoid it by closing your statements with:

statement.close()

Automatically Closing Idle Connections

If you pass a maxidle property in the config for a new connection pool, pool.reserve() will close stale connections, and will return a sufficiently fresh connection, or a new connection. maxidle can be number representing the maximum number of milliseconds since a connection was last used, that a connection is still considered alive (without making an extra call to the database to check that the connection is valid). If maxidle is a falsy value or is absent from the config, this feature does not come into effect. This feature is useful, when connections are automatically closed from the server side after a certain period of time, and when it is not appropriate to use the connection keepalive feature.

Usage

Some mininal examples are given below. I've also created a node-example-jdbc project with more thorough examples.

Initialize

var JDBC = require ( 'jdbc' ); var jinst = require ( 'jdbc/lib/jinst' ); if (!jinst.isJvmCreated()) { jinst.addOption( "-Xrs" ); jinst.setupClasspath([ './drivers/hsqldb.jar' , './drivers/derby.jar' , './drivers/derbyclient.jar' , './drivers/derbytools.jar' ]); } var config = { url : 'jdbc:hsqldb:hsql://localhost/xdb' , drivername : 'my.jdbc.DriverName' , minpoolsize : 10 , maxpoolsize : 100 , user : 'SA' , password : '' , properties : {} }; var hsqldb = new JDBC(config); hsqldb.initialize( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } });

Reserve Connection, Execute Queries, Release Connection