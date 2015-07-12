Pure JavaScript Iconv for Japanese encodings.
$ npm install jconv
For example simply convert from EUC-JP to Shift_JIS:
var jconv = require( 'jconv' );
var SJISBuffer = jconv.convert( EUCJPBuffer, 'EUCJP', 'SJIS' );
Also available iconv-lite syntax:
var str = jconv.decode( buffer, fromEncoding );
var buf = jconv.encode( 'string', toEncoding );
jconv( input, fromEncoding, toEncoding )
jconv.convert( input, fromEncoding, toEncoding )
input {Buffer} or {String}
fromEncoding,
toEncoding {String}:
return {Buffer}
jconv.decode( inputBuffer, fromEncoding )
return {String}
jconv.encode( inputString, toEncoding )
return {Buffer}
jconv.encodingExists( encodingName )
return {Boolean}
Comparison with node-iconv@2.0.7 by converting Japanese text
using Benchmark.js.
Environment is Windows7, core i5 2405-S, mem8G, Node 0.10.22. (Please check on your hardware.)
Gray: iconv,
Blue: jconv (higher is better)
Supported: Shift_JIS(CP932), ISO-2022-JP(-1), EUC-JP, UTF8, UNICODE(UCS2).
Supported Windows Dependent Characters <-> JIS Conversion.
(problem details)
"JIS X 0208", "JIS X 0212" and "CP932" have the Unicode Mapping Table Differences,
so the specific characters ( ～￠￡∥ etc... ) cannot be round-trip converted by default.
This module corrects this difference as much as possible when converting.
(problem details)
git clone https://github.com/narirou/jconv.git
cd jconv
npm install
# generates the unicode mapping table module in "tables" folder.
node generators/generate-source
node generators/generate
grunt test
# First, minify the script by closure-compiler.
grunt minify
node test/speed
# This results are visualized by chart.js.
# Plese open "chart/index.html".
Thank you so much!
Pull requests are welcome.