jconv

Pure JavaScript Iconv for Japanese encodings.

This module supports the encodings commonly used in the Japanese Language:

Shift_JIS(CP932), ISO-2022-JP(-1), EUC-JP, UTF8, UNICODE(UCS2) conversion. Pure Javascript, no need to compile.

Much faster than node-iconv.

[Japanese 日本語]

Installation

$ npm install jconv

Usage

For example simply convert from EUC-JP to Shift_JIS:

var jconv = require ( 'jconv' ); var SJISBuffer = jconv.convert( EUCJPBuffer, 'EUCJP' , 'SJIS' );

Also available iconv-lite syntax:

var str = jconv.decode( buffer, fromEncoding ); var buf = jconv.encode( 'string' , toEncoding );

API

jconv( input, fromEncoding, toEncoding )

jconv.convert( input, fromEncoding, toEncoding ) input {Buffer} or {String} fromEncoding , toEncoding {String}:

Shift_JIS(SJIS), ISO-2022-JP(JIS), EUCJP, UTF8, UNICODE(UCS2, UTF16LE) are available. return {Buffer}

jconv.decode( inputBuffer, fromEncoding ) return {String}

jconv.encode( inputString, toEncoding ) return {Buffer}

jconv.encodingExists( encodingName ) return {Boolean}



Performance

Comparison with node-iconv@2.0.7 by converting Japanese text using Benchmark.js.

Environment is Windows7, core i5 2405-S, mem8G, Node 0.10.22. (Please check on your hardware.)

Gray : iconv, Blue : jconv (higher is better)

[latest log]

Encodings

Supported: Shift_JIS(CP932), ISO-2022-JP(-1), EUC-JP, UTF8, UNICODE(UCS2).

Supported Windows Dependent Characters <-> JIS Conversion.

(problem details)

"JIS X 0208", "JIS X 0212" and "CP932" have the Unicode Mapping Table Differences, so the specific characters ( ～￠￡∥ etc... ) cannot be round-trip converted by default.

This module corrects this difference as much as possible when converting.

(problem details)

Development

Clone Repository

git clone https://github.com/narirou/jconv.git cd jconv npm install

Generate Tables

node generators/generate-source node generators/generate

Test

grunt test

Speed Test

grunt minify

node test /speed

Based on

Thank you so much!

Note

Pull requests are welcome.

