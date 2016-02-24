jclass started as a port of John Resig's lightweight OO inheritance model. However, this implementation is faster as it avoids threefold method wrapping (see this link). In addition, it provides class members, property descriptors, conversion of prototype-based classes and various conveniences.
jclass has no dependencies and works in most import environments: RequireJS (AMD), CommonJS, NodeJs and web browsers.
Note: The current version (1.X.X) is a merge of the node-oo project and the previous version of jclass (0.2.X). For legacy code, see the v0.2.X branch.
jclass is hosted at npmjs. Install it via:
npm install jclass
All examples below use NodeJs but the jclass related code would also work in other environments.
var JClass = require("jclass");
var Cat = JClass._extend({
// constructor
init: function(color) {
this.color = color;
},
// instance method
meow: function() {
console.log("An abstract cat cannot meow!");
},
// instance method
getColor: function() {
return this.color;
}
});
var GrumpyCat = Cat._extend({
// constructor
init: function init() {
init._super.call(this, "greyish");
},
// instance method
meow: function() {
console.log("Nah, not in the mood.");
}
});
var cat = new Cat("black");
cat.meow(); // "An abstract cat cannot meow!"
var grumpy = new GrumpyCat();
grumpy.meow(); // "Nah, not in the mood."
grumpy.getColor(); // "greyish", same as grumpy.color
// instanceof works as expected
console.log(grumpy instanceof GrumpyCat); // true
console.log(grumpy instanceof Cat); // true
console.log(GrumpyCat._extends(Cat)); // true, same as GrumpyCat._superClass == Cat
console.log(GrumpyCat._extends(JClass)); // true
In the
GrumpyCat.init constructor method, the super class' constructor is invoked as well via
init._super.call.
init is the method itself,
_super references the super class's method. This is achieved using function declaration. For more info, see this link.
Class members are accessible via the
_members property which is itself a jclass instance. To add class members,
add a second paramter to
_extend.
var JClass = require("jclass");
var Cat = JClass._extend({
// instance members
// constructor
init: function(color) {
this.color = color;
},
// instance method
meow: function() {
console.log("An abstract cat cannot meow!");
}
}, {
// class members
family: "Felidae",
getFamily: function() {
return this.family;
},
reproduce: function(color) {
// create a new cat ;)
return new this._class._instanceClass(color);
}
});
Cat._members.getFamily()); // "Felidae", same as Cat._members.family
Please note that
this within class methods references the
_members instance itself.
All instance and class members given to
_extend can also be applied as property descriptors that are passed to
Object.defineProperty. There are two approaches.
Define members as objects and add a property
descriptor: true. Both, accessor-type and data-type descriptors are supported.
var JClass = require("jclass");
var MyClass = JClass._extend({
someKey: {
descriptor: true,
get: function() {
return "some value";
}
}
});
var myInstance = new MyClass();
console.log(myInstance.someKey); // "some value"
Use getter/setter syntax. This is equivalent to the accessor-type descriptor definition.
var JClass = require("jclass");
var MyClass = JClass._extend({
set someKey(value) {
// do sth with "value", e.g.
this._someKey = value;
},
get someKey() {
// do sth to return a value, e.g.
return this._someKey * 2;
}
});
var myInstance = new MyClass();
myInstance.someKey = 123;
console.log(myInstance.someKey); // 246
When extending a class that implements property descriptors, you cannot access its super definitions the normal way, i.e. via the
_super attribute. Instead, you have to do a little trick (based on
MyClass above):
var JClass = require("jclass");
var MyClass = ...
var MySubClass = MyClass._extend({
get someKey() {
var _super = JClass._superDescriptor(this, "someKey");
// same as
// var _super = JClass._superDescriptor(this._class, "someKey");
// same as
// var _super = JClass._superDescriptor(MySubClass, "someKey");
// alias for
// var _super = Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(MyClass.prototype, "someKey");
return _super.get.call(this) * 3;
}
});
var mySubInstance = new MySubClass();
mySubInstance.someKey = 1;
console.log(mySubInstance.someKey); // 6
You can convert prototype-base classes into jclasses. This approach supports constructor arguments.
// example using nodejs
var JClass = require("jclass");
var EventEmitter = require("events").EventEmitter;
var Emitter = JClass._convert(EventEmitter);
var emitter = new Emitter();
emitter.on("topic", function() { ... });
emitter.emit("topic", ...);
});
The instance of the (original) prototyped class is stored as
_origin in each jclass instance.
Classes have the following attributes:
_extend(instanceMembers, classMembers): Derives a new class with instanceMembers and classMembers (example).
_extends(JClass): Returns true (false) if
JClass is (is not) a super class.
_superClass: The super class (not available for the base
JClass).
_subClasses: An array containing all (directly inheriting) sub classes.
_members: A jclass instance holding the class members (example).
Only for the class that holds class members:
_instanceClass: The original class holding instance members.
The base
JClass has additional attributes that are not propagated to derived classes:
_convert(cls, options): Converts a prototype based class cls into a jclass (example).
_construct(cls, args): Returns an instance of cls, instantiated with args. This is an apply-like usage for the new operator.
_superDescriptor(JClass|instance, prop): Returns the property descriptor prop of the super class. The first argument can be either a jclass or an instance of a jclass.
All instances have the following attributes:
_class: The class of this instance.
Within instance methods, the super method is always referenced as
_super. You can access them by making your instance method a named function (example).
Marcel R. (riga)