jcc2d

A canvas 2d renderer & An awesome animator

jcc2d is a lightweight canvas2d-render engine and built-in an awesome animator with timeline manager. obviously, jcc2d support event system by default.

jcc2d built-in support bodymovin keyframes data, which use bodymovin add-on to exporting keyframes data from after effect, and jcc2d can parse the keyframes data to jcc2d keyFrames animation, just like following:

const ani = new JC.ParserAnimation({ keyframes : data, onUpdate() {}, onComplete() { console .log( this .element); }, }); const coin = new JC.Sprite({ texture : new JC.Texture( '/path/coin.png' ), }); coin.keyFrames({ ks : data.layers[ 0 ], fr : 30 , onUpdate() {}, onComplete() { console .log( this .element); }, });

Feature

jcc2d Include Stage Sprite Graphics Container BlurFilter TextFace and so on.

Every display instance can easy start an animation and attach a timeline, like following:

const ball = new JC.Sprite({ texture : new JC.Texture( '/path/xx.png' ), }); const timeline = ball.animate({ from : { x : 100 }, to : { x : 200 }, ease : JC.Tween.Bounce.Out, repeats : 10 , delay : 1000 , wait : 1000 , infinite : true , alternate : true , duration : 1000 , onUpdate : function ( state,rate ) {}, onComplete : function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); } }); timeline.pause(); timeline.restart(); timeline.stop(); timeline.cancle(); timeline.timeScale = 0.5 ;

Display animation property

type property display instance scale value scale scaleX scaleY display instance origin originX originY display instance pivot pivotX pivotY display instance skew value skewX skewY display instance rotation with CCW rotation display instance coordinate axis position x y display instance opacity alpha alpha

Quick Start

jcc2d was so easy to use, you just need new a Stage instance and appoint a canvas dom, then you can add every display object into stage .

const stage = new JC.Stage({ dom : 'canvas-stage' , resolution : 1 , }); const coin = new JC.Sprite({ texture : new JC.Texture( '/path/coin.png' ), }); stage.adds(coin); stage.startEngine();

jcc2d built-in support timeline animation , you can start multiple animation. let's use coin to show.

coin.animate({ from : { x : 100 , rotation : 0 }, to : { x : 300 , rotation : 360 }, ... }); coin.motion({ path : new JC.BezierCurve([...]), ... }); coin.runners({ runners : [ { from : {}, to : {}, ease : JC.Tween.Back.In, ...}, { path : new JC.BezierCurve([...]), ease : JC.Tween.Ease.Bezier( 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ), ...}, { to : {}, ease : JC.Tween.Back.Out, ...}, ], ... });

would like to know more information please look in documentation, or quick start a living edit in web runing man.

jcc2d source code was used ES6 Modules and build to UMD bundle by rollup . so jcc2d can support tree-shaking seamless.

import * as JC from 'jcc2d' ; import { Stage, Sprite, Graphics } from 'jcc2d' ;

and if you just want use UMD bundle, you can use require method

const JC = require ( 'jcc2d' ); const JC = require ( 'jcc2d/build/jcc2d.light.js' );

