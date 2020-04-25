jCarousel is a jQuery plugin for controlling a list of items in horizontal or vertical order. It provides a full-featured and flexible toolset for navigating any HTML based content in a carousel-like fashion.
Note: Version 0.3.x and 0.2.x are not compatible. Old versions can be downloaded from the release page.
The documentation can be found here.
By default, the jCarousel core only contains the minimum functionality needed to create carousel widgets. Specialized features are provided through plugins.
jCarousel comes with the following plugins:
All ready-to-use files are located in the
dist/ directory.
The
jquery.jcarousel.js and
jquery.jcarousel.min.js files contain
the core and all plugins concenated together.
All files are also available from CDNJS.
You can find some example implementations in the
examples/
directory. You can also browse the functional tests to get
an impression of how to setup jCarousel.
jCarousel is written on top of jQuery and was originally inspired by the Carousel Component by Bill Scott.
Copyright (c) 2006-2020 Jan Sorgalla. Released under the MIT license.