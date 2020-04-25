openbase logo
jca

jcarousel

by Jan Sorgalla
0.3.9

Riding carousels with jQuery.

Downloads/wk

1.5K

1.5K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Carousel

Readme

jCarousel - Riding carousels with jQuery

jCarousel is a jQuery plugin for controlling a list of items in horizontal or vertical order. It provides a full-featured and flexible toolset for navigating any HTML based content in a carousel-like fashion.

Note: Version 0.3.x and 0.2.x are not compatible. Old versions can be downloaded from the release page.

Documentation

The documentation can be found here.

Reference

Plugins

By default, the jCarousel core only contains the minimum functionality needed to create carousel widgets. Specialized features are provided through plugins.

jCarousel comes with the following plugins:

Third-Party Plugins

Download

All ready-to-use files are located in the dist/ directory.

The jquery.jcarousel.js and jquery.jcarousel.min.js files contain the core and all plugins concenated together.

All files are also available from CDNJS.

Examples

You can find some example implementations in the examples/ directory. You can also browse the functional tests to get an impression of how to setup jCarousel.

Credits

jCarousel is written on top of jQuery and was originally inspired by the Carousel Component by Bill Scott.

License

Copyright (c) 2006-2020 Jan Sorgalla. Released under the MIT license.

