Copyright 2017, Caleb Evans
Released under the MIT license
jCanvas is a jQuery plugin that makes the HTML5 canvas easy to work with.
jCanvas requires jQuery 1.4 or newer, and supports both desktop and mobile browsers.
See this example for usage with Node: https://github.com/robertjustjones/jcanvas-in-node
To run this example, you'll need to follow the Cairo installation instructions for node-canvas.
After cloning the repository, run
npm install and then
node index.js.
Please search the online documentation before emailing me any questions you may have. If something in the documentation isn't clear, feel free to email me for clarification.
If you are reporting a jCanvas bug, please include the following information in your report:
jCanvas is available as a free and open-source library under the MIT license.