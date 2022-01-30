openbase logo
jca

jcanvas

by Caleb Evans
21.0.1 (see all)

A jQuery plugin that makes the HTML5 canvas easy to work with.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

618

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jCanvas

Copyright 2017, Caleb Evans
Released under the MIT license

jCanvas is a jQuery plugin that makes the HTML5 canvas easy to work with.

Download

jCanvas requires jQuery 1.4 or newer, and supports both desktop and mobile browsers.

Running on Node

See this example for usage with Node: https://github.com/robertjustjones/jcanvas-in-node

To run this example, you'll need to follow the Cairo installation instructions for node-canvas.

After cloning the repository, run npm install and then node index.js.

Documentation

Please search the online documentation before emailing me any questions you may have. If something in the documentation isn't clear, feel free to email me for clarification.

Support

If you are reporting a jCanvas bug, please include the following information in your report:

  • The version of jCanvas you used
  • A complete code sample that reproduces the issue
  • What you expected to happen
  • What happened instead

License

jCanvas is available as a free and open-source library under the MIT license.

