Copyright 2017, Caleb Evans

Released under the MIT license

jCanvas is a jQuery plugin that makes the HTML5 canvas easy to work with.

jCanvas requires jQuery 1.4 or newer, and supports both desktop and mobile browsers.

Running on Node

See this example for usage with Node: https://github.com/robertjustjones/jcanvas-in-node

To run this example, you'll need to follow the Cairo installation instructions for node-canvas.

After cloning the repository, run npm install and then node index.js .

Please search the online documentation before emailing me any questions you may have. If something in the documentation isn't clear, feel free to email me for clarification.

If you are reporting a jCanvas bug, please include the following information in your report:

The version of jCanvas you used

A complete code sample that reproduces the issue

What you expected to happen

What happened instead

