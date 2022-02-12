jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
Demo: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox
Docs: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation
npm install --save jbox
import jBox from 'jbox';
import 'jbox/dist/jBox.all.css';
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Create a new instance of jBox Tooltip and attach it to elements:
new jBox('Tooltip', {
attach: '.tooltip'
});
Now elements with
class="tooltip" will open tooltips:
<span class="tooltip" title="My first tooltip">Hover me!</span>
<span class="tooltip" title="My second tooltip">Hover me!</span>
You can set up modal windows the same way as tooltips. But most of times you'd want more variety, like a title or HTML content:
new jBox('Modal', {
width: 300,
height: 200,
attach: '#myModal',
title: 'My Modal Window',
content: '<i>Hello there!</i>'
});
<div id="myModal">Click me to open a modal window!</div>
Confirm windows are modal windows which requires the user to confirm a click action on an element. Give an element the attribute data-confirm to attach it:
new jBox('Confirm', {
confirmButton: 'Do it!',
cancelButton: 'Nope'
});
<div onclick="alert('Yay! You did it!')" data-confirm="Do you really want to do this?">Click me!</div>
<a href="https://stephanwagner.me/jBox" data-confirm="Do you really want to leave this page?">Click me!</a>
A notice will open automatically and destroy itself after some time:
new jBox('Notice', {
content: 'Hurray! A notice!'
});
To create image windows you only need following few lines:
new jBox('Image');
<a href="/image-large.jpg" data-jbox-image="gallery1" title="My image">
<img src="/image.jpg" alt="">
</a>
These few examples are very basic. The jBox library is quite powerful and offers a vast variety of options to customize appearance and behavior. Learn more in the documentation: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation