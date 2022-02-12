jBox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

Demo: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox

Docs: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation

Install

ES6

npm install --save jbox

import jBox from 'jbox' ; import 'jbox/dist/jBox.all.css' ;

CDN

< script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Tooltips

Create a new instance of jBox Tooltip and attach it to elements:

new jBox( 'Tooltip' , { attach : '.tooltip' });

Now elements with class="tooltip" will open tooltips:

< span class = "tooltip" title = "My first tooltip" > Hover me! </ span > < span class = "tooltip" title = "My second tooltip" > Hover me! </ span >

Modal windows

You can set up modal windows the same way as tooltips. But most of times you'd want more variety, like a title or HTML content:

new jBox( 'Modal' , { width : 300 , height : 200 , attach : '#myModal' , title : 'My Modal Window' , content : '<i>Hello there!</i>' });

< div id = "myModal" > Click me to open a modal window! </ div >

Confirm windows

Confirm windows are modal windows which requires the user to confirm a click action on an element. Give an element the attribute data-confirm to attach it:

new jBox( 'Confirm' , { confirmButton : 'Do it!' , cancelButton : 'Nope' });

< div onclick = "alert('Yay! You did it!')" data-confirm = "Do you really want to do this?" > Click me! </ div > < a href = "https://stephanwagner.me/jBox" data-confirm = "Do you really want to leave this page?" > Click me! </ a >

Notices

A notice will open automatically and destroy itself after some time:

new jBox( 'Notice' , { content : 'Hurray! A notice!' });

Images

To create image windows you only need following few lines:

new jBox( 'Image' );

< a href = "/image-large.jpg" data-jbox-image = "gallery1" title = "My image" > < img src = "/image.jpg" alt = "" > </ a >

Learn more

These few examples are very basic. The jBox library is quite powerful and offers a vast variety of options to customize appearance and behavior. Learn more in the documentation: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation