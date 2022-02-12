openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jbo

jbox

by Stephan Wagner
1.3.3 (see all)

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Tooltip, jQuery Dialog, jQuery Lightbox, jQuery Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jBox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

Demo: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox

Docs: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation

Install

ES6

npm install --save jbox

import jBox from 'jbox';
import 'jbox/dist/jBox.all.css';

CDN

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/StephanWagner/jBox@v1.3.2/dist/jBox.all.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Tooltips

Create a new instance of jBox Tooltip and attach it to elements:

new jBox('Tooltip', {
  attach: '.tooltip'
});

Now elements with class="tooltip" will open tooltips:

<span class="tooltip" title="My first tooltip">Hover me!</span>
<span class="tooltip" title="My second tooltip">Hover me!</span>

You can set up modal windows the same way as tooltips. But most of times you'd want more variety, like a title or HTML content:

new jBox('Modal', {
  width: 300,
  height: 200,
  attach: '#myModal',
  title: 'My Modal Window',
  content: '<i>Hello there!</i>'
});

<div id="myModal">Click me to open a modal window!</div>

Confirm windows

Confirm windows are modal windows which requires the user to confirm a click action on an element. Give an element the attribute data-confirm to attach it:

new jBox('Confirm', {
  confirmButton: 'Do it!',
  cancelButton: 'Nope'
});

<div onclick="alert('Yay! You did it!')" data-confirm="Do you really want to do this?">Click me!</div>
<a href="https://stephanwagner.me/jBox" data-confirm="Do you really want to leave this page?">Click me!</a>

Notices

A notice will open automatically and destroy itself after some time:

new jBox('Notice', {
 content: 'Hurray! A notice!'
});

Images

To create image windows you only need following few lines:

new jBox('Image');

<a href="/image-large.jpg" data-jbox-image="gallery1" title="My image">
  <img src="/image.jpg" alt="">
</a>

Learn more

These few examples are very basic. The jBox library is quite powerful and offers a vast variety of options to customize appearance and behavior. Learn more in the documentation: https://stephanwagner.me/jBox/documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

too
tooltipsterA jQuery tooltip plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
qtip2qTip2 - Pretty powerful tooltips
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Performant
js
jqwidgets-scriptsAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2K
jf
jqwidgets-frameworkAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2K
zt
zebra_tooltipsA lightweight, accessible, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful tooltips
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
38
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial