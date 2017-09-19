openbase logo
jbo

jbone

by Alexey Kupriyanenko
1.2.1 (see all)

JavaScript Library for Events and DOM manipulation. Replaces jQuery for Backbone (2.5kb gzipped)

Overview

Readme

Meet jBone

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/kupriyanenko/jbone

jBone is very small and fast abstraction for Events and DOM manipulation in modern browsers with identical jQuery interfaces in most cases.

It replaces jQuery for Backbone in web and mobile applications (about 2.5kb gzipped, much faster than jQuery and Zepto).

Why jBone?

The main idea of jBone is to use native JavaScript methods as much as possible in your project.

It is superior solution for applications based on Backbone and running on mobile devices as it is extremely small (2.5kb) and really fast library.

jBone project was created to allow people to use Backbone without jQuery.

See benchmark results here.

Get it

Via bower
$ bower install jbone --save
Via component
component install kupriyanenko/jbone
Via nodejs or browserify
$ npm install jbone --save

Use it

Add a <script> element for jbone.js

<script src="path/to/jbone/dist/jbone.js"></script>

Or include it like npm module (with nodejs or browserify)

var $ = require('jbone');

And write awesome code:

var $input = $("<input>", {
    "class": "name"
}).val("John");

$input.on("click.space", function(e) {
    console.log("clicked on", this);
});

$input.trigger("click");

$input.off(".space");

Extend it

jBone.fn.addClass = function(className) {
    var i = 0,
        length = this.length;

    for (; i < length; i++) {
        this[i].classList.add(className);
    }

    return this;
};

$(".header").addClass("loaded");

AJAX, Deferred

This part is not covered in jBone. You can choose one of a huge amount of AJAX implementations as well as standard Promises/A+ implementations.

For example: when, Q, simply-deferred, AJAX.

Example of AJAX connection:

// connect reqwest on your page https://rawgithub.com/ded/reqwest/master/reqwest.min.js

jBone.ajax = reqwest.compat;

$.ajax({
    url: "http://example.com"
});

Example of connection with Deferred Object:

// connect simply-deferred on your page https://rawgithub.com/sudhirj/simply-deferred/master/deferred.min.js

Deferred.installInto(jBone);

var deferred = $.Deferred();

$.when(deferred).then(function(response) {
    // some code
});

Browser support

  • Internet Explorer 11+
  • Safari 6+
  • iOS 5+ Safari
  • Android 2.3+ Browser
  • Chrome
  • Firefox

API

jBone

Attributes

Data

Event

Manipulation

Traversing

Utilities

Array methods

Internals

Running the Tests

Node

  1. npm install
  2. npm test

Browsers

  1. bower install
  2. Open page with tests in browser test/tests.html

