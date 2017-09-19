Meet jBone

jBone is very small and fast abstraction for Events and DOM manipulation in modern browsers with identical jQuery interfaces in most cases.

It replaces jQuery for Backbone in web and mobile applications (about 2.5kb gzipped, much faster than jQuery and Zepto).

Why jBone?

The main idea of jBone is to use native JavaScript methods as much as possible in your project.

It is superior solution for applications based on Backbone and running on mobile devices as it is extremely small (2.5kb) and really fast library.

jBone project was created to allow people to use Backbone without jQuery.

Get it

Via bower

$ bower install jbone

Via component

component install kupriyanenko/jbone

Via nodejs or browserify

$ npm install jbone

Use it

Add a <script> element for jbone.js

< script src = "path/to/jbone/dist/jbone.js" > </ script >

Or include it like npm module (with nodejs or browserify)

var $ = require ( 'jbone' );

And write awesome code:

var $input = $( "<input>" , { "class" : "name" }).val( "John" ); $input.on( "click.space" , function ( e ) { console .log( "clicked on" , this ); }); $input.trigger( "click" ); $input.off( ".space" );

Extend it

jBone.fn.addClass = function ( className ) { var i = 0 , length = this .length; for (; i < length; i++) { this [i].classList.add(className); } return this ; }; $( ".header" ).addClass( "loaded" );

AJAX, Deferred

This part is not covered in jBone. You can choose one of a huge amount of AJAX implementations as well as standard Promises/A+ implementations.

For example: when, Q, simply-deferred, AJAX.

Example of AJAX connection:

jBone.ajax = reqwest.compat; $.ajax({ url : "http://example.com" });

Example of connection with Deferred Object:

Deferred.installInto(jBone); var deferred = $.Deferred(); $.when(deferred).then( function ( response ) { });

Browser support

Internet Explorer 11+

Safari 6+

iOS 5+ Safari

Android 2.3+ Browser

Chrome

Firefox

Running the Tests

Node

npm install npm test

Browsers