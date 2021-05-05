jBinary

Binary data in JavaScript is easy!

jBinary makes it easy to create, load, parse, modify and save complex binary files and data structures in both browser and Node.js.

It works on top of jDataView (DataView polyfill with convenient extensions).

Was inspired by jParser and derived as new library with full set of operations for binary data.

How can I use it?

Typical scenario:

Describe typeset with JavaScript-compatible declarative syntax (jBinary will do type caching for you).

Create jBinary instance from memory or from data source and your typeset.

Read/write data just as native JavaScript objects!

API Documentation.

Check out wiki for detailed API documentation.

Is there any example code?

How about TAR archive modification:

require .config({ paths : { jdataview : 'https://jdataview.github.io/dist/jdataview' , jbinary : 'https://unpkg.com/jbinary@2.1.3/dist/browser/jbinary' , TAR : 'https://jdataview.github.io/jBinary.Repo/typeSets/tar' } }); require ([ 'jbinary' , 'TAR' ], function ( jBinary, TAR ) { jBinary.load( 'sample.tar' , TAR).then( function ( jb /* : jBinary */ ) { var files = jb.readAll(); files.forEach( function ( file ) { file.name = file.name.toUpperCase(); }); jb.writeAll(files, 0 ); jb.saveAs( 'sample.new.tar' ); }); });

Run or edit it on JSBin.

Show me amazing use-cases!

Advanced demo that shows abilities and performance of jBinary - Apple HTTP Live Streaming player which converts MPEG-TS video chunks from realtime stream to MP4 and plays them immediately one by one while converting few more chunks in background.

A World of Warcraft Model Viewer. It uses jDataView+jBinary to read the binary file and then WebGL to display it.

Also check out jBinary.Repo for advanced usage and demos of some popular file formats (and feel free to submit more!).

What license is it issued under?

This library is provided under MIT license.