Jayson is a JSON-RPC 2.0 and 1.0 compliant server and client written in JavaScript for node.js that aims to be as simple as possible to use.
A basic JSON-RPC 2.0 server via HTTP:
Server example in examples/simple_example/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
// create a server
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
});
server.http().listen(3000);
Client example in examples/simple_example/client.js invoking
add on the above server:
const jayson = require('jayson');
// create a client
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
// invoke "add"
client.request('add', [1, 1], function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 2
});
Install the latest version of jayson from npm by executing
npm install jayson in your shell. Do a global install with
npm install --global jayson if you want the
jayson client CLI in your PATH.
collect option removed from
jayson.Server/Method. JSON-RPC params to handlers are now always in the first argument.
collect: true is now the default option for a new
jayson.Server and
jayson.Method
There is a basic CLI client in
bin/jayson.js and it should be available as
jayson in your shell if you installed the package globally. Run
jayson --help to see how it works.
Jayson does not have any special dependencies that cannot be resolved with a simple
npm install. It is being continuously tested using travis-ci. You can look inside .travis.yml if you want to see which versions are tested against.
In addition to this document, a comprehensive class documentation made with jsdoc is available at jayson.tedeh.net.
npm install --dev
npm run test
npm run test-tsc
npm run coverage
Since
v2.1.0 there is typescript support available with jayson.
If you encounter any problems with the type definitions, see the Contributing section.
Unfortunately we've been unable to express the flexibility with which jayson clients and servers can be instantiated in the Typescript definitions. Specifically, jayson allows all classes to be instantiated with or without the
new keyword and this has been hard to get Typescript to understand. This has caused problems for some users. When using Typescript with jayson, we recommend the following:
new when instantiating client sub-classes. Use
jayson.Client.http() not
new jayson.Client.http()
new when instantiating all other classes. Use
new jayson.Server(),
new jayson.Client(),
new jayson.Method(), etc.
new keyword, feel free to attempt a pull request.
The client is available as the
Client or
client property of
require('jayson').
|Name
|Description
Client
|Base class
Client.tcp
|TCP sub-class
Client.tls
|TLS sub-class
Client.http
|HTTP sub-class
Client.https
|HTTPS sub-class
Client.browser
|Standalone class
Client.websocket
|Websocket sub-class
Every client supports these options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
reviver
undefined
Function
JSON.parse reviver
replacer
undefined
Function
JSON.stringify replacer
generator
|RFC4122 generator
Function
|Generates a
String for request ID.
version
|2
Number
|JSON-RPC version to support (1 or 2)
notificationIdNull
false
Boolean
|Since 3.6.1. When true "id" property of a request will be set to null when version 2.
Uses the same options as http.request in addition to these options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
encoding
utf8
String
|Determines the encoding to use
headers
undefined
Object
|Extend the headers sent by the client
The HTTP client will emit the following events:
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
http request
|Created an HTTP request
|1. Instance of
http.ClientRequest
http response
|Received an HTTP response
|1. Instance of
http.IncomingMessage 2. Instance of
http.ClientRequest
http error
|Underlying stream emits
error
|1. Error
http timeout
|Underlying stream emits
timeout
|Automatically causes the request to abort
It is possible to pass a string URL as the first argument. The URL will be run through url.parse. Example:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const client = jayson.Client.http('http://localhost:3000');
// client.options is now the result of url.parse
Uses the same options as https.request in addition to the same options as
Client.http. This means it is also possible
to pass a string URL as the first argument and have it interpreted by url.parse.
Will emit the same custom events as
Client.http.
Uses the same options as net.connect.
Since version 3.5.1
The TCP client will emit the following events:
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
|tcp socket
|TCP socket is opened
|1.
net.Socket
|Can be used to setup timeouts
|tcp error
|TCP socket emits error
|1. Error emit by
net.Socket
Uses the same options as tls.connect.
Since version 3.5.1
The TLS client will emit the following events:
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
|tcp socket
|TCP socket is opened
|1.
net.Socket
|Can be used to setup timeouts
|tcp error
|TCP socket emits error
|1. Error emit by
net.Socket
The browser client is a simplified version of the regular client for use browser-side. It does not have any dependencies on node.js core libraries, but does depend on the
uuid package for generating request ids. It also does not know how to "send" a request to a server like the other clients.
Because it does not depend on any core libraries, the browser client is not an instance of
JaysonClient or
EventEmitter and therefore does not emit any of the normal request events that the other clients do.
To use the browser client,
require('jayson/lib/client/browser') and pass a calling/transport function as the first argument. The transport function receives a JSON-RPC string request and is expected to callback with a string response received from the server (not JSON) or an error (not a JSON-RPC error).
The reason for dealing with strings is to support the
reviver and
replacer options like the other clients.
This client example in examples/browser_client/client.js below uses node-fetch in the transport function, but a dropin replacement for use in an actual browser could instead use whatwg-fetch.
The browser client has a separate TypeScript type declaration available in
jayson/lib/client/browser/index.d.ts which depends on the main Jayson type declaration.
'use strict';
const jaysonBrowserClient = require('jayson/lib/client/browser');
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
const callServer = function(request, callback) {
const options = {
method: 'POST',
body: request,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
}
};
fetch('http://localhost:3000', options)
.then(function(res) { return res.text(); })
.then(function(text) { callback(null, text); })
.catch(function(err) { callback(err); });
};
const client = new jaysonBrowserClient(callServer, {
// other options go here
});
client.request('multiply', [5, 5], function(err, error, result) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(result); // 25
});
Since v3.6.4
Experimental websocket client that wraps around an
isomorphic-ws instance. Will listen to every received (JSON) message and see if it matches any of the currently outstanding requests made, in which case the callback of that outstanding request will fire. If you do not provide the
timeout option it will wait forever. Has a promise-based equivalent receiving the same options, and a companion jayson server where you can find an example.
Has the following options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
url
undefined
String
|First argument to
require('isomorphic-ws') if
options.ws not set
ws
undefined
require('isomorphic-ws') instance
|WebSocket instance
timeout
undefined
Number
|Timeout in ms before callbacking with an error
If you want to "unwrap" the
isomorphic-ws instance you can use the
Client.websocket.prototype.unlisten which stops listening for messages on the
isomorphic-ws instance.
Notification requests are for cases where the reply from the server is not important and should be ignored. This is accomplished by setting the
id property of a request object to
null.
Client example in examples/notifications/client.js doing a notification request:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
// the third parameter is set to "null" to indicate a notification
client.request('ping', [], null, function(err) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log('ok'); // request was received successfully
});
Server example in examples/notifications/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
ping: function(args, callback) {
// do something, do nothing
callback();
}
});
server.http().listen(3000);
null to
Client.prototype.request does not generate a notification request. This argument has to be set explicitly to
null for this to happen.
null against the recommendation of the official specification. This behaviour can be overridden with the
notificationIdNull option.
A batch request is an array of individual requests that are sent to the server as one. Doing a batch request is very simple in Jayson and consists of constructing an array of individual requests (created by not passing a callback to
Client.prototype.request) that is then itself passed to
Client.prototype.request.
Combined server/client example in examples/batch_request/index.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
});
const client = new jayson.Client(server);
const batch = [
client.request('does_not_exist', [10, 5]),
client.request('add', [1, 1]),
client.request('add', [0, 0], null) // a notification
];
client.request(batch, function(err, errors, successes) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log('errors', errors); // array of requests that errored
console.log('successes', successes); // array of requests that succeeded
});
client.request(batch, function(err, responses) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log('responses', responses); // all responses together
});
request. To find the right result, compare the ID from the request with the ID in the result yourself.
When the length (number of arguments) of a client callback function is either 2 or 3 it receives slightly different values when invoked.
null, second argument is the response object as returned (containing either a
result or a
error property) or
null for notifications.
error property or
null (if success), third argument is a JSON-RPC
result property or
null (if error).
When doing a batch request with a 3-length callback, the second argument will be an array of requests with a
error property and the third argument will be an array of requests with a
result property.
A client will emit the following events (in addition to any special ones emitted by a specific interface):
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
request
|About to dispatch a request
|1: Request object
response
|Received a response
|1: Request object 2: Response object received
The server classes are available as the
Server or
server property of
require('jayson').
The server also sports several interfaces that can be accessed as properties of an instance of
Server.
|Name
|Description
Server
|Base interface for a server that supports receiving JSON-RPC requests
Server.tcp
|TCP server that inherits from net.Server
Server.tls
|TLS server that inherits from tls.Server
Server.http
|HTTP server that inherits from http.Server
Server.https
|HTTPS server that inherits from https.Server
Server.websocket
|Websocket server that uses isomorphic-ws Server
Server.middleware
|Method that returns a Connect/Express compatible middleware function
Servers supports these options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
reviver
null
Function
JSON.parse reviver
replacer
null
Function
JSON.stringify replacer
router
null
Function
|Return the function for method routing
useContext
false
Boolean
|Passed to
methodConstructor options
params
undefined
Array/Object/null
|Passed to
methodConstructor options
methodConstructor
jayson.Method
Function
|Server functions are made an instance of this class
version
|2
Number
|JSON-RPC version to support (1 or 2)
Uses the same options as the base class. Inherits from net.Server.
Uses the same options as the base class. Inherits from tls.Server.
Uses the same options as the base class. Inherits from http.Server.
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
http request
|Incoming HTTP request
|1. Instance of
http.IncomingMessage
http response
|About to send a HTTP response
|1. Instance of
http.ServerResponse 2. Instance of
http. IncomingMessage
Uses the same options as the base class. Inherits from https.Server and
jayson.Server.http. For information on how to configure certificates, see the documentation on https.Server.
Will emit the same custom events as
Server.http.
Uses the same options as the base class. Returns a function that is compatible with Connect or Express. Will expect the request to be
req.body, meaning that the request body must be parsed (typically using
connect.bodyParser) before the middleware is invoked.
The middleware supports the following options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
end
true
Boolean
|If set to
false causes the middleware to
next() instead of
res.end() when finished.
Middleware example in examples/middleware/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const jsonParser = require('body-parser').json;
const connect = require('connect');
const app = connect();
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
});
// parse request body before the jayson middleware
app.use(jsonParser());
app.use(server.middleware());
app.listen(3000);
Websocket server that either wraps around a provided
require('isomorphic-ws').Server instance or creates one from scratch. Expects every incoming message on every connection to be a valid JSON-RPC call.
The websocket server supports the following options in addition to the base class:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
wss
undefined
require('isomorphic-ws').Server
|If not provided will be created
Websocket server example in examples/websocket/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function (args, done) {
const sum = args.reduce((sum, val) => sum + val, 0);
done(null, sum);
},
});
const wss = server.websocket({
port: 12345,
});
Websocket client example in examples/websocket/client.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const client = jayson.Client.websocket({
url: 'ws://localhost:12345',
});
client.ws.on('open', function () {
client.request('add', [1,2,3,4], function (err, result) {
console.log(err, result);
client.ws.close();
});
});
A Jayson server can use many interfaces at the same time.
Server example in examples/many_interfaces/server.js that listens to both
http and a
https requests:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server();
// "http" will be an instance of require('http').Server
const http = server.http();
// "https" will be an instance of require('https').Server
const https = server.https({
//cert: require('fs').readFileSync('cert.pem'),
//key require('fs').readFileSync('key.pem')
});
http.listen(80, function() {
console.log('Listening on *:80');
});
https.listen(443, function() {
console.log('Listening on *:443');
});
Passing an instance of a client as a method to the server makes the server relay incoming requests to wherever the client is pointing to. This might be used to delegate computationally expensive functions into a separate server or to abstract a cluster of servers behind a common interface.
Frontend server example in examples/relay/server_public.js listening on
*:3000:
const jayson = require('jayson');
// create a server where "add" will relay a localhost-only server
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: jayson.Client.http({
port: 3001
})
});
// let the frontend server listen to *:3000
server.http().listen(3000);
Backend server example in examples/relay/server_private.js listening on
*:3001:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
});
// let the backend listen to *:3001
server.http().listen(3001);
Every request to
add on the public server will now relay the request to the private server. See the client example in examples/relay/client.js.
Passing a property named
router in the server options will enable you to write your own logic for routing requests to specific functions.
Server example with custom routing logic in examples/method_routing/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const methods = {
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
};
const server = new jayson.Server(methods, {
router: function(method, params) {
// regular by-name routing first
if(typeof(this._methods[method]) === 'function') return this._methods[method];
if(method === 'add_2') {
const fn = server.getMethod('add').getHandler();
return new jayson.Method(function(args, done) {
args.unshift(2);
fn(args, done);
});
}
}
});
server.http().listen(3000);
Client example in examples/method_routing/client.js invoking
add_2 on the above server:
const jayson = require('jayson');
// create a client
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
// invoke "add_2"
client.request('add_2', [3], function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 5!
});
Server example of nested routes where each property is separated by a dot (you do not need to use the router option for this):
const _ = require('lodash');
const jayson = require('jayson');
const methods = {
foo: {
bar: function(callback) {
callback(null, 'ping pong');
}
},
math: {
add: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, args[0] + args[1]);
}
}
};
// this reduction produces an object like this: {'foo.bar': [Function], 'math.add': [Function]}
const map = _.reduce(methods, collapse('', '.'), {});
const server = new jayson.Server(map);
function collapse(stem, sep) {
return function(map, value, key) {
const prop = stem ? stem + sep + key : key;
if(_.isFunction(value)) map[prop] = value;
else if(_.isObject(value)) map = _.reduce(value, collapse(prop, sep), map);
return map;
}
}
router does not return anything, the server will respond with a
Method Not Found error.
Server.prototype methods
method,
methods,
removeMethod and
hasMethod will not use the
router method, but will operate on the internal
Server.prototype._methods map.
router method is expected to return instances of
jayson.Method (>=1.2.0)
You can also define server methods inside a wrapping object named
jayson.Method. This allows additional options about the method to be specified. Using this wrapper - explicitly or implicitly (via server options) - makes it trivial to have your method accept a variable amount of arguments.
The method class is available as the
Method or
method property of
require('jayson'). It supports these options:
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
handler
Function
|The actual function that will handle a JSON-RPC request to this method
useContext
|false
Boolean
|When true, the handler will receive a context object as the second argument
params
|null
Array\|Object\|null
|Force JSON-RPC parameters to be of a certain type
Server example showcasing most features and options in examples/method_definitions/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const _ = require('lodash');
const methods = {
// this function will be wrapped in jayson.Method with options given to the server
sum: function(args, done) {
done(null, sum(args));
},
// this function always receives a context object as second arg
// it can be overriden on the server level
context: jayson.Method(function(args, context, done) {
done(null, context);
}, {useContext: true}),
// specifies some default values (alternate definition too)
sumDefault: jayson.Method(function(args, done) {
const total = sum(args);
done(null, total);
}, {
params: {a: 2, b: 5} // map of defaults
}),
// this method returns true when it gets an array (which it always does)
isArray: new jayson.Method({
handler: function(args, done) {
const result = _.isArray(args);
done(null, result);
},
params: Array // could also be "Object"
})
};
const server = new jayson.Server(methods, {
// these options are given as options to jayson.Method when adding the method "sum".
// this is because it is not wrapped in jayson.Method like the others.
useContext: false,
params: Array
});
server.http().listen(3000);
// sums all numbers in an array or object
function sum(list) {
return _.reduce(list, function(sum, val) {
return sum + val;
}, 0);
}
Client example in examples/method_definitions/client.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
// invoke "sum" with array
client.request('sum', [3, 5, 9, 11], function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 28
});
// invoke "sum" with an object
client.request('sum', {a: 2, b: 3, c: 4}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 9
});
// invoke "sumDefault" with object missing some defined members
client.request('sumDefault', {b: 10}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 12
});
// invoke "isArray" with an Object
client.request('isArray', {a: 5, b: 2, c: 9}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // true
});
// invoke "context"
client.request('context', {hello: 'world'}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // {} - just an empty object
});
In addition to events that are specific to certain interfaces, all servers will emit the following events:
|Event
|When
|Arguments
|Notes
request
|Interpretable non-batch request received
|1: Request object
response
|Returning a response
|1: Request object 2: Response object
batch
|Interpretable batch request received
|1. Array of requests
|Emits
request for every part
If you should like to return an error from an method request to indicate a failure, remember that the JSON-RPC 2.0 specification requires the error to be an
Object with a
code (Integer/Number) to be regarded as valid. You can also provide a
message (String) and a
data (Object) with additional information. Example:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
i_cant_find_anything: function(args, callback) {
const error = {code: 404, message: 'Cannot find ' + args.id};
callback(error); // will return the error object as given
},
i_cant_return_a_valid_error: function(callback) {
callback({message: 'I forgot to enter a code'}); // will return a pre-defined "Internal Error"
}
});
It is also possible to cause a method to return one of the predefined JSON-RPC 2.0 error codes using the server helper function
Server.prototype.error inside of a server method. Example:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
invalid_params: function(args, callback) {
const error = this.error(-32602); // returns an error with the default properties set
callback(error);
}
});
You can even override the default messages:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
error_giver_of_doom: function(callback) {
callback(true) // invalid error format, which causes an Internal Error to be returned instead
}
});
// Override the default message
server.errorMessages[Server.errors.INTERNAL_ERROR] = 'I has a sad. I cant do anything right';
Jayson does not include functionality for supporting CORS requests natively but it is easy to use a CORS-enabling middleware like cors. An example of this can be found in examples/cors/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const cors = require('cors');
const connect = require('connect');
const jsonParser = require('body-parser').json;
const app = connect();
const server = new jayson.Server({
myNameIs: function(args, callback) {
callback(null, 'Your name is: ' + args.name);
}
});
app.use(cors({methods: ['POST']}));
app.use(jsonParser());
app.use(server.middleware());
app.listen(3000);
Since version 3.0.0
You can provide an optional context object to JSON-RPC method handlers. This can be used to give extra data to a handler such as request headers, authentication tokens, and so on.
This feature is unlocked by having
jayson.Method accepts a boolean option called
useContext. It always defaults to
false for backwards compatibility. When it is set to
true the method handler that
jayson.Method wraps will always receive a context object as the second argument. The object can be given as the third argument to
jayson.Server.prototype.call.
Server example in examples/context/server.js:
const _ = require('lodash');
const jayson = require('jayson');
const jsonParser = require('body-parser').json;
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const server = new jayson.Server({
getHeaders: function(args, context, callback) {
callback(null, context.headers);
},
// old method not receiving a context object (here for reference)
oldMethod: new jayson.Method(function(args, callback) {
callback(null, {});
}, {
// this setting overrides the server option set below for this particular method only
useContext: false
})
}, {
// all methods will receive a context object as the second arg
useContext: true
});
app.use(jsonParser());
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
// prepare a context object passed into the JSON-RPC method
const context = {headers: req.headers};
server.call(req.body, context, function(err, result) {
if(err) return next(err);
res.send(result || {});
});
});
app.listen(3001);
Client example in examples/context/client.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
// create a client
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3001
});
// invoke "getHeaders"
client.request('getHeaders', {}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result);
});
jayson.Server also accepts
useContext as an option, and passes the value on to the
jayson.Method constructor. This option can be overriden on a per-method basis as shown above.
jayson.Server.prototype.call, an empty object will be created
express http server. See the FAQ for more info about this.
JSON lacks support for representing types other than the simple ones defined in the JSON specification. Fortunately the JSON methods in JavaScript (
JSON.parse and
JSON.stringify) provide options for custom serialization/deserialization routines. Jayson allows you to pass your own routines as options to both clients and servers.
Simple example transferring the state of an object between a client and a server:
Shared code between the server and the client in examples/reviving_and_replacing/shared.js:
'use strict';
const Counter = exports.Counter = function(value) {
this.count = value || 0;
};
Counter.prototype.increment = function() {
this.count += 1;
};
exports.replacer = function(key, value) {
if(value instanceof Counter) {
return {$class: 'counter', $props: {count: value.count}};
}
return value;
};
exports.reviver = function(key, value) {
if(value && value.$class === 'counter') {
const obj = new Counter();
for(const prop in value.$props) obj[prop] = value.$props[prop];
return obj;
}
return value;
};
Server example in examples/reviving_and_replacing/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const shared = require('./shared');
// Set the reviver/replacer options
const options = {
reviver: shared.reviver,
replacer: shared.replacer
};
// create a server
const server = new jayson.Server({
increment: function(args, callback) {
args.counter.increment();
callback(null, args.counter);
}
}, options);
server.http().listen(3000);
A client example in examples/reviving_and_replacing/client.js invoking "increment" on the server:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const shared = require('./shared');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000,
reviver: shared.reviver,
replacer: shared.replacer
});
// create the object
const params = {
counter: new shared.Counter(2)
};
// invoke "increment"
client.request('increment', params, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
const result = response.result;
console.log(
result instanceof shared.Counter, // true
result.count, // 3
params.counter === result // false - result is a new object
);
});
toJSON method for any JavaScript object. Unfortunately there is no corresponding method for reviving objects (that would not work, obviously), so the reviver always has to be set up manually.
It is possible to specify named parameters when doing a client request by passing an Object instead of an Array.
Client example in examples/named_parameters/client.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
client.request('add', {b: 1, a: 2}, function(err, response) {
if(err) throw err;
console.log(response.result); // 3!
});
Server example in examples/named_parameters/server.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(params, callback) {
callback(null, params.a + params.b);
}
});
server.http().listen(3000);
undefined
Since version 2.0.0
A separate tree that does limited usage of the ES6 Promise object is available. The internal API remains callback based, with the addition that promises may be used for two things:
To use the separate tree, do a
require('jayson/promise') instead of
require('jayson').
Server example in examples/promise/server.js showing how to return a
Promise in a server method:
const jayson = require('jayson/promise');
const _ = require('lodash');
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: async function(args) {
const sum = _.reduce(args, function(sum, value) { return sum + value; }, 0);
return sum;
},
// example on how to reject
rejection: async function(args) {
// server.error just returns {code: 501, message: 'not implemented'}
throw server.error(501, 'not implemented');
}
});
server.http().listen(3000);
Client example in examples/promise/client.js showing how to do a request:
const jayson = require('jayson/promise');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
const reqs = [
client.request('add', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]),
client.request('rejection', [])
];
Promise.all(reqs).then(function(responses) {
console.log(responses[0].result);
console.log(responses[1].error);
});
Promise is considered to have been returned from a server method if the returned object has a property
then that is a function.
Since version 2.0.5
Sometimes you may want to return raw requests from a promise client. This needs to be handled differently, because
PromiseClient.prototype.request would normally always be expected to return a Promise which we in this case don't want.
To solve this, we need to set the fourth parameter to
PromiseClient.prototype.request explicitly to
false in order to not return a Promise.
Client example in examples/promise_batches/client.js showing how to properly execute a batch request:
const jayson = require('jayson/promise');
const client = jayson.Client.http({
port: 3000
});
const batch = [
client.request('add', [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], undefined, false),
client.request('add', [5, 6, 7, 8, 9], undefined, false),
];
client.request(batch).then(function(responses) {
console.log(responses[0].result); // 15
console.log(responses[1].result); // 35
});
PromiseClient.prototype.request above is explicitly set to
undefined - this parameter would normally represent the desired ID of the call. Remember that
null would mean a notification (which does not return a response) and other falsy values may actually be used as ids. Setting
undefined ensures that the id is generated automatically.
A browser client that has no dependencies on node.js core libraries is available too. It works similar to how the regular callback-style Browser Client works. Here is an example:
'use strict';
const jaysonPromiseBrowserClient = require('jayson/promise/lib/client/browser');
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
const callServer = function(request) {
const options = {
method: 'POST',
body: request,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
}
};
return fetch('http://localhost:3000', options).then(res => res.text());
};
const client = new jaysonPromiseBrowserClient(callServer, {
// other options go here
});
client.request('multiply', [5, 5]).then(function(result) {
console.log(result);
}, function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Please refer to the regular browser client section of the README for more information.
Support for method context added in version 3.0.0
See Server context section.
Using the provided clients and servers for http, https, tls, tcp and the express middleware is fine and works well for most use cases. However, sometimes issues like these crop up (quotes below are not directly from issue posters):
\r\n but the jayson client does not"
These are not issues with jayson, but stem from the fact that JSON-RPC 2.0 specification is transport agnostic and these kind of behaviours are not defined by that specification. The clients provided by jayson for http, https, tls, tcp are made to work and tested with their corresponding jayson server implementation. Any other compatibility with any other server or client is accidental when it comes to details of the transport layer. With that said, jayson is made to be 100 % compatible with the JSON-RPC 2.0 specification and compatibility with other non-jayson servers or clients when it comes to the application layer is pretty much guaranteed.
The library author tedeh therefore recommends that if you have particular needs when it comes to the transport layer you create an implementation satisfying these details yourself. Doing this is actually quite simple.
Example of a http server built with express in examples/faq_recommended_http_server/server.js:
const _ = require('lodash');
const jayson = require('jayson');
const jsonParser = require('body-parser').json;
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
// create a plain jayson server
const server = new jayson.Server({
add: function(numbers, callback) {
callback(null, _.reduce(numbers, (sum, val) => sum + val, 0));
}
});
app.use(jsonParser()); // <- here we can deal with maximum body sizes, etc
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
const request = req.body;
// <- here we can check headers, modify the request, do logging, etc
server.call(request, function(err, response) {
if(err) {
// if err is an Error, err is NOT a json-rpc error
if(err instanceof Error) return next(err);
// <- deal with json-rpc errors here, typically caused by the user
res.status(400);
res.send(err);
return;
}
// <- here we can mutate the response, set response headers, etc
if(response) {
res.send(response);
} else {
// empty response (could be a notification)
res.status(204);
res.send('');
}
});
});
app.listen(3001);
Using some of the utilities provided and exported by jayson, creating a client offering the same kind of flexibility is also simple. Example of a compatible http client built with superagent in examples/faq_recommended_http_server/client.js:
const jayson = require('jayson');
const request = require('superagent');
// generate a json-rpc version 2 compatible request (non-notification)
const requestBody = jayson.Utils.request('add', [1,2,3,4], undefined, {
version: 2, // generate a version 2 request
});
request.post('http://localhost:3001')
// <- here we can setup timeouts, set headers, cookies, etc
.timeout({response: 5000, deadline: 60000})
.send(requestBody)
.end(function(err, response) {
if(err) {
// superagent considers 300-499 status codes to be errors
// @see http://visionmedia.github.io/superagent/#error-handling
if(!err.status) throw err;
const body = err.response.body;
// body may be a JSON-RPC error, or something completely different
// it can be handled here
if(body && body.error && jayson.Utils.Response.isValidError(body.error, 2)) {
// the error body was a valid JSON-RPC version 2
// we may wish to deal with it differently
console.err(body.error);
return;
}
throw err; // error was something completely different
}
const body = response.body;
// check if we got a valid JSON-RPC 2.0 response
if(!jayson.Utils.Response.isValidResponse(body, 2)) {
console.err(body);
}
if(body.error) {
// we have a json-rpc error...
console.err(body.error); // 10!
} else {
// do something useful with the result
console.log(body.result); // 10!
}
});
Highlighting issues or submitting pull requests on Github is most welcome.
Please make sure to follow the style of the project, and lint your code with
npm run lint before submitting a patch.
You are required to provide an easily reproducible code sample of any errors with the Typescript type definitions so that they can be added to the typescript test file in typescript/test.ts. Better yet, issue a pull request adding a test there yourself that shows up when running the
package.json script
test-tsc.