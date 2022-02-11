The official MongoDB driver for Node.js.
Upgrading to version 4? Take a look at our upgrade guide here!
|what
|where
|documentation
|docs.mongodb.com/drivers/node
|api-doc
|mongodb.github.io/node-mongodb-native/
|npm package
|www.npmjs.com/package/mongodb
|source
|github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native
|mongodb
|www.mongodb.com
|changelog
|HISTORY.md
|upgrade to v4
|docs/CHANGES_4.0.0.md
|contributing
|CONTRIBUTING.md
Think you’ve found a bug? Want to see a new feature in
node-mongodb-native? Please open a
case in our issue management tool, JIRA:
Bug reports in JIRA for all driver projects (i.e. NODE, PYTHON, CSHARP, JAVA) and the Core Server (i.e. SERVER) project are public.
For issues with, questions about, or feedback for the Node.js driver, please look into our support channels. Please do not email any of the driver developers directly with issues or questions - you're more likely to get an answer on the MongoDB Community Forums.
Change history can be found in
HISTORY.md.
For version compatibility matrices, please refer to the following links:
We recommend using the latest version of typescript, however we do provide a downleveled version of the type definitions that we test compiling against
typescript@4.1.6.
Since typescript does not restrict breaking changes to major versions we consider this support best effort.
If you run into any unexpected compiler failures please let us know and we will do our best to correct it.
The recommended way to get started using the Node.js 4.x driver is by using the
npm (Node Package Manager) to install the dependency in your project.
After you've created your own project using
npm init, you can run:
npm install mongodb
# or ...
yarn add mongodb
This will download the MongoDB driver and add a dependency entry in your
package.json file.
If you are a Typescript user, you will need the Node.js type definitions to use the driver's definitions:
npm install -D @types/node
The MongoDB driver depends on several other packages. These are:
Some of these packages include native C++ extensions. Consult the trouble shooting guide here if you run into issues.
This guide will show you how to set up a simple application using Node.js and MongoDB. Its scope is only how to set up the driver and perform the simple CRUD operations. For more in-depth coverage, see the official documentation.
package.json file
First, create a directory where your application will live.
mkdir myProject
cd myProject
Enter the following command and answer the questions to create the initial structure for your new project:
npm init -y
Next, install the driver as a dependency.
npm install mongodb
For complete MongoDB installation instructions, see the manual.
mongod process.
mongod --dbpath=/data
You should see the mongod process start up and print some status information.
Create a new app.js file and add the following code to try out some basic CRUD operations using the MongoDB driver.
Add code to connect to the server and the database myProject:
NOTE: All the examples below use async/await syntax.
However, all async API calls support an optional callback as the final argument, if a callback is provided a Promise will not be returned.
const { MongoClient } = require('mongodb');
// or as an es module:
// import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb'
// Connection URL
const url = 'mongodb://localhost:27017';
const client = new MongoClient(url);
// Database Name
const dbName = 'myProject';
async function main() {
// Use connect method to connect to the server
await client.connect();
console.log('Connected successfully to server');
const db = client.db(dbName);
const collection = db.collection('documents');
// the following code examples can be pasted here...
return 'done.';
}
main()
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
.finally(() => client.close());
Run your app from the command line with:
node app.js
The application should print Connected successfully to server to the console.
Add to app.js the following function which uses the insertMany method to add three documents to the documents collection.
const insertResult = await collection.insertMany([{ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }, { a: 3 }]);
console.log('Inserted documents =>', insertResult);
The insertMany command returns an object with information about the insert operations.
Add a query that returns all the documents.
const findResult = await collection.find({}).toArray();
console.log('Found documents =>', findResult);
This query returns all the documents in the documents collection. If you add this below the insertMany example you'll see the document's you've inserted.
Add a query filter to find only documents which meet the query criteria.
const filteredDocs = await collection.find({ a: 3 }).toArray();
console.log('Found documents filtered by { a: 3 } =>', filteredDocs);
Only the documents which match
'a' : 3 should be returned.
The following operation updates a document in the documents collection.
const updateResult = await collection.updateOne({ a: 3 }, { $set: { b: 1 } });
console.log('Updated documents =>', updateResult);
The method updates the first document where the field a is equal to 3 by adding a new field b to the document set to 1.
updateResult contains information about whether there was a matching document to update or not.
Remove the document where the field a is equal to 3.
const deleteResult = await collection.deleteMany({ a: 3 });
console.log('Deleted documents =>', deleteResult);
Indexes can improve your application's performance. The following function creates an index on the a field in the documents collection.
const indexName = await collection.createIndex({ a: 1 });
console.log('index name =', indexName);
For more detailed information, see the indexing strategies page.
If you need to filter certain errors from our driver we have a helpful tree of errors described in docs/errors.md.
It is our recommendation to use
instanceof checks on errors and to avoid relying on parsing
error.message and
error.name strings in your code.
We guarantee
instanceof checks will pass according to semver guidelines, but errors may be sub-classed or their messages may change at any time, even patch releases, as we see fit to increase the helpfulness of the errors.
Any new errors we add to the driver will directly extend an existing error class and no existing error will be moved to a different parent class outside of a major release.
This means
instanceof will always be able to accurately capture the errors that our driver throws (or returns in a callback).
const client = new MongoClient(url);
await client.connect();
const collection = client.db().collection('collection');
try {
await collection.insertOne({ _id: 1 });
await collection.insertOne({ _id: 1 }); // duplicate key error
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof MongoServerError) {
console.log(`Error worth logging: ${error}`); // special case for some reason
}
throw error; // still want to crash
}
