Supercharged JavaScript REPL 😎
Jay is a terminal-based JavaScript REPL focused on increasing prototyping speed and productivity. It's packed with modern REPL features, whilst also striving to maintain a familiar REPL vibe.
Here are the most important features that differentiate Jay from other REPL's:
require modules directly from the registry
Eager eval (requires
node >= 12.3.0)
Top level
await
Typeahead + dropdown menu-style completion
require
_ variable
Jay was created with two goals in mind:
await and typeahead code completion
It would probably make sense to split Jay into separate packages (just the REPL into one, and the smart
require into another) in the future, to allow better reusability of the REPL components.
Let's say that for some reason we want to scrape all of the titles and links from the hacker news front page.
To accomplish that, we can use Jay (obviously), got (http client) and cheerio (jQuery-esque API for server-side).
Let's begin by running Jay and getting the necessary dependencies:
$ jay
> const got = require('got')
> const cheerio = require('cheerio')
Then, we download the page and load the HTML into cheerio:
> const {body} = await got('https://news.ycombinator.com')
> const $ = cheerio.load(body)
$ behaves pretty much like jQuery, we can use the following simple one-liner to get our result:
> $('a.storylink').map((i, el) => ({text: $(el).text(), link: $(el).attr('href')})).get()
[
{
text: 'National Park Typeface',
link: 'https://nationalparktypeface.com'
},
...
]
After running the previous line, we can store the result in a named variable via
_ - which caches the result of the last evaluation - as follows:
> const result = _
> result.length // 30
If you find an interesting example to put in this section, a PR is more than welcome!
Jay expects itself to be installed globally:
$ npm install -g jay-repl
Then simply run it by typing
jay in the terminal:
$ jay
Alternatively, Jay can be directly run with Node builtin
npx:
$ npx -p jay-repl jay
require function work?
After pressing enter in the prompt, Jay parses the entered input into an AST using acorn and looks for all
CallExpression's whose names are equal to
require.
This triggers the "asker" system to ask the user whether they actually want to install a given
require'd module. If the user decides to install the module, Jay starts a "global"
npm install in its cache directory. If they don't, nothing happens and the evaluation will most likely result in an "module not found" error.
Either way, after all of the above is complete, the control is handed back to the evaluator which only now actually executes the entered line.
require differ from the normal one?
The normal
require only looks for modules within two places:
. or
../ - e.g.
require('./index.js')
node_modules - e.g.
require('express')
Jay's
require in addition to the above also looks within its global cache (but only if the local &
node_modules resolutions fail). This, in addition to parsing the input and looking for
require calls, allows for importing any module that's on the registry, automatically installing it if needed.
The
require also is also a "fresh
require".
require" mean?
The
require function in Jay doesn't use the standard node's cache and always reads the files from disk upon importing them. Consider the following example:
Let's say we have a file called
greet.js with the following contents:
module.exports = x => 'hello '.repeat(x)
Start up
node's repl, require it, and we get the expected output:
$ node
> greet = require('./greet')
> greet(2)
// 'hello hello '
Now, without closing the session, we change the file into:
-module.exports = x => 'hello '.repeat(x)
+module.exports = x => 'hi '.repeat(x)
Requiring the file again will, unfortunately, not change the output:
> greet = require('./greet')
> greet(3)
// 'hello hello hello '
Jay, as beforementioned, doesn't cache modules. Repeating the steps yields the result we actually want in this case:
$ jay
$ echo "module.exports = x => 'hello '.repeat(x) > greet.js"
> greet = require('./greet')
> greet(2)
// 'hello hello '
$ sed -i 's/hello/hi/' greet.js
// (in the same Jay session)
> greet = require('./greet')
> greet(3)
// 'hi hi hi '
This also works analogically with modules in
node_modules, Jay's cache, JSON files, etc.
Jay uses env-paths to determine the cache's location:
~/Library/Caches/jay-repl-nodejs/packages
~/.cache/jay-repl-nodejs
~/
You can see the exact location of the cache by simply running the following line in Jay:
> require('env-paths')('jay-repl').cache
$ npm run build:watch
$ node dist/cli.js
$ npm test
This repository uses Git LFS for storing readme's gifs, if you want to view them locally you will need to install and set up the Git LFS extension on your machine.
MIT © nikersify