javascripting-windows

by workshopper
2.0.1 (see all)

Learn JavaScript by adventuring around in the terminal.

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

113

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

JAVASCRIPTING

Learn JavaScript by adventuring around in the terminal.

Looking for more interactive tutorials like this? Go to nodeschool.io.

Get help

Having issues with javascripting? Get help troubleshooting in the nodeschool discussions repo, on gitter or in repository issues

Also, take a look into our troubleshooting documentation

Install Node.js

Make sure Node.js is installed on your computer.

Install it from nodejs.org

Install javascripting with npm

Open your terminal and run this command:

npm install -g javascripting

The -g option installs this module globally so that you can run it as a command in your terminal.

Run the workshop

Open your terminal and run the following command:

javascripting

You'll see the menu:

javascripting screenshot

Navigate the menu with the up & down arrow keys.

Choose a challenge by hitting enter.

Take a look at this gif that shows the first challenge:

first challenge

In the gif I'm using the command line editor nano (here are some basic usage tips for nano).

You can use any editor you like.

atom or brackets are both good options.

Need help with an exercise?

Open an issue in the nodeschool/discussions repo

Include the name javascripting and the name of the challenge you're working on in the title of the issue.

Get Involved

Code contributions welcome! Please check our documentation on contributing to get started.

License

MIT

