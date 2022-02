javascript.util is a port of selected parts of java.util to JavaScript which main purpose is to ease porting Java code to JavaScript.

javascript.util can be used in browsers or as a Node JS module.

API docs

Usage

Browsers

Simply include javascript.util.min.js on your page.

Node JS

Install latest released version:

npm install javascript.util

A simple Node JS code example using javascript.util:

require ( 'javascript.util' ); var ArrayList = javascript.util.ArrayList; var array = new ArrayList(); array.add( 1 );

Development environment

Linux or similar is assumed.

Dependencies

Node JS

mocha (for tests)

chai (for tests)

bower (for dependencies)

grunt (for builds)

Unit tests