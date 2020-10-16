javascript-typescript-langserver-fast

This language server is an implementation of LSP using TypeScript's APIs.
This approach made it difficult to keep up with new features of TypeScript and implied that the server always uses a bundled TypeScript version, instead of the local TypeScript in
node_modules like using the official (non-LSP)
tsserver allows.
On top of that, over time we simplified our architecture for running language servers in the cloud at Sourcegraph which removed the necessity for this level of tight integration and control.
Theia's TypeScript language server is a thinner wrapper around
tsserver, which avoids these problems to some extent.
Our latest approach of running a TypeScript language server in the cloud uses Theia's language server (and transitively
tsserver) under the hood.
However, since then our code intelligence evolved even further and is nowadays powered primarily by LSIF, the Language Server Index Format. LSIF is developed together with LSP and uses the same structures, but in a pre-computed serialization instead of an RPC protocol. This allows us to provide near-instant code intelligence for our tricky on-demand cloud code intelligence scenarios and hence we are focusing all of our efforts on LSIF indexers. All of this work is also open source of course and if you're curious you can read more about how we use LSIF on our blog.
LSP is still the obvious choice for editor scenarios and everyone is welcome to fork this repository and pick up maintenance, although from what we learned we would recommend to build on Theia's approach (wrapping
tsserver).
We would also love to see and are looking forward to native LSP support for the official
tsserver, which would eliminate the need for any wrappers.
This is a language server for JavaScript and TypeScript that adheres to the Language Server Protocol (LSP). It uses TypeScript's LanguageService to perform source code analysis.
# install dependencies
npm install
# compile
npm run build
# or compile on file changes
npm run watch
# run over STDIO
node lib/language-server-stdio
# or run over TCP
node lib/language-server
# run tests
npm test
Usage: language-server [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --strict enabled strict mode
-p, --port [port] specifies LSP port to use (2089)
-c, --cluster [num] number of concurrent cluster workers (defaults to number of CPUs, 8)
-t, --trace print all requests and responses
-l, --logfile [file] log to this file
-j, --enable-jaeger enable OpenTracing through Jaeger
This language server implements some LSP extensions, prefixed with an
x.
exit notification will not kill the process, but close the TCP socket
This project follows semver for command line arguments and standard LSP methods. Any change to command line arguments, Node version or protocol breaking changes will result in a major version increase.
The language server is fully traced through OpenTracing, which allows to debug what exact operations caused method calls to take long.
You can pass a span context through an optional
meta field on the JSON RPC message object.
For local development, there is built-in support for the open source OpenTracing implementation Jaeger, which can be set up to run on localhost with just one command (you need Docker installed):
docker run -d -p5775:5775/udp -p6831:6831/udp -p6832:6832/udp \
-p5778:5778 -p16686:16686 -p14268:14268 jaegertracing/all-in-one:latest
After that, run the language server with the
--enable-jaeger command line flag and do some requests from your client.
Open http://localhost:16686 in your browser and you will see method calls broken down into spans.