Stringify is to
evalas
JSON.stringifyis to
JSON.parse.
npm install javascript-stringify --save
import { stringify } from "javascript-stringify";
The API is similar
JSON.stringify:
value The value to convert to a string
replacer A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process
space A string or number that's used to insert white space into the output for readability purposes
options
undefined properties instead of restoring as
undefined
stringify({}); // "{}"
stringify(true); // "true"
stringify("foo"); // "'foo'"
stringify({ x: 5, y: 6 }); // "{x:5,y:6}"
stringify([1, 2, 3, "string"]); // "[1,2,3,'string']"
stringify({ a: { b: { c: 1 } } }, null, null, { maxDepth: 2 }); // "{a:{b:{}}}"
/**
* Invalid key names are automatically stringified.
*/
stringify({ "some-key": 10 }); // "{'some-key':10}"
/**
* Some object types and values can remain identical.
*/
stringify([/.+/gi, new Number(10), new Date()]); // "[/.+/gi,new Number(10),new Date(1406623295732)]"
/**
* Unknown or circular references are removed.
*/
var obj = { x: 10 };
obj.circular = obj;
stringify(obj); // "{x:10}"
stringify(obj, null, null, { references: true }); // "(function(){var x={x:10};x.circular=x;return x;}())"
/**
* Specify indentation - just like `JSON.stringify`.
*/
stringify({ a: 2 }, null, " "); // "{\n a: 2\n}"
stringify({ uno: 1, dos: 2 }, null, "\t"); // "{\n\tuno: 1,\n\tdos: 2\n}"
/**
* Add custom replacer behaviour - like double quoted strings.
*/
stringify(["test", "string"], function (value, indent, stringify) {
if (typeof value === "string") {
return '"' + value.replace(/"/g, '\\"') + '"';
}
return stringify(value);
});
//=> '["test","string"]'
You can use your own code formatter on the result of
javascript-stringify. Here is an example using eslint:
const { CLIEngine } = require("eslint");
const { stringify } = require("javascript-stringify");
const { APP_ROOT_PATH, ESLINTRC_FILE_PATH } = require("./constants");
const ESLINT_CLI = new CLIEngine({
fix: true,
cwd: APP_ROOT_PATH,
configFile: ESLINTRC_FILE_PATH,
});
module.exports = (objectToStringify) => {
return ESLINT_CLI.executeOnText(stringify(objectToStringify)).results[0]
.output;
};
MIT