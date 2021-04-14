JavaScript Stringify

Stringify is to eval as JSON.stringify is to JSON.parse .

Installation

npm install javascript-stringify --save

Usage

import { stringify } from "javascript-stringify" ;

The API is similar JSON.stringify :

value The value to convert to a string

The value to convert to a string replacer A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process

A function that alters the behavior of the stringification process space A string or number that's used to insert white space into the output for readability purposes

A string or number that's used to insert white space into the output for readability purposes options maxDepth (number, default: 100) The maximum depth of values to stringify maxValues (number, default: 100000) The maximum number of values to stringify references (boolean, default: false) Restore circular/repeated references in the object (uses IIFE) skipUndefinedProperties (boolean, default: false) Omits undefined properties instead of restoring as undefined



Examples

stringify({}); stringify( true ); stringify( "foo" ); stringify({ x : 5 , y : 6 }); stringify([ 1 , 2 , 3 , "string" ]); stringify({ a : { b : { c : 1 } } }, null , null , { maxDepth : 2 }); stringify({ "some-key" : 10 }); stringify([ /.+/gi , new Number ( 10 ), new Date ()]); var obj = { x : 10 }; obj.circular = obj; stringify(obj); stringify(obj, null , null , { references : true }); stringify({ a : 2 }, null , " " ); stringify({ uno : 1 , dos : 2 }, null , "\t" ); stringify([ "test" , "string" ], function ( value, indent, stringify ) { if ( typeof value === "string" ) { return '"' + value.replace( /"/g , '\\"' ) + '"' ; } return stringify(value); });

Formatting

You can use your own code formatter on the result of javascript-stringify . Here is an example using eslint:

const { CLIEngine } = require ( "eslint" ); const { stringify } = require ( "javascript-stringify" ); const { APP_ROOT_PATH, ESLINTRC_FILE_PATH } = require ( "./constants" ); const ESLINT_CLI = new CLIEngine({ fix : true , cwd : APP_ROOT_PATH, configFile : ESLINTRC_FILE_PATH, }); module .exports = ( objectToStringify ) => { return ESLINT_CLI.executeOnText(stringify(objectToStringify)).results[ 0 ] .output; };

License

MIT