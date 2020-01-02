openbase logo
jpa

javascript-problems-and-solutions

by Su
2.0.1 (see all)

🔱 A collection of JavaScript problems and solutions for studying algorithms.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

272

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Javascript Problems & Solutions

A collection of JavaScript problems and solutions for studying algorithms.

A collection of JavaScript problems and solutions for studying algorithms.

cover

Table of Content

Data Structures

Problems

Array

Matrix

String

Sorting

Heap

Binary Indexed Tree

Tree

Graph

Trie (Prefix Tree)

Backtracking

Divide and Conquer

Linked List

Dynamic Programming

Greedy

Math

Sampling

Design

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Support

But Me a Coffee

LICENSE

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 Yong Su

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

