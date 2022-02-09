Swift framework to interact with JavaScript through WebAssembly.
This JavaScript code
const alert = window.alert;
const document = window.document;
const divElement = document.createElement("div");
divElement.innerText = "Hello, world";
const body = document.body;
body.appendChild(divElement);
const pet = {
age: 3,
owner: {
name: "Mike",
},
};
alert("JavaScript is running on browser!");
Can be written in Swift using JavaScriptKit
import JavaScriptKit
let document = JSObject.global.document
var divElement = document.createElement("div")
divElement.innerText = "Hello, world"
_ = document.body.appendChild(divElement)
struct Owner: Codable {
let name: String
}
struct Pet: Codable {
let age: Int
let owner: Owner
}
let jsPet = JSObject.global.pet
let swiftPet: Pet = try JSValueDecoder().decode(from: jsPet)
JSObject.global.alert!("Swift is running in the browser!")
async/
await
Starting with SwiftWasm 5.5 you can use
async/
await with
JSPromise objects. This requires
a few additional steps though (you can skip these steps if your app depends on
Tokamak):
JavaScriptEventLoop in your
Packages.swift:
.target(
name: "JavaScriptKitExample",
dependencies: [
"JavaScriptKit",
.product(name: "JavaScriptEventLoop", package: "JavaScriptKit")
]
)
await and/or
Task
APIs (most likely in
main.swift):
import JavaScriptEventLoop
await and/or
Task APIs (again, most likely in
main.swift):
JavaScriptEventLoop.installGlobalExecutor()
Then you can
await on the
value property of
JSPromise instances, like in the example below:
import JavaScriptKit
import JavaScriptEventLoop
let alert = JSObject.global.alert.function!
let document = JSObject.global.document
private let jsFetch = JSObject.global.fetch.function!
func fetch(_ url: String) -> JSPromise {
JSPromise(jsFetch(url).object!)!
}
JavaScriptEventLoop.installGlobalExecutor()
struct Response: Decodable {
let uuid: String
}
var asyncButtonElement = document.createElement("button")
asyncButtonElement.innerText = "Fetch UUID demo"
asyncButtonElement.onclick = .object(JSClosure { _ in
Task {
do {
let response = try await fetch("https://httpbin.org/uuid").value
let json = try await JSPromise(response.json().object!)!.value
let parsedResponse = try JSValueDecoder().decode(Response.self, from: json)
alert(parsedResponse.uuid)
} catch {
print(error)
}
}
return .undefined
})
_ = document.body.appendChild(asyncButtonElement)
.unsafeFlags(["-Xfrontend", "-disable-availability-checking"]) in
Package.swift manifest of
your package that depends on JavaScriptKit. You can also use Xcode 13.0 and 13.1 on macOS Monterey,
since this OS does not need back-deployment.
Any recent browser that supports WebAssembly and required JavaScript features should work, which currently includes:
If you need to support older browser versions, you'll have to build with
JAVASCRIPTKIT_WITHOUT_WEAKREFS flag, passing
-Xswiftc -DJAVASCRIPTKIT_WITHOUT_WEAKREFS flags
when compiling. This should lower browser requirements to these versions:
Not all of these versions are tested on regular basis though, compatibility reports are very welcome!
The easiest way to get started with JavaScriptKit in your browser app is with the
carton
bundler.
As a part of these steps
you'll install
carton via Homebrew on macOS (you can also use the
ghcr.io/swiftwasm/carton
Docker image if you prefer to run the build steps on Linux). Assuming you already have Homebrew
installed, you can create a new app that uses JavaScriptKit by following these steps:
carton:
brew install swiftwasm/tap/carton
If you had
carton installed before this, make sure you have version 0.6.1 or greater:
carton --version
mkdir SwiftWasmApp && cd SwiftWasmApp
carton:
carton init --template basic
carton dev can be kept running
during development:
carton dev
Hello, world! output in the console. You can edit the app source code in
your favorite editor and save it,
carton will immediately rebuild the app and reload all
browser tabs that have the app open.
You can also build your project with webpack.js and a manually installed SwiftWasm toolchain. Please see the following sections and the Example directory for more information in this more advanced use case.
This library only supports
swiftwasm/swift toolchain distribution.
The toolchain can be installed via
swiftenv, in
the same way as the official Swift nightly toolchain.
You have to install the toolchain manually when working on the source code of JavaScriptKit itself,
especially if you change anything in the JavaScript runtime parts. This is because the runtime parts are
embedded in
carton and currently can't be replaced dynamically with the JavaScript code you've
updated locally.
Just pass a toolchain archive URL for the latest SwiftWasm 5.5 release appropriate for your platform:
$ swiftenv install https://github.com/swiftwasm/swift/releases/download/swift-wasm-5.5.0-RELEASE/swift-wasm-5.5.0-RELEASE-macos_x86_64.pkg
You can also use the
install-toolchain.sh helper script that uses a hardcoded toolchain snapshot:
$ ./scripts/install-toolchain.sh
$ swift --version
Swift version 5.5 (swiftlang-5.5.0)
Target: arm64-apple-darwin20.6.0