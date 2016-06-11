openbase logo
javascript-flex-images

by Pixabay
1.0.2 (see all)

A lightweight vanilla JavaScript plugin for creating fluid galleries as seen on Flickr and Google Images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

426

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript-flexImages

A lightweight vanilla JavaScript plugin for creating fluid galleries as seen on Flickr and Google Images.

Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript. Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

This plugin was developed by and for Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images. We have implemented this plugin in production and we share this piece of software - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.

Demo and Documentation

https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/flex-images/demo.html

Features

  • Lightweight: 2.1 kB of JavaScript - less than 1.0 kB gzipped
  • Source images/objects can have any size
  • Works with more than just images, e.g. videos, iframes and plain text
  • Responsive
  • Equal margins between images controlled via CSS
  • No cropping or reordering
  • AJAX ready, e.g. for infinite scrolling
  • Support for lazy loading of images and iframe contents
  • Layout options to control e.g. the maximum number of rows - or whether or not to display an incomplete (last) row.

Changelog

Version 1.0.2 - 2015/12/05

  • Fixed incorrect width in Chrome.

Version 1.0.1 - 2015/10/30

  • Fixed error in calculation that caused the last image in each row to be cut off

Version 1.0.0 - 2015/05/02

  • Initial release

