JavaScript-flexImages
A lightweight vanilla JavaScript plugin for creating fluid galleries as seen on Flickr and Google Images.
Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript.
This plugin was developed by and for Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images.
We have implemented this plugin in production and we share this piece of software - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.
Demo and Documentation
https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/flex-images/demo.html
Features
- Lightweight: 2.1 kB of JavaScript - less than 1.0 kB gzipped
- Source images/objects can have any size
- Works with more than just images, e.g. videos, iframes and plain text
- Responsive
- Equal margins between images controlled via CSS
- No cropping or reordering
- AJAX ready, e.g. for infinite scrolling
- Support for lazy loading of images and iframe contents
- Layout options to control e.g. the maximum number of rows - or whether or not to display an incomplete (last) row.
Changelog
Version 1.0.2 - 2015/12/05
- Fixed incorrect width in Chrome.
Version 1.0.1 - 2015/10/30
- Fixed error in calculation that caused the last image in each row to be cut off
Version 1.0.0 - 2015/05/02