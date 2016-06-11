A lightweight vanilla JavaScript plugin for creating fluid galleries as seen on Flickr and Google Images.

Tested in Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, Internet Explorer 8+. No dependencies, written in plain JavaScript. Released under the MIT License: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

This plugin was developed by and for Pixabay.com - an international repository for sharing free public domain images. We have implemented this plugin in production and we share this piece of software - in the spirit of Pixabay - freely with others.

Demo and Documentation

https://goodies.pixabay.com/javascript/flex-images/demo.html

Features

Lightweight: 2.1 kB of JavaScript - less than 1.0 kB gzipped

Source images/objects can have any size

Works with more than just images, e.g. videos, iframes and plain text

Responsive

Equal margins between images controlled via CSS

No cropping or reordering

AJAX ready, e.g. for infinite scrolling

Support for lazy loading of images and iframe contents

Layout options to control e.g. the maximum number of rows - or whether or not to display an incomplete (last) row.

Changelog

Version 1.0.2 - 2015/12/05

Fixed incorrect width in Chrome.

Version 1.0.1 - 2015/10/30

Fixed error in calculation that caused the last image in each row to be cut off

Version 1.0.0 - 2015/05/02