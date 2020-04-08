openbase logo
javascript-debounce

by Jason Garber
1.0.1 (see all)

A lightweight, dependency-free JavaScript module for debouncing functions based on David Walsh's debounce function.

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

270

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

javascript-debounce

npm version

A lightweight, dependency-free JavaScript module for debouncing functions based on David Walsh's debounce function.

Key Features

  • Dependency-free
  • AMD/CommonJS module support

javascript-debounce is also really tiny:

Uncompressed 909 bytes
Minified 664 bytes
Minified and gzipped 406 bytes

Getting javascript-debounce

Adding javascript-debounce to your project is easy! You've got a couple options:

  • Download a tagged version from GitHub and do it yourself (old school).
  • Install via Bower: bower install javascript-debounce
  • Install via npm: npm install javascript-debounce

Usage

debounce(callback, delay)

callback

Type: Function

A function to be executed after delay milliseconds.

delay

Type: Number

The delay, in milliseconds, after the final event invokation at which time callback will be fired.

Example

if ('addEventListener' in window) {
    var handleResize = debounce(function() {
        console.log('This method fired 250ms after the resize event was last invoked.');
    }, 250);

    window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize);
}

Acknowledgments

javascript-debounce is based on David Walsh's code and article JavaScript Debounce Function. His site is an invaluable resource for Web developers.

javascript-debounce is written and maintained by Jason Garber with the help of some great contributors.

License

javascript-debounce is freely available under The MIT License. Go forth and make the Web a more accessible place.

