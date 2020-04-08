A lightweight, dependency-free JavaScript module for debouncing functions based on David Walsh's debounce function.

Key Features

Dependency-free

AMD/CommonJS module support

javascript-debounce is also really tiny:

Uncompressed 909 bytes Minified 664 bytes Minified and gzipped 406 bytes

Getting javascript-debounce

Adding javascript-debounce to your project is easy! You've got a couple options:

Download a tagged version from GitHub and do it yourself (old school).

Install via Bower: bower install javascript-debounce

Install via npm: npm install javascript-debounce

Usage

callback

Type: Function

A function to be executed after delay milliseconds.

delay

Type: Number

The delay, in milliseconds, after the final event invokation at which time callback will be fired.

Example

if ( 'addEventListener' in window ) { var handleResize = debounce( function ( ) { console .log( 'This method fired 250ms after the resize event was last invoked.' ); }, 250 ); window .addEventListener( 'resize' , handleResize); }

Acknowledgments

javascript-debounce is based on David Walsh's code and article JavaScript Debounce Function. His site is an invaluable resource for Web developers.

javascript-debounce is written and maintained by Jason Garber with the help of some great contributors.

License

javascript-debounce is freely available under The MIT License. Go forth and make the Web a more accessible place.