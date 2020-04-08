A lightweight, dependency-free JavaScript module for debouncing functions based on David Walsh's debounce function.
javascript-debounce is also really tiny:
|Uncompressed
|909 bytes
|Minified
|664 bytes
|Minified and gzipped
|406 bytes
Adding javascript-debounce to your project is easy! You've got a couple options:
bower install javascript-debounce
npm install javascript-debounce
debounce(callback, delay)
callback
Type:
Function
A function to be executed after
delay milliseconds.
delay
Type:
Number
The delay, in milliseconds, after the final event invokation at which time
callback will be fired.
if ('addEventListener' in window) {
var handleResize = debounce(function() {
console.log('This method fired 250ms after the resize event was last invoked.');
}, 250);
window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize);
}
javascript-debounce is based on David Walsh's code and article JavaScript Debounce Function. His site is an invaluable resource for Web developers.
javascript-debounce is written and maintained by Jason Garber with the help of some great contributors.
javascript-debounce is freely available under The MIT License. Go forth and make the Web a more accessible place.