jcg

javascript-color-gradient

by Lasha Kakabadze
1.3.2 (see all)

Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.

Overview

Readme

JavaScript Color Gradient

Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients by providing start and finish colors, as well as the required number of midpoints.

MIT License Version Size

Installation

For Node.js: Install the javascript-color-gradient npm module:

npm install javascript-color-gradient

Then import the module into your JavaScript:

import Gradient from "javascript-color-gradient";

Demo

A demo is worth a thousand words.

Note: All the examples are using ES6, be sure is supported in your browser or modify as needed, Chrome recommended.

Methods

MethodDescription
setGradient()Initializes colorGradient with two or more hex color values. Should always be defined.
setMidpoint(n)Defines number of midpoints. Defaults to 10.
getArray()Returns an array of hex color values .
getColor(n)Returns single hex color value corresponding to the provided index.

Usage

Using 2 colors and default (10) midpoints to generate an array of hex color values:

import Gradient from "javascript-color-gradient";

const gradientArray = colorGradient.setGradient("#3F2CAF", "e9446a").getArray();

console.log(gradientArray);
// ["#502ea8", "#6131a1", "#72339a", "#833693", "#94388d", "#a53a86", "#b63d7f", "#c73f78", "#d84271", "#e9446a"]

Using 4 colors and 20 midpoints to generate an array of hex color values :

import colorGradient from "javascript-color-gradient";

const gradientArray = colorGradient
  .setGradient("#3F2CAF", "#e9446a", "#edc988", "#607D8B")
  .setMidpoint(20)
  .getArray();

console.log(gradientArray);
// ["#5930a5", "#72339a", "#8c3790", "#a53a86", "#bf3e7b", "#d84271", "#e94b6c", "#ea5f70", "#ea7375", "#eb8779", …]

Using two colors and default (10) midpoints to return single hex color value corresponding to the provided index:

import colorGradient from "javascript-color-gradient";

const colorAtTwo = colorGradient.setGradient("#3F2CAF", "e9446a").getColor(2);

console.log(colorAtTwo);
// #502ea8

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

License

javascript-color-gradient is MIT licensed.

Contributors

Special thanks to all the contributors who have contributed for this project.

