🚧 This Plugin Is Deprecated 🚧

This plugin is deprecated in favor of built-in possibilities of Brunch (since 2.10 ), which can handle JavaScript automatically. We recommend to remove it from package.json . For code validation use eslint-brunch or jshint-brunch.

Adds JavaScript support to Brunch.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install --save-dev javascript-brunch .

Or, do manual install:

Add "javascript-brunch": "x.y.z" to package.json of your brunch app. Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version.

to of your brunch app. Pick a plugin version that corresponds to your minor (y) brunch version. If you want to use git version of plugin, add "javascript-brunch": "git+ssh://git@github.com:brunch/javascript-brunch.git" .

Options

config.plugins.javascript.validate (default: true ) — enables source code validation with Esprima.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012-2017 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.