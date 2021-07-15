openbase logo
jbr

javascript-barcode-reader

by Muhammad Ubaid Raza
0.6.9 (see all)

Simple and Fast Barcode decoder with support of Code128, Code93, Code39, Standard/Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Codabar, EAN-13, EAN-8 barcodes in javascript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

719

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Barcode Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/54
Read All Reviews
ankiiitraj
HarthSid

Top Feedback

4Performant
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Javascript-Barcode-Reader

Simple & Fast Barcode decoder for Browsers and Node.js capapable of reading Code128 (UCC/EAN-128), Code93, Code39, Standard/Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Codabar and EAN-13 barcodes.

Build Status codebeat badge codecov All Contributors Rate on Openbase

NPM

Try now

https://codesandbox.io/s/javascript-barcode-reader-liium

Available decoders

  • EAN-13
  • EAN-8
  • Code-39
  • Code-93
  • Code-2of5
    • standard
    • Interleaved
  • Codabar
  • Code-128 (UCC/EAN-128)

How to use

Install

Recommended way to install is by using package manager (npm, yarn etc):

npm i javascript-barcode-reader

or use cdn:

<script src="//unpkg.com/javascript-barcode-reader"></script>

or download manually:

javascript-barcode-reader

Node.js

import javascriptBarcodeReader from 'javascript-barcode-reader'

javascriptBarcodeReader({
  /* Image file Path || {data: Uint8ClampedArray, width, height} || HTML5 Canvas ImageData */
  image: source,
  barcode: 'code-2of5',
  // barcodeType: 'industrial',
  options: {    
    // useAdaptiveThreshold: true // for images with sahded portions
    // singlePass: true
  }
})
  .then(code => {
    console.log(code)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err)
  })

Browser

javascriptBarcodeReader will be available as global in Browsers.

javascriptBarcodeReader({
  /* Image ID || HTML5 Image || HTML5 Canvas || HTML5 Canvas ImageData || Image URL */
  image: source,
  barcode: 'code-2of5',
  // barcodeType: 'industrial',
  options: {
    // useAdaptiveThreshold: true // for images with sahded portions
    // singlePass: true
  }
})
  .then(code => {
    console.log(code)
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err)
  })

Note

  • This script does not implement logic to locate/rotate barcode in the given image.
  • Make sure the barcode image is the only thing in the image. Otherwise this script will most probably fail.

Contributing

  • Each decoder is defined in src directory as a module.
  • Tests are defined in the tests directory using Jest.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Cristian Nitescu
Cristian Nitescu
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

So are you also stuck on which bar-code-reader you should use and tired of trying these. I have tried many of those and finally found this one that serves the purpose well. I am here to help you and assure you’ll not regret this. This has a lot of features and works with everyone’s needs. A must-go. Bug-free and very well documented.

0
HarthSid53 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I have tried many javascript libraries for reading bar-codes in my application. Others were not that impressive as this library is. It fits everyone's needs. The one solution to read bar-codes in the application. This library has a lot of features that will surely lift your app to the next level. Just give it a try!

6
Harshsidh
spartan269
harssid3
harthsid2-hub
sawan-hardcoder
nikhil2882
Muhammad Ubaid RazaRawalpindi, Pakistan1 Rating0 Reviews
👨🏽‍💻 Full Stack Web Developer 🤲 Open-source lover 👷 Learner
7 months ago
Performant
Willie1 Rating0 Reviews
August 29, 2020
Easy to Use

