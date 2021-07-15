Simple & Fast Barcode decoder for Browsers and Node.js capapable of reading Code128 (UCC/EAN-128), Code93, Code39, Standard/Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Codabar and EAN-13 barcodes.
https://codesandbox.io/s/javascript-barcode-reader-liium
Recommended way to install is by using package manager (npm, yarn etc):
npm i javascript-barcode-reader
or use cdn:
<script src="//unpkg.com/javascript-barcode-reader"></script>
or download manually:
import javascriptBarcodeReader from 'javascript-barcode-reader'
javascriptBarcodeReader({
/* Image file Path || {data: Uint8ClampedArray, width, height} || HTML5 Canvas ImageData */
image: source,
barcode: 'code-2of5',
// barcodeType: 'industrial',
options: {
// useAdaptiveThreshold: true // for images with sahded portions
// singlePass: true
}
})
.then(code => {
console.log(code)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
javascriptBarcodeReader will be available as global in Browsers.
javascriptBarcodeReader({
/* Image ID || HTML5 Image || HTML5 Canvas || HTML5 Canvas ImageData || Image URL */
image: source,
barcode: 'code-2of5',
// barcodeType: 'industrial',
options: {
// useAdaptiveThreshold: true // for images with sahded portions
// singlePass: true
}
})
.then(code => {
console.log(code)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
src directory as a module.
tests directory using
Jest.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Cristian Nitescu
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
