An implementation of the A* Search Algorithm in JavaScript

See a demo at http://www.briangrinstead.com/files/astar/

Sample Usage

If you want just the A* search code (not the demo visualization), use code like this http://gist.github.com/581352

<script type= 'text/javascript' src= 'astar.js' > </ script > < script type = 'text/javascript' > var graph = new Graph([ [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ] ]); var start = graph.grid[ 0 ][ 0 ]; var end = graph.grid[ 1 ][ 2 ]; var result = astar.search(graph, start, end); var graphDiagonal = new Graph([ [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ] ], { diagonal: true }); var start = graphDiagonal.grid[ 0 ][ 0 ]; var end = graphDiagonal.grid[ 1 ][ 2 ]; var resultWithDiagonals = astar.search(graphDiagonal, start, end, { heuristic: astar.heuristics.diagonal }); var graphWithWeight = new Graph([ [ 1 , 1 , 2 , 30 ], [ 0 , 4 , 1.3 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0 , 5 , 1 ] ]); var startWithWeight = graphWithWeight.grid[ 0 ][ 0 ]; var endWithWeight = graphWithWeight.grid[ 1 ][ 2 ]; var resultWithWeight = astar.search(graphWithWeight, startWithWeight, endWithWeight); </ script >

A few notes about weight values:

A weight of 0 denotes a wall. A weight cannot be negative. A weight cannot be between 0 and 1 (exclusive). A weight can contain decimal values (greater than 1).

Original (slower) implementation

The original version of the algorithm used a list, and was a bit clearer but much slower. It was based off the original blog post. The code is available at: https://github.com/bgrins/javascript-astar/tree/0.0.1/original-implementation.

The newest version of the algorithm using a Binary Heap. It is quite faster than the original. http://www.briangrinstead.com/blog/astar-search-algorithm-in-javascript-updated Binary Heap taken from http://eloquentjavascript.net/appendix2.html (license: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Running the test suite

If you don't have grunt installed, follow the grunt getting started guide first.

Pull down the project, then run: