A node implement of "java.io.InputObjectStream.readObject()" and "java.io.OutputObjectStream.writeObject()".

Protocol

Object Serialization Stream Protocol (A protocal is not all, still need to refer to the implementation.)

Object Serialization Stream Protocol Mind Node

Install

$ npm install java.io --save

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var io = require ( 'java.io' ); var InputObjectStream = io.InputObjectStream; var OutputObjectStream = io.OutputObjectStream; var buf = fs.readFileSync( './test/fixtures/out/int/1024.bin' ); var in = new InputObjectStream(buf, true ); var obj = in .readObject(); var buf2 = fs.readFileSync( './test/fixtures/out/int/1024.bin' ); var in2 = new InputObjectStream(buf); var obj2 = in .readObject();

obj should be:

{ '$' : { value : 1024 }, '$class' : { name : 'java.lang.Integer' , serialVersionUID : '1360826667806852920' , flags : 2 , fields : [{ type : 'I' , name : 'value' }], superClass : { name : 'java.lang.Number' , serialVersionUID : '-8742448824652078965' , flags : 2 , fields : [], superClass : null } } }

obj2 should be:

1024

if you only care about the first object from input stream, you could write the code briefly:

var buf3 = fs.readFileSync( './test/fixtures/out/map/boolean.bin' ); var obj3 = InputObjectStream.readObject(buf);

then obj3 should be:

{ 'true' : true , 'false' : false }

var outputObjectStream = new OutputObjectStream(); var buf = outputObjectStream.writeObject(obj);

A brief style is also OK:

OutputObjectStream.writeObject(obj);

A convenient way to convert ordinary JavaScript object to object of standard format with whole info.

params obj: accept all primitive value or primitive array and map type: string | boolean | int | short | long | char | byte | float | double |

return: normalized object

var outputObjectStream = new OutputObjectStream(); var normalizedObj = OutputObjectStream.normalize( true ); var buf = outputObjectStream.writeObject(normalizedObj);

normalize( null ) normalize( 'string' ) normalize( true ) normalize( 1 ) normalize( -123456 , long) normalize([ true , false , false , false ], 'boolean' ) normalize( { 'true' : true , 'false' : false }, 'boolean' )

If a class has writeObject/readObject methods, you need to implement the corresponding methods, and add them via addObject() before read or write the object.

var io = require ( 'java.io' ); io.addObject({{className}}, {{ class }}) ;

Builtin classes:

Data structure

{ '_$' : ..., '$' : ..., '$class' : { name : 'className' , serialVersionUID : 'SVUID' , flags : flags, fields : [ { type : 'F' , name : 'primitiveProperty' }, { type : 'L' , name : 'objProperty' , classname : 'Ljava/lang/String;' }], superClass : parentClassDescriptionOrNull } }

Some more examples

Incompatible between 1.x and 2.x

decode java [B to new Buffer([1, 2, 3]) not [1, 2, 3] #10

