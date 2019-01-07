A node implement of "java.io.InputObjectStream.readObject()" and "java.io.OutputObjectStream.writeObject()".
$ npm install java.io --save
var fs = require('fs');
var io = require('java.io');
var InputObjectStream = io.InputObjectStream;
var OutputObjectStream = io.OutputObjectStream;
// Read object and return whole info
var buf = fs.readFileSync('./test/fixtures/out/int/1024.bin');
var in = new InputObjectStream(buf, true);
var obj = in.readObject();
// Read object but return value only
var buf2 = fs.readFileSync('./test/fixtures/out/int/1024.bin');
var in2 = new InputObjectStream(buf);
var obj2 = in.readObject();
obj should be:
{
'$' : {
value : 1024
},
'$class' : {
name : 'java.lang.Integer',
serialVersionUID : '1360826667806852920',
flags : 2,
fields : [{
type : 'I',
name : 'value'
}],
superClass : {
name : 'java.lang.Number',
serialVersionUID : '-8742448824652078965',
flags : 2,
fields : [],
superClass : null
}
}
}
obj2 should be:
1024
if you only care about the first object from input stream, you could write the code briefly:
var buf3 = fs.readFileSync('./test/fixtures/out/map/boolean.bin');
var obj3 = InputObjectStream.readObject(buf);
then
obj3 should be:
{ 'true': true, 'false': false }
var outputObjectStream = new OutputObjectStream();
// 1. Passed in argument must contains the whole info
// 2. Every time calling the writeObject function
// will return the buf had written in
var buf = outputObjectStream.writeObject(obj);
A brief style is also OK:
OutputObjectStream.writeObject(obj);
A convenient way to convert ordinary JavaScript object to object of standard format with whole info.
var outputObjectStream = new OutputObjectStream();
var normalizedObj = OutputObjectStream.normalize(true);
var buf = outputObjectStream.writeObject(normalizedObj);
normalize(null)
normalize('string')
normalize(true)
normalize(1) // quals to normalize(1, 'int')
normalize(-123456, long)
normalize([ true, false, false, false ], 'boolean')
normalize( {'true': true, 'false': false}, 'boolean')
If a class has writeObject/readObject methods, you need to implement the corresponding methods, and add them via addObject() before read or write the object.
var io = require('java.io');
io.addObject({{className}}, {{class}});
Builtin classes:
{
// if a object has it's own readObject/writeObject method
// save it's special value here
'_$': ...,
// value of object
'$': ...,
// class description
'$class': {
name: 'className',
serialVersionUID: 'SVUID',
flags: flags,
fields:
[ { type: 'F', name: 'primitiveProperty' },
{ type: 'L', name: 'objProperty', classname: 'Ljava/lang/String;' }],
superClass: parentClassDescriptionOrNull
}
}
[B to
new Buffer([1, 2, 3]) not
[1, 2, 3] #10