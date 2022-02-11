Read Java .properties files. Supports adding dynamically some files and array key value (same key multiple times)

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install java-properties

Documentation

var properties = require ( 'java-properties' ); var values = properties.of( 'values.properties' ); values.get( 'a.key' ); values.add( 'anotherfile.properties' ); values.reset(); ... values.get( 'a.key' , 'defaultValue' ); ... values.getInt( 'a.int.key' , 18 ); ... values.getFloat( 'a.float.key' , 18.23 ); ... values.getBoolean( 'a.bool.key' , true ); ... values.getKeys(); ... values.addFile( 'anotherFile.properties' ); ... values.reset(); ... [ -- .properties file an.array.key=value1 an.array.key=value2 ] values.get( 'an.array.key' ); var myFile = new PropertiesFile( 'example.properties' , 'arrayExample.properties' ); myFile.get( 'arrayKey' ); var myOtherFile = new PropertiesFile(); myOtherFile.addFile( 'example.properties' ); myOtherFile.addFile( 'example2.properties' );

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History

0.1.0 Initial commit

0.1.5 Support empty strings

0.1.6 New API: getKeys

0.1.7 New APIs: addFile and reset

and 0.1.8 Add array key (the same key many time in files)

0.2.0 Wrap features into a class to be able to have multiple running contexts

0.2.1 Add default value to get method. Add getInt and getFloat to get an integer or float value

0.2.2 Add getBoolean method to get a value as a boolean. Accepted values are true, TRUE, false, FALSE, 0, 1

0.2.3 Add getMatchingKeys method

0.2.4 Allow multi-line properties

0.2.5 Refactorings, no new features

0.2.6 FIX interpolation when a property is multivalued

0.2.7 Get only last value for int and boolean in case of multivalued attribute

0.2.8 FIX unicode \uxxxx char decoding

0.2.9 Allow multiple double quotation marks

0.2.10 fix bug with escaped : & = (thanks @Drapegnik)

1.0.0 Rewrite as Typescript. Support Node 6+ only

License

Licensed under the MIT license.