jp

java-properties

by Matt Steele
1.0.2

Node module to read and interpolate Java .properties files

npm
GitHub
Documentation
1.4M

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

java-properties

travis

Read Java .properties files. Supports adding dynamically some files and array key value (same key multiple times)

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install java-properties

Documentation

    var properties = require('java-properties');

    // Reference a properties file
    var values = properties.of('values.properties');

    //Read a value from the properties file
    values.get('a.key'); //returns value of a.key

    //Add an additional file's properties
    values.add('anotherfile.properties');

    //Clear out all values
    values.reset();
    ...
    // returns the value of a.key of 'defaultValue' if key is not found
    values.get('a.key', 'defaultValue');
    ...
    // returns the value of the a.int.key as an int or 18
    values.getInt('a.int.key', 18);
    ...
    // returns the value of the a.float.key as a float or 18.23
    values.getFloat('a.float.key', 18.23);
    ...
    // returns the value of the a.bool.key as an boolean. Parse true or false with any case or 0 or 1
    values.getBoolean('a.bool.key', true);
    ...
    // returns all the keys
    values.getKeys();
    ...
    // adds another file the properties list
    values.addFile('anotherFile.properties');
    ...
    // empty the keys previously loaded
    values.reset();
    ...
    [ -- .properties file
    an.array.key=value1
    an.array.key=value2
    ]
    values.get('an.array.key'); // returns [value1, value2]

    // Multiple contexts
    var myFile = new PropertiesFile(
        'example.properties',
        'arrayExample.properties');
    myFile.get('arrayKey');

    var myOtherFile = new PropertiesFile();
    myOtherFile.addFile('example.properties');
    myOtherFile.addFile('example2.properties');

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History

  • 0.1.0 Initial commit
  • 0.1.5 Support empty strings
  • 0.1.6 New API: getKeys
  • 0.1.7 New APIs: addFile and reset
  • 0.1.8 Add array key (the same key many time in files)
  • 0.2.0 Wrap features into a class to be able to have multiple running contexts
  • 0.2.1 Add default value to get method. Add getInt and getFloat to get an integer or float value
  • 0.2.2 Add getBoolean method to get a value as a boolean. Accepted values are true, TRUE, false, FALSE, 0, 1
  • 0.2.3 Add getMatchingKeys method
  • 0.2.4 Allow multi-line properties
  • 0.2.5 Refactorings, no new features
  • 0.2.6 FIX interpolation when a property is multivalued
  • 0.2.7 Get only last value for int and boolean in case of multivalued attribute
  • 0.2.8 FIX unicode \uxxxx char decoding
  • 0.2.9 Allow multiple double quotation marks
  • 0.2.10 fix bug with escaped : & = (thanks @Drapegnik)
  • 1.0.0 Rewrite as Typescript. Support Node 6+ only

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

