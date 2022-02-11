Read Java .properties files. Supports adding dynamically some files and array key value (same key multiple times)
Install the module with:
npm install java-properties
var properties = require('java-properties');
// Reference a properties file
var values = properties.of('values.properties');
//Read a value from the properties file
values.get('a.key'); //returns value of a.key
//Add an additional file's properties
values.add('anotherfile.properties');
//Clear out all values
values.reset();
...
// returns the value of a.key of 'defaultValue' if key is not found
values.get('a.key', 'defaultValue');
...
// returns the value of the a.int.key as an int or 18
values.getInt('a.int.key', 18);
...
// returns the value of the a.float.key as a float or 18.23
values.getFloat('a.float.key', 18.23);
...
// returns the value of the a.bool.key as an boolean. Parse true or false with any case or 0 or 1
values.getBoolean('a.bool.key', true);
...
// returns all the keys
values.getKeys();
...
// adds another file the properties list
values.addFile('anotherFile.properties');
...
// empty the keys previously loaded
values.reset();
...
[ -- .properties file
an.array.key=value1
an.array.key=value2
]
values.get('an.array.key'); // returns [value1, value2]
// Multiple contexts
var myFile = new PropertiesFile(
'example.properties',
'arrayExample.properties');
myFile.get('arrayKey');
var myOtherFile = new PropertiesFile();
myOtherFile.addFile('example.properties');
myOtherFile.addFile('example2.properties');
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.
getKeys
addFile and
reset
Licensed under the MIT license.