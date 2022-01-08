openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

java-parser

by jhipster
2.0.0 (see all)

Prettier Java Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.8K

GitHub Stars

795

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Github Actions Build Status

Prettier Java

Prettier-java Banner

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

How it works

A Prettier plugin must first parse the source code of the target language into a traversable data structure (Usually an Abstract Syntax Tree) and then print out that data structure in a "pretty" style.

Prettier-Java uses a Java-Parser implemented in JavaScript using the Chevrotain Parser Building Toolkit for JavaScript. What this means is that unlike many other Prettier plugins, prettier-java has no additional runtime pre-requisites (e.g: Python executable). It could even be used inside a browser.

Subpackages

This project contains 2 packages:

Install

Pre-requirements

Install Prettier and Prettier-Java plugin

# Local installation
npm install prettier-plugin-java --save-dev

# Or globally
npm install -g prettier prettier-plugin-java

or with yarn:

# Local installation
yarn add prettier-plugin-java --dev

# Or globally
yarn global add prettier prettier-plugin-java

Note: If you want to install the prettier-plugin-java globally, you should also install the prettier package globally.

Usage

To reformat all your Java files, run:

# If you have installed the package locally
npx prettier --write "**/*.java"

# Or globally
prettier --write "**/*.java"

To see an advanced usage: please go to the Advanced Usage section

Maven plugin

A neat maven plugin for prettier-java was made by developers from HubSpot. \ Add it to the plugins section of your build configuration

<build>
  <plugins>
    <plugin>
      <groupId>com.hubspot.maven.plugins</groupId>
        <artifactId>prettier-maven-plugin</artifactId>
        <!-- Find the latest version at https://github.com/jhipster/prettier-java/releases -->
        <version>0.8</version>
    </plugin>
  </plugins>
</build>

If you would like to use this plugin, we recommend you to check their project as is it well documented.

Organize imports

Prettier-java is currently sorting imports according to the Google Java Style guide.

If you are using an IDE such as IntelliJ, you might want to configure it to match with Prettier-java.

For IntelliJ, you can use this configuration: IntelliJ config

You can also import the Checkstyle configuration provided in the next section.

Checkstyle configuration

You can use Prettier in combination with other linter, like Checkstyle.

Here is one Checkstyle Prettier compatible configuration you can use to start with !

You can directly import the config into IntelliJ Idea for instance:

Import Checkstyle configuration

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. See the contribution guide to get started. And the Help Wanted issues.

Credits

Special thanks to @thorbenvh8 for creating the original prettier-java plugin and the associated Java Parser implemented in JavaScript.

We would also like to thank the Chevrotain and Prettier contributors which made this possible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial