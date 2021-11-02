Lightweight cross-platform javascript module to easily call java commands from Node.js sources.
There are two ways to use java-caller:
npm install java-caller --save
const JavaCaller = require('java-caller');
const java = new JavaCaller(JAVA_CALLER_OPTIONS);
const {status, stdout, stderr} = java.run(JAVA_ARGUMENTS,JAVA_CALLER_RUN_OPTIONS);
|Parameter
|Description
|Default value
|Example
|jar
|Path to executable jar file
"myfolder/myjar.jar"
|classPath
|If jar parameter is not set, classpath to use
Use
: as separator (it will be converted if runned on Windows), or use a string array.
. (current folder)
"java/myJar.jar:java/myOtherJar.jar"
|useAbsoluteClassPaths
|Set to true if classpaths should not be based on the rootPath
false
true
|mainClass
|If classPath set, main class to call
"com.example.MyClass"
|rootPath
|If classPath elements are not relative to the current folder, you can define a root path.
You may use
__dirname if you classes / jars are in your module folder
. (current folder)
"/home/my/folder/containing/jars"
|minimumJavaVersion
|Minimum java version to be used to call java command.
If the java version found on machine is lower, java-caller will try to install and use the appropriate one
8
11
|maximumJavaVersion
|Maximum java version to be used to call java command.
If the java version found on machine is upper, java-caller will try to install and use the appropriate one
Can be equal to minimumJavaVersion
10
|javaType
|jre or jdk (if not defined and installation is required, jre will be installed)
"jre"
|additionalJavaArgs
|Additional parameters for JVM that will be added in every JavaCaller instance runs
["-Xms256m","-Xmx2048m"]
|javaExecutable
|You can force to use a defined java executable, instead of letting java-caller find/install one
"/home/some-java-version/bin/java.exe"
The list of arguments can contain both arguments types together:
"-Xms256m",
"-Xmx2048m"
public static void main method). ex:
"--someflag" ,
"--someflagwithvalue myVal" ,
"-c"
Example:
["-Xms256m", "--someflagwithvalue myVal", "-c"]
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Example
|detached
|If set to true, node will node wait for the java command to be completed.
In that case,
childJavaProcess property will be returned, but
stdout and
stderr may be empty, except if an error is triggered at command execution
false
true
|waitForErrorMs
|If detached is true, number of milliseconds to wait to detect an error before exiting JavaCaller run
500
2000
|cwd
|You can override cwd of spawn called by JavaCaller runner
process.cwd()
some/other/cwd/folder
|javaArgs
|List of arguments for JVM only, not the JAR or the class
[]
['--add-opens=java.base/java.lang=ALL-UNNAMED']
Call a class located in classpath
const java = new JavaCaller({
classPath: 'test/java/dist',
mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();
Call a class with multiple folders in the classPath
const java = new JavaCaller({
classPath: ['C:\\pathA\\test\\java\\dist', 'C:\\pathB\\test\\java\\dist'],
mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();
Call a class located in classpath with java and custom arguments
const java = new JavaCaller({
classPath: 'test/java/dist',
mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run(['-Xms256m', '-Xmx2048m', '--customarg nico']);
Call a class in jar located in classpath
const java = new JavaCaller({
classPath: 'test/java/jar/JavaCallerTester.jar',
mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();
Call a runnable jar
const java = new JavaCaller({
jar: 'test/java/jar/JavaCallerTesterRunnable.jar',
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();
Call a detached java process
const java = new JavaCaller({
classPath: 'test/java/dist',
mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr, childJavaProcess } = await java.run(['--sleep'], { detached: true });
// Kill later the java process if necessary
childJavaProcess.kill('SIGINT');
You can see more examples in test methods
Set environment variable
DEBUG=java-caller before calling your code using java-caller module, and you will see the java commands executed.
Example debug log:
java-caller Found Java version 1.80131 +1s
java-caller Java command: java -Xms256m -Xmx2048m -cp C:\Work\gitPerso\node-java-caller\test\java\dist com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester -customarg nico +1ms
Contributions are very welcome !
Please follow Contribution instructions
javaChildProcess when
detached is true, so it can be used to be killed later
