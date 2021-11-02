openbase logo
jc

java-caller

by Nicolas Vuillamy
2.4.0

Lightweight cross-platform javascript module to easily call java from node sources. Automatically install java if not present

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

Java Caller for Node.js

Lightweight cross-platform javascript module to easily call java commands from Node.js sources.

  • Automatically installs required Java version if not present on the system
  • Compliant with JDK & JRE from 8 to 14
  • Uses node spawn method to perform the call

There are two ways to use java-caller:

  • module: Manually call JavaCaller in your custom JS/TS code (example project)
  • CLI: Just define a java-caller-config.json and you can deliver your java executables as your own NPM packages ! (example project, which can be used as starter kit)

Installation

npm install java-caller --save

Usage

const JavaCaller = require('java-caller');
const java = new JavaCaller(JAVA_CALLER_OPTIONS);
const {status, stdout, stderr} = java.run(JAVA_ARGUMENTS,JAVA_CALLER_RUN_OPTIONS);

JAVA_CALLER_OPTIONS

ParameterDescriptionDefault valueExample
jarPath to executable jar file"myfolder/myjar.jar"
classPathIf jar parameter is not set, classpath to use
Use : as separator (it will be converted if runned on Windows), or use a string array.		. (current folder)"java/myJar.jar:java/myOtherJar.jar"
useAbsoluteClassPathsSet to true if classpaths should not be based on the rootPathfalsetrue
mainClassIf classPath set, main class to call"com.example.MyClass"
rootPathIf classPath elements are not relative to the current folder, you can define a root path.
You may use __dirname if you classes / jars are in your module folder		. (current folder)"/home/my/folder/containing/jars"
minimumJavaVersionMinimum java version to be used to call java command.
If the java version found on machine is lower, java-caller will try to install and use the appropriate one		811
maximumJavaVersionMaximum java version to be used to call java command.
If the java version found on machine is upper, java-caller will try to install and use the appropriate one
Can be equal to minimumJavaVersion		10
javaTypejre or jdk (if not defined and installation is required, jre will be installed)"jre"
additionalJavaArgsAdditional parameters for JVM that will be added in every JavaCaller instance runs["-Xms256m","-Xmx2048m"]
javaExecutableYou can force to use a defined java executable, instead of letting java-caller find/install one"/home/some-java-version/bin/java.exe"

JAVA_ARGUMENTS

The list of arguments can contain both arguments types together:

  • Java arguments (-X* , -D*). ex: "-Xms256m", "-Xmx2048m"
  • Main class arguments (sent to public static void main method). ex: "--someflag" , "--someflagwithvalue myVal" , "-c"

Example: ["-Xms256m", "--someflagwithvalue myVal", "-c"]

JAVA_CALLER_RUN_OPTIONS

ParameterDescriptionDefaultExample
detachedIf set to true, node will node wait for the java command to be completed.
In that case, childJavaProcess property will be returned, but stdout and stderr may be empty, except if an error is triggered at command execution		falsetrue
waitForErrorMsIf detached is true, number of milliseconds to wait to detect an error before exiting JavaCaller run5002000
cwdYou can override cwd of spawn called by JavaCaller runnerprocess.cwd()some/other/cwd/folder
javaArgsList of arguments for JVM only, not the JAR or the class[]['--add-opens=java.base/java.lang=ALL-UNNAMED']

Examples

Call a class located in classpath

const java = new JavaCaller({
    classPath: 'test/java/dist',
    mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();

Call a class with multiple folders in the classPath

const java = new JavaCaller({
    classPath: ['C:\\pathA\\test\\java\\dist', 'C:\\pathB\\test\\java\\dist'],
    mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();

Call a class located in classpath with java and custom arguments

const java = new JavaCaller({
    classPath: 'test/java/dist',
    mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run(['-Xms256m', '-Xmx2048m', '--customarg nico']);

Call a class in jar located in classpath

const java = new JavaCaller({
    classPath: 'test/java/jar/JavaCallerTester.jar',
    mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();

Call a runnable jar

const java = new JavaCaller({
    jar: 'test/java/jar/JavaCallerTesterRunnable.jar',
});
const { status, stdout, stderr } = await java.run();

Call a detached java process

const java = new JavaCaller({
    classPath: 'test/java/dist',
    mainClass: 'com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester'
});
const { status, stdout, stderr, childJavaProcess } = await java.run(['--sleep'], { detached: true });

// Kill later the java process if necessary
childJavaProcess.kill('SIGINT');

You can see more examples in test methods

TROUBLESHOOTING

Set environment variable DEBUG=java-caller before calling your code using java-caller module, and you will see the java commands executed.

Example debug log:

java-caller Found Java version 1.80131 +1s
java-caller Java command: java -Xms256m -Xmx2048m -cp C:\Work\gitPerso\node-java-caller\test\java\dist com.nvuillam.javacaller.JavaCallerTester -customarg nico +1ms

CONTRIBUTE

Contributions are very welcome !

Please follow Contribution instructions

RELEASE NOTES

[2.2.3] 2020-09-05

[2.2.0] 2020-08-29

  • Fix CLASSPATH on windows in case there are spaces in paths
  • Update License to MIT

[2.1.0] 2020-08-12

  • Allow to use java-caller to build your own CLI embedding java sources
  • Example projects using module and CLI

[2.0.0] 2020-08-11

  • Big refactoring to simplify and enhance performances of code checking/installing java version
  • Replace use of deprecated package node-jre by njre
  • Compliance with JDK & JRE from 8 to 14 (AdoptOpenJdk releases)

[1.1.0] 2020-08-10

  • Return javaChildProcess when detached is true, so it can be used to be killed later

[1.0.0] 2020-08-10

  • Initial version

See complete CHANGELOG

