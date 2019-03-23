A client FTP library for NodeJS that focuses on correctness, clarity and conciseness. It doesn't get in the way and plays nice with streaming APIs.
const jsftp = require("jsftp");
const Ftp = new jsftp({
host: "myserver.com",
port: 3331, // defaults to 21
user: "user", // defaults to "anonymous"
pass: "1234" // defaults to "@anonymous"
});
jsftp gives you access to all the raw commands of the FTP protocol in form of
methods in the
Ftp object. It also provides several convenience methods for
actions that require complex chains of commands (e.g. uploading and retrieving
files, passive operations), as shown below.
When raw commands succeed they always pass the response of the server to the
callback, in the form of an object that contains two properties:
code, which
is the response code of the FTP operation, and
text, which is the complete
text of the response.
Raw (or native) commands are accessible in the form
Ftp.raw(command, params, callback)
Thus, a command like
QUIT will be called like this:
Ftp.raw("quit", (err, data) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log("Bye!");
});
and a command like
MKD (make directory), which accepts parameters, looks like
this:
Ftp.raw("mkd", "/new_dir", (err, data) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log(data.text); // Show the FTP response text to the user
console.log(data.code); // Show the FTP response code to the user
});
options is an object with the following properties:
{
host: 'localhost', // Host name for the current FTP server.
port: 3333, // Port number for the current FTP server (defaults to 21).
user: 'user', // Username
pass: 'pass', // Password
createSocket: ({port, host}, firstAction) => {
return net.createConnection({port, host}, firstAction);
}, // function that creates the socket, default uses net.createConnection
}
options.createSocket could be used to implement a proxy for the ftp socket, e.g. socksv5
const {SocksClient} = require('socks');
const ftp = new Ffp({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3333,
user: 'user',
pass: 'password',
createSocket: ({port, host}, firstAction) => {
return SocksClient.createConnection({
proxy: {
ipaddress: '159.203.75.200'
port: 1080,
type: 5
},
command: 'connect',
destination: {
host,
port
}
})
}
})
Creates a new Ftp instance.
Host name for the current FTP server.
Port number for the current FTP server (defaults to 21).
NodeJS socket for the current FTP server.
Array of feature names for the current FTP server. It is generated when the user
authenticates with the
auth method.
Contains the system identification string for the remote FTP server.
With the
raw method you can send any FTP command to the server. The method
accepts a callback with the signature
err, data, in which
err is the error
response coming from the server (usually a 4xx or 5xx error code) and the data
is an object that contains two properties:
code and
text.
code is an
integer indicating the response code of the response and
text is the response
string itself.
Authenticates the user with the given username and password. If null or empty
values are passed for those,
auth will use anonymous credentials.
callback
will be called with the response text in case of successful login or with an
error as a first parameter, in normal Node fashion.
Lists information about files or directories and yields an array of file objects
with parsed file properties to the
callback. You should use this function
instead of
stat or
list in case you need to do something with the individual
file properties.
ftp.ls(".", (err, res) => {
res.forEach(file => console.log(file.name));
});
Lists
filePath contents using a passive connection. Calls callback with a
string containing the directory contents in long list format.
ftp.list(remoteCWD, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
// Prints something like
// -rw-r--r-- 1 sergi staff 4 Jun 03 09:32 testfile1.txt
// -rw-r--r-- 1 sergi staff 4 Jun 03 09:31 testfile2.txt
// -rw-r--r-- 1 sergi staff 0 May 29 13:05 testfile3.txt
// ...
});
Gives back a paused socket with the file contents ready to be streamed, or calls the callback with an error if not successful.
var str = ""; // Will store the contents of the file
ftp.get("remote/path/file.txt", (err, socket) => {
if (err) {
return;
}
socket.on("data", d => {
str += d.toString();
});
socket.on("close", err => {
if (hadErr) {
console.error("There was an error retrieving the file.");
}
});
socket.resume();
});
Stores the remote file directly in the given local path.
ftp.get("remote/file.txt", "local/file.txt", err => {
if (hadErr) {
return console.error("There was an error retrieving the file.");
}
console.log("File copied successfully!");
});
Uploads a file to
filePath. It accepts a string with the local path for the
file, a
Buffer, or a Readable stream as a
source parameter.
ftp.put(buffer, "path/to/remote/file.txt", err => {
if (!err) {
console.log("File transferred successfully!");
}
});
Renames a file in the server.
from and
to are both filepaths.
ftp.rename(from, to, (err, res) => {
if (!err) {
console.log("Renaming successful!");
}
});
Refreshes the interval thats keep the server connection active.
wait is an
optional time period (in milliseconds) to wait between intervals.
You can find more usage examples in the unit tests. This documentation will grow as jsftp evolves.
npm install jsftp
JSFtp tests against ProFTPD by default. To accomplish that, it uses a Docker set-up, so you'll need Docker installed in your machine in order to run tests.
Please note that the first time you run the tests it will take a while, given that it has to download, configure and run the containerized ProFTPD server.
To run tests and coverage reports:
npm test
...
43 passing (10s)
|-----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
|File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines |Uncovered Lines |
|-----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
|All files | 86.47 | 73.17 | 95.45 | 86.47 | |
|jsftp | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
| index.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
|jsftp/lib | 86.43 | 73.17 | 95.45 | 86.43 | |
| jsftp.js | 86.43 | 73.17 | 95.45 | 86.43 |... 722,724,733 |
|-----------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
See LICENSE.