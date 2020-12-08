Jasny Bootstrap is an extension of the famous Bootstrap, adding the following components:
To get started, check out http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap!
Four quick start options are available:
git clone git://github.com/jasny/bootstrap.git.
meteor add jasny:bootstrap.
Read the Getting Started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:
jasny-bootstrap/
├── css/
│ ├── jasny-bootstrap.css
│ ├── jasny-bootstrap.min.css
└── js/
├── jasny-bootstrap.js
└── jasny-bootstrap.min.js
We provide compiled CSS and JS (
jasny-bootstrap.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (
jasny-bootstrap.min.*).
Jasny Bootstrap should be loaded after vanilla Bootstrap.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please open a new issue. Before opening any issue, please search for existing issues and read the Issue Guidelines, written by Nicolas Gallagher.
You may use this JSFiddle as a template for your bug reports.
Jasny Bootstrap's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap. The docs may also be run locally.
/bootstrap directory, run
jekyll serve in the command line.
chcp 65001 first to change the command prompt's character encoding (code page) to UTF-8 so Jekyll runs without errors.
Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.
Documentation for v2.3.1 has been made available for the time being at http://jasny.github.io/bootstrap/2.3.1/ while folks transition to Bootstrap 3.
Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.
Bootstrap uses Grunt with convenient methods for working with the framework. It's how we compile our code, run tests, and more. To use it, install the required dependencies as directed and then run some Grunt commands.
From the command line:
grunt-cli globally with
npm install -g grunt-cli.
/bootstrap directory, then run
npm install. npm will look at package.json and automatically install the necessary local dependencies listed there.
When completed, you'll be able to run the various Grunt commands provided from the command line.
Unfamiliar with
npm? Don't have node installed? That's a-okay. npm stands for node packaged modules and is a way to manage development dependencies through node.js. Download and install node.js before proceeding.
grunt
Run
grunt to run tests locally and compile the CSS and JavaScript into
/dist. Uses recess and UglifyJS.
grunt dist
grunt dist creates the
/dist directory with compiled files. Uses recess and UglifyJS.
grunt test
Runs JSHint and QUnit tests headlessly in PhantomJS (used for CI).
grunt watch
This is a convenience method for watching just Less files and automatically building them whenever you save.
Should you encounter problems with installing dependencies or running Grunt commands, uninstall all previous dependency versions (global and local). Then, rerun
npm install.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
More over, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Jasny Bootstrap is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.
Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.
The major version will follow Bootstrap's major version. This means backward compatibility will only be broken if Bootstrap does so.
Arnold Daniels
Copyright 2013 Jasny BV under the Apache 2.0 license.