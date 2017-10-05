jasminewd2

Adapter for Jasmine-to-WebDriverJS. Used by Protractor.

Important: There are two active branches of jasminewd.

jasminewd1 is an adapter for Jasmine 1.3, and uses the package minijasminenode. It is published to npm as jasminewd .

. jasminewd2 is an adapter for Jasmine 2.x, and uses the package jasmine. It is published to npm as jasminewd2 .

Features

Automatically makes tests asynchronously wait until the WebDriverJS control flow is empty.

If a done function is passed to the test, waits for both the control flow and until done is called.

If a test returns a promise, waits for both the control flow and the promise to resolve.

Enhances expect so that it automatically unwraps promises before performing the assertion.

Installation

npm install jasminewd2

Usage

In your setup:

var JasmineRunner = require ( 'jasmine' ); var jrunner = new JasmineRunner(); var webdriver = require ( 'selenium-webdriver' ); global.driver = new webdriver.Builder(). usingServer( 'http://localhost:4444/wd/hub' ). withCapabilities({ browserName : 'chrome' }). build(); require ( 'jasminewd2' ).init(driver.controlFlow(), webdriver); jrunner.projectBaseDir = '' ; jrunner.execute([ '**/*_spec.js' ]);

In your tests:

describe( 'tests with webdriver' , function ( ) { it( 'will wait until webdriver is done' , function ( ) { driver.get( 'http://www.example.com' ); var myElement = driver.findElement(webdriver.By.id( 'hello' )); expect(myElement.getText()).toEqual( 'hello world' ); }); })

TypeScript

For the typings related to the changes in the global jasmine variables (e.g. allowing it() blocks to return a promise), we publish the package @types/jasminewd2 . If you are writing tests using jasminewd (including Protractor tests), be sure to include @types/jasminewd2 in your devDependencies , as these global type modifications are not bundled with the jasminewd2 npm module.

jasminewd also exports one function directly: init . Unfortunately, we do not publish typings for this function. If you call this function directly (e.g. you are a Protractor dev), you should simply do:

require ( 'jasminewd2' ).init(controlFlow, webdriver);

async functions / await