openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jasminewd

by angular
1.1.0 (see all)

Adapter for Jasmine-to-WebDriverJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jasminewd2 Build Status

Adapter for Jasmine-to-WebDriverJS. Used by Protractor.

Important: There are two active branches of jasminewd.

  • jasminewd1 is an adapter for Jasmine 1.3, and uses the package minijasminenode. It is published to npm as jasminewd.
  • jasminewd2 is an adapter for Jasmine 2.x, and uses the package jasmine. It is published to npm as jasminewd2.

Features

  • Automatically makes tests asynchronously wait until the WebDriverJS control flow is empty.

  • If a done function is passed to the test, waits for both the control flow and until done is called.

  • If a test returns a promise, waits for both the control flow and the promise to resolve.

  • Enhances expect so that it automatically unwraps promises before performing the assertion.

Installation

npm install jasminewd2

Usage

In your setup:

var JasmineRunner = require('jasmine');
var jrunner = new JasmineRunner();
var webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver');

global.driver = new webdriver.Builder().
    usingServer('http://localhost:4444/wd/hub').
    withCapabilities({browserName: 'chrome'}).
    build();

require('jasminewd2').init(driver.controlFlow(), webdriver);

jrunner.projectBaseDir = '';
jrunner.execute(['**/*_spec.js']);

In your tests:

describe('tests with webdriver', function() {
  it('will wait until webdriver is done', function() {
    // This will be an asynchronous test. It will finish once webdriver has
    // loaded the page, found the element, and gotten its text.
    driver.get('http://www.example.com');

    var myElement = driver.findElement(webdriver.By.id('hello'));

    // Here, expect understands that myElement.getText() is a promise,
    // and resolves it before asserting.
    expect(myElement.getText()).toEqual('hello world');
  });
})

TypeScript

For the typings related to the changes in the global jasmine variables (e.g. allowing it() blocks to return a promise), we publish the package @types/jasminewd2. If you are writing tests using jasminewd (including Protractor tests), be sure to include @types/jasminewd2 in your devDependencies, as these global type modifications are not bundled with the jasminewd2 npm module.

jasminewd also exports one function directly: init. Unfortunately, we do not publish typings for this function. If you call this function directly (e.g. you are a Protractor dev), you should simply do:

require('jasminewd2').init(controlFlow, webdriver);

async functions / await

async functions and the await keyword are likely coming in ES2017 (ES8), and available via several compilers. At the moment, they often break the WebDriver control flow. (GitHub issue). You can still use them, but if you do then you will have to use await/Promises for almost all your synchronization. See spec/asyncAwaitAdapterSpec.ts and spec/asyncAwaitErrorSpec.ts for examples.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial