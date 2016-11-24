Utilities for Protractor with jasmine2 [Screenshot, Browser Console log and more]
npm install jasmine2-protractor-utils -g
To install a particular version: npm install jasmine2-protractor-utils@version
Add this plugin to the protractor config file:
exports.config = {
plugins: [{
package: 'jasmine2-protractor-utils',
disableHTMLReport: {Boolean},
disableScreenshot: {Boolean},
screenshotOnExpectFailure: {Boolean} (Default - false),
screenshotOnSpecFailure: {Boolean} (Default - false),
screenshotPath: {String} (Default - 'reports/screenshots')
clearFoldersBeforeTest: {Boolean} (Default - false),
htmlReportDir: {String} (Default - './reports/htmlReports')
failTestOnErrorLog: {
failTestOnErrorLogLevel: {Number}, (Default - 900)
excludeKeywords: {A JSON Array}
}
}]
};
Example:
exports.config = {
plugins: [{
package: 'jasmine2-protractor-utils',
disableHTMLReport: false,
disableScreenshot: false,
screenshotPath:'./reports/screenshots',
screenshotOnExpectFailure:true,
screenshotOnSpecFailure:true,
clearFoldersBeforeTest: true,
htmlReportDir: './reports/htmlReports',
failTestOnErrorLog: {
failTestOnErrorLogLevel: 900,
excludeKeywords: ['keyword1', 'keyword2']
}
}]
};
Please Note
If you are using failTestOnErrorLog feature, there should be an onPrepare: block in your Protractor config which returns a promise. If not present , please add the following to the config file:
onPrepare: function () {
// returning the promise makes protractor wait for the reporter config before executing tests
return global.browser.getProcessedConfig().then(function (config) {
});
}
This is the plugin package name , same as of npm module name for the plugin , 'jasmine2-protractor-utils' usually and preferably
If set to 'true', disables HTML report generation.
Valid Options: true/false
If set to 'true' , disables screenshot generation.
Valid Options: true/false
Takes a screenshot for each Jasmine2 expect failure, is set true. Screenshot will be taken in 'png' format and file name would be: description+spec description+index.png
Default: false
Take screenshot for each spec failure , if set to true. Screenshot will be taken in 'png' format and file name would be: description+spec description.png
Default: false
Path where screenshots will be saved. If path does not exist , will be created. e.g './reports/something/savehere/' , please take care of './' and '/' at the beginning and end.
Default: 'reports/screenshots'
If this flag set to true, screenshot and html report directories will be emptied before generating new reports and screenshots
Default: false
Path where HTML report will be saved. If path does not exist , will be created. e.g './reports/something/savehere/'
If you want to use the default location , never mention 'htmlReportDir' with the plug in configuration. Where as 'disableHTMLReport' must be set to false.
Default: 'reports/htmlReports'
Contains a set of configuration for console log. When browser console has errors of a certain log level (default:>900), the spec/test is marked failed along with log in the error report/stacktrace.
Log level, test fails of the browser console log has logs more than this specified level.
Default: 900
An array of keywords to be excluded , while searching for error logs. i.e If a log contains any of these keywords , spec/test will not be marked failed.
Please do not specify this flag , if you don't supply any such keywords.
It can output browser console logs on failure(done) or always(TODO) :)