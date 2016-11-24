Utilities for Protractor with jasmine2 [Screenshot, Browser Console log and more]

This plugin can take a screenshot for each Jasmine2 expect failure It can take screenshot for each spec failure as well It can fail your spec/test if browser console has errors It can generate beautiful readable HTML reports TODO: It can output browser console logs on failure(Done) or always(TODO) :)

Usage

How to install

npm install jasmine2-protractor-utils -g

To install a particular version: npm install jasmine2-protractor-utils@version

Add this plugin to the protractor config file:

exports.config = { plugins : [{ package : 'jasmine2-protractor-utils' , disableHTMLReport : { Boolean }, disableScreenshot : { Boolean }, screenshotOnExpectFailure : { Boolean } (Default - false ), screenshotOnSpecFailure : { Boolean } (Default - false ), screenshotPath : { String } (Default - 'reports/screenshots' ) clearFoldersBeforeTest : { Boolean } (Default - false ), htmlReportDir : { String } (Default - './reports/htmlReports' ) failTestOnErrorLog : { failTestOnErrorLogLevel : { Number }, (Default - 900 ) excludeKeywords : {A JSON Array } } }] };

Example:

exports.config = { plugins : [{ package : 'jasmine2-protractor-utils' , disableHTMLReport : false , disableScreenshot : false , screenshotPath : './reports/screenshots' , screenshotOnExpectFailure : true , screenshotOnSpecFailure : true , clearFoldersBeforeTest : true , htmlReportDir : './reports/htmlReports' , failTestOnErrorLog : { failTestOnErrorLogLevel : 900 , excludeKeywords : [ 'keyword1' , 'keyword2' ] } }] };

Please Note

If you are using failTestOnErrorLog feature, there should be an onPrepare: block in your Protractor config which returns a promise. If not present , please add the following to the config file:

onPrepare: function ( ) { return global.browser.getProcessedConfig().then( function ( config ) { }); }

package

This is the plugin package name , same as of npm module name for the plugin , 'jasmine2-protractor-utils' usually and preferably

disableHTMLReport

If set to 'true', disables HTML report generation.

Valid Options: true/false

disableScreenshot

If set to 'true' , disables screenshot generation.

Valid Options: true/false

screenshotOnExpectFailure

Takes a screenshot for each Jasmine2 expect failure, is set true. Screenshot will be taken in 'png' format and file name would be: description+spec description+index.png

Default: false

screenshotOnSpecFailure

Take screenshot for each spec failure , if set to true. Screenshot will be taken in 'png' format and file name would be: description+spec description.png

Default: false

screenshotPath

Path where screenshots will be saved. If path does not exist , will be created. e.g './reports/something/savehere/' , please take care of './' and '/' at the beginning and end.

Default: 'reports/screenshots'

clearFoldersBeforeTest

If this flag set to true, screenshot and html report directories will be emptied before generating new reports and screenshots

Default: false

htmlReportDir

Path where HTML report will be saved. If path does not exist , will be created. e.g './reports/something/savehere/'

If you want to use the default location , never mention 'htmlReportDir' with the plug in configuration. Where as 'disableHTMLReport' must be set to false.

Default: 'reports/htmlReports'

failTestOnErrorLog (Chrome only)

Contains a set of configuration for console log. When browser console has errors of a certain log level (default:>900), the spec/test is marked failed along with log in the error report/stacktrace.

failTestOnErrorLogLevel

Log level, test fails of the browser console log has logs more than this specified level.

Default: 900

excludeKeywords

An array of keywords to be excluded , while searching for error logs. i.e If a log contains any of these keywords , spec/test will not be marked failed.

Please do not specify this flag , if you don't supply any such keywords.

TODO

It can output browser console logs on failure(done) or always(TODO) :)