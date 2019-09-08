works with
jasmine v2(for work with
jasmine v1.3see jasmine-custom-message)
This script makes it possible to use your own failure message on any jasmine assertion.
describe('the story', function() {
it('should finish ok', function() {
since('all cats are grey in the dark').
expect('tiger').toEqual('kitty'); // => 'all cats are grey in the dark'
});
});
All the magic happens in
since function. That returns an object with a property
expect. That contains no more than a wrapped jasmine
expect function. That returns jasmine
expectation object with a wrapped
addExpectationResult function. That can replace an ordinary jasmine failure message with a newly generated one. That is generating based on a custom message you have supplied to
since function as the first argument. That can be a primitive (except
null and
undefined), a function, or any other object. That is it.
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since(function() {
return {'tiger': 'kitty'};
}).
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '{"tiger":"kitty"}'
});
});
You can use jasmine as you did before, since
jasmine2-custom-message does not replace global jasmine
expect function.
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => ordinary jasmine message
});
});
You can use expected and actual values of the assertion in your custom message by:
this.actual and
this.expected
#{actual} and
#{expected}
You can include the full original message from Jasmine by:
this.message
#{message}
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since(function() {
return this.actual + ' =/= ' + this.expected;
}).
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
});
});
describe('multiple tests that need some context added to the message', function() {
it('should be ok for all options', function() {
// passes the 1st loop iteration, fails the 2nd
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].forEach(testOptionIndex => {
since(function() {
return 'for test option ' + testOptionIndex + ': ' + this.message;
}).
expect(testOptionIndex).toEqual(1); // => for test option 2: Expected 2 to equal 1.
});
});
});
describe('test', function() {
it('should be ok', function() {
since('#{actual} =/= #{expected}').
expect(3).toEqual(4); // => '3 =/= 4'
});
});
describe('multiple tests that need some context added to the message', function() {
it('should be ok for all options', function() {
// passes the 1st loop iteration, fails the 2nd
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].forEach(testOptionIndex => {
since('for test option ' + testOptionIndex + ': #{message}').
expect(testOptionIndex).toEqual(1); // => for test option 2: Expected 2 to equal 1.
});
});
});
jasmine2-custom-message.js into your HTML file next to
jasmine script
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine.js"></script>
<script src="PATH-TO/jasmine2-custom-message.js"></script>
or
$ npm install jasmine2-custom-message --save-dev
require('jasmine2-custom-message');
var since = require('jasmine2-custom-message');
v0.9.0 - 2018.03.01
#{message} added for the original jasmine2 error message (kudos to Keith Zimmerman)
toHaveBeenCalled matcher (kudos to Holger Jeromin)
protractor environment (kudos to Keith Zimmerman)
typescript definitions (kudos to Holger Jeromin and Andrew N Marshall)
v0.8.0 - 2015.08.05
#{actual} and
#{expected}
protractor environment
protractor
v0.7.0 - 2014.10.23
v0.6.0 - 2014.01.18 - BROKEN COMPATIBILITY!
since function
v0.5.0 - 2014.01.15
it and
expect functions in browsers
v0.2.0 - 2014.01.10
it function
v0.1.0 - 2014.01.08
v1.0.0 - some new features and updates (based on requests from Issues)