jt

jasmine-ts

by Sven Rogge
0.4.0 (see all)

Executes jasmine tests with ts-node

20.4K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jasmine-ts

CI

A simplification for running jasmine with ts-node.

Installation

npm i -D jasmine-ts

Usage

  • In your package.json file create a test script:

    {
  "scripts": {
    "test": "jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\""
  }
}

  • Initialize jasmine

    npx jasmine-ts init

  • Run the tests

    npm test

Running with istanbul coverage

You can use nyc to check your test coverage.

Example package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "nyc  -r lcov -e .ts -x \"*.spec.ts\" jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\""
  }
}

Note

You still need to install the typings for jasmine to make the typescript-compiler happy about your specs:

TypeScript 2:

npm i -D @types/jasmine

TypeScript 1:

typings i -DG dt~jasmine

Since 0.1.3 ts-node options are passed through to ts-node.

