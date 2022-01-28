A simplification for running jasmine with ts-node.

Installation

npm i -D jasmine-ts

Usage

In your package.json file create a test script: { "scripts" : { "test" : "jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\"" } }

Initialize jasmine npx jasmine-ts init

Run the tests npm test

Running with istanbul coverage

You can use nyc to check your test coverage.

Example package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "nyc -r lcov -e .ts -x \"*.spec.ts\" jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\"" } }

Note

You still need to install the typings for jasmine to make the typescript-compiler happy about your specs:

TypeScript 2:

npm i -D @ types / jasmine

TypeScript 1:

typings i -DG dt~jasmine