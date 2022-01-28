A simplification for running jasmine with ts-node.
npm i -D jasmine-ts
In your
package.json file create a test script:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\""
}
}
Initialize jasmine
npx jasmine-ts init
Run the tests
npm test
You can use nyc to check your test coverage.
Example
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "nyc -r lcov -e .ts -x \"*.spec.ts\" jasmine-ts \"path/to/specs/**/*.spec.ts\""
}
}
You still need to install the typings for jasmine to make the typescript-compiler happy about your specs:
TypeScript 2:
npm i -D @types/jasmine
TypeScript 1:
typings i -DG dt~jasmine
Since
0.1.3 ts-node options are passed through to ts-node.