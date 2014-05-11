jasmine-sinon provides a set of custom matchers for using the Sinon.JS spying, stubbing and mocking library with Jasmine BDD.
Instead of:
expect(mySinonSpy.calledWith('foo')).toBeTruthy();
you can say:
expect(mySinonSpy).toHaveBeenCalledWith('foo');
This is not only nicerer to look at in your purdy specs, but you get more descriptive failure output in your Jasmine spec runner.
Instead of:
Expected false to be truthy.
you get:
Expected spy "mySpy" to have been called with "foo".
If you are using Jasmine 1.x, use the latest 0.3.x release. For Jasmine 2, use 0.4 or above.
Just include
lib/jasmine-sinon.js in your Jasmine test runner file.
Don't forget to include sinon.js.
Add it to
jasmine.yml. Don't forget to include sinon.js.
npm install jasmine-sinon --save-dev
Then, in your jasmine spec:
var sinon = require('sinon');
require('jasmine-sinon');
bower install jasmine-sinon --save-dev
Then, include
components/jasmine-sinon/index.js in your test runner.
In general, you should be able to translate a Sinon spy/stub/mock API method to a jasmine-sinon matcher by prepending toHaveBeen to the front of the method name. For example, the Sinon.JS spy method
called becomes
toHaveBeenCalled. There are one or two exceptions to this rule, so the full list of matchers is given below.
|Sinon.JS property / method
|jasmine-sinon matcher
called
toHaveBeenCalled()
calledOnce
toHaveBeenCalledOnce()
calledTwice
toHaveBeenCalledTwice()
calledThrice
toHaveBeenCalledThrice()
calledBefore()
toHaveBeenCalledBefore()
calledAfter()
toHaveBeenCalledAfter()
calledOn()
toHaveBeenCalledOn()
alwaysCalledOn()
toHaveBeenAlwaysCalledOn()
calledWith()
toHaveBeenCalledWith()
alwaysCalledWith()
toHaveBeenAlwaysCalledWith()
calledWithExactly()
toHaveBeenCalledWithExactly()
alwaysCalledWithExactly()
toHaveBeenAlwaysCalledWithExactly()
calledWithMatch()
toHaveBeenCalledWithMatch()
alwaysCalledWithMatch()
toHaveBeenAlwaysCalledWithMatch()
calledWithNew
toHaveBeenCalledWithNew()
>=v0.4
neverCalledWith
toHaveBeenNeverCalledWith()
>=v0.4
neverCalledWithMatch()
toHaveBeenNeverCalledWithMatch()
>=v0.4
threw()
toHaveThrown()
alwaysThrew()
toHaveAlwaysThrown()
returned()
toHaveReturned()
alwaysReturned()
toHaveAlwaysReturned()
These matchers will work on spies, individual spy calls, stubs and mocks.
You can use Jasmine spies alongside your Sinon spies. jasmine-sinon will detect which you're using and use the appropriate matcher.
You can also use Jasmine's fuzzy matchers
any() and
objectContaining() in expectations, e.g.
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledWith(jasmine.any(Date));
expect(spy).toHaveBeenCalledWith(jasmine.objectContaining({name: 'froots'}))
Thanks to: