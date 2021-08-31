This branch is for Jasmine 2.x. Switch to the 1.x branch.
Jasmine Reporters is a collection of javascript jasmine reporter classes that can be used with the JasmineBDD testing framework.
Included reporters:
Should work with all modern versions of Phantom JS, and has been tested with PhantomJS 1.4.6 through 1.9.6 on Mac OS X. If you find issues with a particular version, please consider creating a pull request.
The reporters also work in Node.js, and most can be used in combination with jasmine-node. Make sure to use the correct combination of jasmine-reporters and jasmine-node, as both projects have different versions / branches for Jasmine1.x vs Jasmine2.x support.
When used for in-browser tests, the reporters are registered on a
jasmineReporters object in the
global scope (i.e.
window.jasmineReporters).
var junitReporter = new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({
savePath: '..',
consolidateAll: false
});
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter);
In order to write files to the local filesystem for in-browser tests, the reporters will attempt
to use PhantomJS to create the files. A special method
__phantom_writeFile is injected by the
included
phantomjs.runner.sh script.
It is strongly recommended to use the provided script to run your test suite using PhantomJS. If
you want to use your own PhantomJS runner, you will need to inject a
__phantom_writeFile
method, and also take care to correctly determine when all results have been reported.
You can use the included PhantomJS test runner to run any of the included examples.
NOTE: you will need to install the Jasmine dependency via
bower if you want to use the
included PhantomJS runner for any of the included examples--this is where the examples
look for the Jasmine core library.
# install jasmine via bower
bower install
# run any of the examples
bin/phantomjs.runner.sh examples/tap_reporter.html
bin/phantomjs.runner.sh examples/junit_xml_reporter.html
In Node.js, jasmine-reporters exports an object with all the reporters which you can use however you like.
var reporters = require('jasmine-reporters');
var junitReporter = new reporters.JUnitXmlReporter({
savePath: __dirname,
consolidateAll: false
});
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter)
An example for each reporter is available in the
examples directory.
jasmine-reporters is built for Jasmine 2.x. If you are still using Jasmine 1.x, please use the correct tag / branch / npm version:
bower install jasmine-reporters#^1.0.0
npm install jasmine-reporters@^1.0.0
git submodule add -b jasmine1.x git@github.com:larrymyers/jasmine-reporters.git jasmine-reporters
1.* tags
jasmine object
new jasmine.JUnitXmlReporter( /* ... */ );
new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter( /* ... */ );
new jasmine.JUnitXmlReporter('testresults', true, true, 'junit-', true);
new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({savePath:'testresults', filePrefix: 'junit-', consolidateAll:true});
As of Protractor 1.6.0, protractor supports Jasmine 2 by specifying
framework: "jasmine2" in your protractor.conf file.
First, install a Jasmine 2.x-compatible of jasmine-reporters:
npm install --save-dev jasmine-reporters@^2.0.0
Then set everything up inside your protractor.conf:
framework: 'jasmine2',
onPrepare: function() {
var jasmineReporters = require('jasmine-reporters');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({
consolidateAll: true,
savePath: 'testresults',
filePrefix: 'xmloutput'
}));
}
If you run a
multiCapabilities setup you can reflect this in your test results
by using the option
modifySuiteName. This enables you to have distinct suite
names per capability.
multiCapabilities: [
{browserName: 'firefox'},
{browserName: 'chrome'}
],
framework: 'jasmine2',
onPrepare: function() {
var jasmineReporters = require('jasmine-reporters');
// returning the promise makes protractor wait for the reporter config before executing tests
return browser.getProcessedConfig().then(function(config) {
// you could use other properties here if you want, such as platform and version
var browserName = config.capabilities.browserName;
var junitReporter = new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({
consolidateAll: true,
savePath: 'testresults',
// this will produce distinct xml files for each capability
filePrefix: browserName + '-xmloutput',
modifySuiteName: function(generatedSuiteName, suite) {
// this will produce distinct suite names for each capability,
// e.g. 'firefox.login tests' and 'chrome.login tests'
return browserName + '.' + generatedSuiteName;
}
});
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter);
});
}
You can also use the
modifyReportFileName option to generate distinct
filenames when
consolidateAll is
false.
multiCapabilities: [
{browserName: 'firefox'},
{browserName: 'chrome'}
],
framework: 'jasmine2',
onPrepare: function() {
var jasmineReporters = require('jasmine-reporters');
// returning the promise makes protractor wait for the reporter config before executing tests
return browser.getProcessedConfig().then(function(config) {
// you could use other properties here if you want, such as platform and version
var browserName = config.capabilities.browserName;
var junitReporter = new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({
consolidateAll: false,
savePath: 'testresults',
modifyReportFileName: function(generatedFileName, suite) {
// this will produce distinct file names for each capability,
// e.g. 'firefox.SuiteName' and 'chrome.SuiteName'
return browserName + '.' + generatedFileName;
}
});
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter);
});
}