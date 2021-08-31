This branch is for Jasmine 2.x. Switch to the 1.x branch.

Jasmine Reporters

Jasmine Reporters is a collection of javascript jasmine reporter classes that can be used with the JasmineBDD testing framework.

Included reporters:

AppVeyor - POSTs results to AppVeyor when running inside an AppVeyor environment.

JUnitXmlReporter - Report test results to a file in JUnit XML Report format.

NUnitXmlReporter - Report test results to a file in NUnit XML Report format.

TapReporter - Test Anything Protocol, report tests results to console.

TeamCityReporter - Basic reporter that outputs spec results to for the Teamcity build system.

TerminalReporter - Logs to a terminal (including colors) with variable verbosity.

PhantomJS

Should work with all modern versions of Phantom JS, and has been tested with PhantomJS 1.4.6 through 1.9.6 on Mac OS X. If you find issues with a particular version, please consider creating a pull request.

The reporters also work in Node.js, and most can be used in combination with jasmine-node. Make sure to use the correct combination of jasmine-reporters and jasmine-node, as both projects have different versions / branches for Jasmine1.x vs Jasmine2.x support.

Basic Usage

When used for in-browser tests, the reporters are registered on a jasmineReporters object in the global scope (i.e. window.jasmineReporters ).

var junitReporter = new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({ savePath : '..' , consolidateAll : false }); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter);

PhantomJS

In order to write files to the local filesystem for in-browser tests, the reporters will attempt to use PhantomJS to create the files. A special method __phantom_writeFile is injected by the included phantomjs.runner.sh script.

It is strongly recommended to use the provided script to run your test suite using PhantomJS. If you want to use your own PhantomJS runner, you will need to inject a __phantom_writeFile method, and also take care to correctly determine when all results have been reported.

You can use the included PhantomJS test runner to run any of the included examples. NOTE: you will need to install the Jasmine dependency via bower if you want to use the included PhantomJS runner for any of the included examples--this is where the examples look for the Jasmine core library.

bower install bin/phantomjs.runner.sh examples/tap_reporter.html bin/phantomjs.runner.sh examples/junit_xml_reporter.html

NodeJS

In Node.js, jasmine-reporters exports an object with all the reporters which you can use however you like.

var reporters = require ( 'jasmine-reporters' ); var junitReporter = new reporters.JUnitXmlReporter({ savePath : __dirname, consolidateAll : false }); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter)

More examples

An example for each reporter is available in the examples directory.

jasmine-reporters is built for Jasmine 2.x. If you are still using Jasmine 1.x, please use the correct tag / branch / npm version:

bower: bower install jasmine-reporters#^1.0.0

Node.js: npm install jasmine-reporters@^1.0.0

git submodule: git submodule add -b jasmine1.x git@github.com:larrymyers/jasmine-reporters.git jasmine-reporters

or use any of the 1.* tags

reporters are no longer registered on the global jasmine object 1.x: new jasmine.JUnitXmlReporter( /* ... */ ); 2.x: new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter( /* ... */ );

object configurable reporters no longer use positional arguments 1.x: new jasmine.JUnitXmlReporter('testresults', true, true, 'junit-', true); 2.x: new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({savePath:'testresults', filePrefix: 'junit-', consolidateAll:true});



Protractor

As of Protractor 1.6.0, protractor supports Jasmine 2 by specifying framework: "jasmine2" in your protractor.conf file.

First, install a Jasmine 2.x-compatible of jasmine-reporters:

npm install --save-dev jasmine-reporters@^2.0.0

Then set everything up inside your protractor.conf:

framework: 'jasmine2' , onPrepare : function ( ) { var jasmineReporters = require ( 'jasmine-reporters' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter( new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({ consolidateAll : true , savePath : 'testresults' , filePrefix : 'xmloutput' })); }

Multi Capabilities

If you run a multiCapabilities setup you can reflect this in your test results by using the option modifySuiteName . This enables you to have distinct suite names per capability.

multiCapabilities: [ { browserName : 'firefox' }, { browserName : 'chrome' } ], framework : 'jasmine2' , onPrepare : function ( ) { var jasmineReporters = require ( 'jasmine-reporters' ); return browser.getProcessedConfig().then( function ( config ) { var browserName = config.capabilities.browserName; var junitReporter = new jasmineReporters.JUnitXmlReporter({ consolidateAll : true , savePath : 'testresults' , filePrefix : browserName + '-xmloutput' , modifySuiteName : function ( generatedSuiteName, suite ) { return browserName + '.' + generatedSuiteName; } }); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(junitReporter); }); }

You can also use the modifyReportFileName option to generate distinct filenames when consolidateAll is false .