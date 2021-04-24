JasmineJS matchers for ProtractorJS

This module adds some matchers that can be useful for those who develop test cases with ProtractorJS and Jasmine

Supported versions

Currently tested on NodeJS:

12.x

14.x

ProtractorJS:

5.x

7.x

Jasmine 3.x not supported yet. Protractor 6.x is deprecated and won't be supported

PRs are welcome!

Typings for TypeScript are included

Installing

npm install jasmine-protractor-matchers --save-dev

Importing and enabling

I prefer to add matchers in beforeEach function, that I put into onPrepare :

In your protractor.config.js:

onPrepare: function ( ) { var protractorMatchers = require ( 'jasmine-protractor-matchers' ); beforeEach( function ( ) { jasmine.addMatchers(protractorMatchers); });

But you can also include matchers only in those specs where it is needed, just ensure that you are adding matchers before 'it' function:

some_jasmine_spec.js

var protractorMatchers = require ( 'jasmine-protractor-matchers' ); describe( 'Some test suite' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { jasmine.addMatchers(protractorMatchers); }) it( 'some testcase' , function ( ) { }); });

TypeScript

To import matchers - use this format import matchers = require('jasmine-protractor-matchers'); :

Add to jasmine somewhere:

import matchers = require ( 'jasmine-protractor-matchers' ) onPrepare: () => { beforeEach( () => { jasmine.addMatchers(matchers) })

Now TypeScript compiler will know that we have extended jasmine module with additional matchers.

Usage

Usage is pretty simple, since no any rocket science under hood. After matchers are added to jasmine, you have new functions to use:

it( 'test 1' , function ( ) { browser.get( 'http://www.myangularapplication.com' ); expect($( 'html' )).toAppear(); }); it( 'test 2' , function ( ) { browser.get( 'http://www.myangularapplication.com' ); expect($( 'div.slowelement' )).toAppear( 10000 ); }); it( 'test 2' , function ( ) { browser.get( 'http://www.myangularapplication.com' ); expect(browser.element(by.id( 'login' )).toAppear( 1000 , 'Login button should be visible after page open' ); });

ASYNC/AWAIT support

If you disabled Promise manager (Control Flow), and you use async/await, just put await for your expect call:

it( 'async/await' , async function ( ) { await browser.get( 'http://www.myangularapplication.com' ); await expect($( 'html' )).toAppear(); });

List of matchers

toAppear

toAppear(timeout?: number, custom_error_message?: string): boolean;

Matcher for asserting that element is present and visible. Should be applied to ElementFinder object only.

@param {number} timeout Timeout to wait for appear of element in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds

@param {string} custom_error_message Custom error message to throw on assertion failure. Default message is - Element ELEMENT_LOCATOR was expected to be shown in TIMEOUT milliseconds but is NOT visible

Example

expect($( 'body' )).toAppear() expect($( 'body' )).toAppear( 5000 ) expect($( 'body' )).toAppear( 'body element should appear!' ) expect($( '.popup' )).not.toAppear()

toDisappear

toDisappear(timeout?: number, custom_error_message?: string): boolean;

Matcher for asserting that element is not visible on the page. Should be applied to ElementFinder object only.

@param {number} timeout Timeout to wait for to disappear of element in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds

@param {string} custom_error_message Custom error message to throw on assertion failure. Default message is - Element ELEMENT_LOCATOR was expected NOT to be shown in TIMEOUT milliseconds but is visible

Example

expect($( '.popup' )).toDisappear() expect($( '.popup' )).toDisappear( 5000 ) expect($( '.popup' )).toDisappear( 'body element should appear!' ) expect($( 'body' )).not.toDisappear()

toHaveClass

toHaveClass(classname:string, timeout?: number, custom_error_message?: string): boolean;

Matcher for asserting that element class attribute has specified class name. Does not require element to be present or displayed - this states won't throw exceptions, only wait timeout can happen if element not present.

Should be applied to ElementFinder object only.

@param {string} classname Class name to assert in attribute 'class'. Required.

@param {number} timeout Timeout to wait for to disappear of element in milliseconds. Default is 3000 milliseconds

@param {string} custom_error_message Custom error message to throw on assertion failure. Default message is - Element ${argsObj.elem.locator()} was expected to have class "${argsObj.className}" in ${argsObj.timeout} milliseconds, but it doesnt

Example

For example - we have elementFinder for webelement <div #niceelement class='hello worlds active'></div>

let someMustBeClass: string = 'hello' expect($( '#niceelement' )).toHaveClass(someMustBeClass) expect($( '#niceelement' )).toHaveClass(someMustBeClass, 5000 ) expect($( '#niceelement' )).toHaveClass(someMustBeClass, `Our nice element should have class ${someMustBeClass} ` ) expect($( '#niceelement' )).not.toHaveClass( 'inactive' , `Our nice element should not be inactive` )

Your feedback is important!

Please don't be shy to give a star, create a bug, or feature\pull request!

Used documentation

http://jasmine.github.io/edge/custom_matcher.html

https://angular.github.io/protractor/#/api?view=webdriver.WebDriver.prototype.wait

https://angular.github.io/protractor/#/api?view=ExpectedConditions

https://github.com/zvictor/ArgueJS