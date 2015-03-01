openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jp

jasmine-pit

by Jeff Morrison
2.0.2 (see all)

A tiny jasmine addon for returning promises from your test specs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

531

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jasmine-pit

Writing tests for promises in jasmine is kind of a pain in the ass. jasmine-pit makes doing such things a tiny bit easier by providing an augmented version of it() (called pit()) that allows you to simply return a promise that may eventually assert expect()s (or propogate errors).

Example


jasminePit.install(window);

describe('MyTestSuite', functtion() {
  pit('Spec 1', function() {
    return funcThatReturnsPromise().then(function(stuff) {
      expect(stuff).toBe(stuff_i_expect_it_to_be);
    });
  });
});

This will execute the promise chain and, if any errors occur along the way, they will be propogated up to jasmine and reported as normal.

Don't be afraid to take a look at the source. The definition for pit() is stupid simple.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial