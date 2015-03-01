Writing tests for promises in jasmine is kind of a pain in the ass. jasmine-pit makes doing such things a tiny bit easier by providing an augmented version of it() (called pit() ) that allows you to simply return a promise that may eventually assert expect()s (or propogate errors).

Example

jasminePit.install( window ); describe( 'MyTestSuite' , functtion() { pit( 'Spec 1' , function ( ) { return funcThatReturnsPromise().then( function ( stuff ) { expect(stuff).toBe(stuff_i_expect_it_to_be); }); }); });

This will execute the promise chain and, if any errors occur along the way, they will be propogated up to jasmine and reported as normal.