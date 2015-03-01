Writing tests for promises in jasmine is kind of a pain in the ass.
jasmine-pit makes doing such things a tiny bit easier by providing an augmented
version of
it() (called
pit()) that allows you to simply return a promise that may eventually
assert expect()s (or propogate errors).
jasminePit.install(window);
describe('MyTestSuite', functtion() {
pit('Spec 1', function() {
return funcThatReturnsPromise().then(function(stuff) {
expect(stuff).toBe(stuff_i_expect_it_to_be);
});
});
});
This will execute the promise chain and, if any errors occur along the way, they will be propogated up to jasmine and reported as normal.
Don't be afraid to take a look at the source. The definition for
pit() is stupid
simple.