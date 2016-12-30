openbase logo
by David Mosher
0.1.2 (see all)

Exclusivity spec helpers for jasmine that let you isolate spec runs to only one `describe` or `it`

Popularity

Downloads/wk

321

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jasmine-only

Build Status

jasmine-only is a standalone plugin that you can load after jasmine that adds mocha-style exclusivity helpers describe.only and it.only to jasmine 1.3.1

Download the latest version here.

examples

The exclusivity feature allows you to run only the specified suite or test-case by appending .only() to the call

here is a simple example:

describe "jasmine-only", ->

  describe "describe.only and it.only", ->

    normal    = jasmine.createSpy('normal spec')
    exclusive = jasmine.createSpy('exclusive spec')

    describe "normal", ->
      it "shouldnt execute this 1", normal
      it.only "it only executes this 1", exclusive

    describe.only "exclusive", ->
      it "shouldnt execute this 2", normal
      it.only "it only executes this 2", exclusive

      describe "nested exclusive", ->
        it.only "it only executes this 3", ->
          exclusive()
          expect(normal).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
          expect(exclusive).toHaveBeenCalled()
          expect(exclusive.callCount).toBe(3)

    describe.only "normal 2", ->
      it "shouldnt execute this 3", normal

aliases

jasmine-only has the following aliases for exclusive spec helpers

describe.only can be written as ddescribe

it.only can be written as iit

thanks / prior art

Much of this work is based on existing prior art, thanks to:

