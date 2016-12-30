jasmine-only is a standalone plugin that you can load after jasmine that adds mocha-style exclusivity helpers
describe.only and
it.only to jasmine 1.3.1
Download the latest version here.
The exclusivity feature allows you to run only the specified suite or test-case by appending .only() to the call
here is a simple example:
describe "jasmine-only", ->
describe "describe.only and it.only", ->
normal = jasmine.createSpy('normal spec')
exclusive = jasmine.createSpy('exclusive spec')
describe "normal", ->
it "shouldnt execute this 1", normal
it.only "it only executes this 1", exclusive
describe.only "exclusive", ->
it "shouldnt execute this 2", normal
it.only "it only executes this 2", exclusive
describe "nested exclusive", ->
it.only "it only executes this 3", ->
exclusive()
expect(normal).not.toHaveBeenCalled()
expect(exclusive).toHaveBeenCalled()
expect(exclusive.callCount).toBe(3)
describe.only "normal 2", ->
it "shouldnt execute this 3", normal
jasmine-only has the following aliases for exclusive spec helpers
describe.only can be written as
ddescribe
it.only can be written as
iit
Much of this work is based on existing prior art, thanks to: