jasmine-only is a standalone plugin that you can load after jasmine that adds mocha-style exclusivity helpers describe.only and it.only to jasmine 1.3.1

examples

The exclusivity feature allows you to run only the specified suite or test-case by appending .only() to the call

here is a simple example:

describe "jasmine-only" , -> describe "describe.only and it.only" , -> normal = jasmine.createSpy( 'normal spec' ) exclusive = jasmine.createSpy( 'exclusive spec' ) describe "normal" , -> it "shouldnt execute this 1" , normal it.only "it only executes this 1" , exclusive describe.only "exclusive" , -> it "shouldnt execute this 2" , normal it.only "it only executes this 2" , exclusive describe "nested exclusive" , -> it.only "it only executes this 3" , -> exclusive() expect(normal). not .toHaveBeenCalled() expect(exclusive).toHaveBeenCalled() expect(exclusive.callCount).toBe( 3 ) describe.only "normal 2" , -> it "shouldnt execute this 3" , normal

aliases

jasmine-only has the following aliases for exclusive spec helpers

describe.only can be written as ddescribe

it.only can be written as iit

