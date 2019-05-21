This node.js module makes the wonderful Pivotal Lab's jasmine spec framework (version 1) available in node.js.
This project is now in maintenance mode. It is recommended to use the
jasmine or
jasmine-npm
package whenever possible.
Version
1.3.1 of Jasmine is currently included with node-jasmine. This is a forked version from the
Karma project, which allows you to use the
ddescribe and
iit functions to run individual suites or specs.
NOTICE: BETA
2.0.0 Support in the
Jasmine2.0 branch (with rewrite in CoffeeScript) is now abandoned and no longer supported.
Older versions of Node.js are no longer supported. It is highly recommended to upgrade to a supported version of Node.js.
--growl flag (requires Growl to be installed)
--noStack
--config flag that allows you to assign variables to process.env
afterEach is available in requirejs #179
describe blocks much more accurately!
--coffee now allows specs written in Literate CoffeeScript (
.litcoffee)
To install the latest official version, use NPM:
npm install jasmine-node -g
To install the latest bleeding edge version, clone this repository and check
out the
beta branch.
Write the specifications for your code in
*.js and
*.coffee files in the
spec/ directory.
You can use sub-directories to better organise your specs. In the specs use
describe(),
it() etc. exactly
as you would in client-side jasmine specs.
Note: your specification files must be named as
*spec.js,
*spec.coffee or
*spec.litcoffee,
which matches the regular expression
/spec\.(js|coffee|litcoffee)$/i;
otherwise jasmine-node won't find them!
For example,
sampleSpecs.js is wrong,
sampleSpec.js is right.
If you have installed the npm package, you can run it with:
jasmine-node spec/
If you aren't using npm, you should add
pwd/lib to the
$NODE_PATH
environment variable, then run:
node lib/jasmine-node/cli.js
You can supply the following arguments:
--autotest, provides automatic execution of specs after each change
--watch, when used with
--autotest, paths after
--watch will be
watched for changes, allowing to watch for changes outside of specs directory
--coffee, allow execution of
.coffee and
.litcoffee specs
--color, indicates spec output should uses color to
indicates passing (green) or failing (red) specs
--noColor, do not use color in the output
-m, --match REGEXP, match only specs containing "REGEXPspec"
--matchall, relax requirement of "spec" in spec file names
--verbose, verbose output as the specs are run
--junitreport, export tests results as junitreport xml format
--output FOLDER, defines the output folder for junitreport files
--teamcity, converts all console output to teamcity custom test runner commands. (Normally auto detected.)
--growl, display test run summary in a growl notification (in addition to other outputs)
--runWithRequireJs, loads all specs using requirejs instead of node's native require method
--requireJsSetup, file run before specs to include and configure RequireJS
--test-dir, the absolute root directory path where tests are located
--nohelpers, does not load helpers
--forceexit, force exit once tests complete
--captureExceptions, listen to global exceptions, report them and exit (interferes with Domains in NodeJs, so do not use if using Domains as well
--config NAME VALUE, set a global variable in
process.env
--noStack, suppress the stack trace generated from a test failure
Individual files to test can be added as bare arguments to the end of the args.
Example:
jasmine-node --coffee spec/AsyncSpec.coffee spec/CoffeeSpec.coffee spec/SampleSpec.js
jasmine-node includes an alternate syntax for writing asynchronous tests. Accepting
a done callback in the specification will trigger jasmine-node to run the test
asynchronously waiting until the
done() callback is called.
var request = require('request');
it("should respond with hello world", function(done) {
request("http://localhost:3000/hello", function(error, response, body){
expect(body).toEqual("hello world");
done();
});
});
An asynchronous test will fail after
5000 ms if
done() is not called. This timeout
can be changed by setting
jasmine.getEnv().defaultTimeoutInterval or by passing a timeout
interval in the specification.
var request = require('request');
it("should respond with hello world", function(done) {
request("http://localhost:3000/hello", function(error, response, body){
done();
});
}, 250); // timeout after 250 ms
or
var request = require('request');
jasmine.getEnv().defaultTimeoutInterval = 500;
it("should respond with hello world", function(done) {
request("http://localhost:3000/hello", function(error, response, body){
done();
}); // timeout after 500 ms
});
Checkout
spec/SampleSpecs.js to see how to use it.
There is a sample project in
/spec-requirejs. It is comprised of:
requirejs-setup.js, this pulls in our wrapper template (next)
requirejs-wrapper-template, this builds up requirejs settings
requirejs.sut.js, this is a SUbject To Test, something required by requirejs
requirejs.spec.js, the actual jasmine spec for testing
To run it:
node lib/jasmine-node/cli.js --runWithRequireJs --requireJsSetup ./spec-requirejs/requirejs-setup.js ./spec-requirejs/
Often you'll want to capture an uncaught exception and log it to the console,
this is accomplished by using the
--captureExceptions flag. Exceptions will
be reported to the console, but jasmine-node will attempt to recover and
continue. It was decided to not change the current functionality until
2.0. So,
until then, jasmine-node will still return
0 and continue on without this flag.
You require a module, but it doesn't exist, ie
require('Q') instead of
require('q'). Jasmine-Node reports the error to the console, but carries on
and returns
0. This messes up Travis-CI because you need it to return a
non-zero status while doing CI tests.
Before
--captureExceptions
> jasmine-node --coffee spec
> echo $status
0
Run jasmine node with the
--captureExceptions flag.
> jasmine-node --coffee --captureExceptions spec
> echo $status
1
Jasmine node can display Growl notifications of test
run summaries in addition to other reports.
Growl must be installed separately, see node-growl
for platform-specific instructions. Pass the
--growl flag to enable the notifications.
Install the dependent packages by running:
npm install
Run the specs before you send your pull request:
specs.sh
Note: Some tests are designed to fail in the specs.sh. After each of the individual runs completes, there is a line that lists what the expected Pass/Assert/Fail count should be. If you add/remove/edit tests, please be sure to update this with your PR.
1.16.2 Back to
jasmine-growl-reporter@~0.2.0 (needed by Node.js pre-4.0)
1.16.1 Use
~ instead of
^ in
dependencies (may be needed by some really old npm versions)
1.16.0 Fix
dependencies to prevent major package updates
1.15.0 Switch to coffeescript package
1.14.6 Update dependencies to resolve
npm audit issues
1.14.5 Using
~ instead of
^ for reporter version (thanks to Maxim-Filimonov)
1.14.4 Rolled back jasmine reporter version (thanks to tjmcduffie)
1.14.3 Added 'onComplete' callback to TeamCityReporter (thanks to JoergFiedler)
1.14.2 Uhhh...not sure what happened here.
1.14.1 Default to noColors if not in a TTY
1.14.0 Add support for
iit,
ddescribe (thanks to mgcrea)
1.13.1 Add coffee-script support for 1.7.x (thanks to nathancarter)
1.13.0 Added timing to the verbose reporter (thanks to rick-kilgore)
1.12.1 Fixed an issue where an undefined variable caused an unhelpful
exception in --watch Resolves #278
1.12.0
util.print to
stdout.write (thanks to nrstott)
1.11.0 Added Growl notification option
--growl (thanks to
AlphaHydrae)
1.10.2 Restored stack filter which was accidentally removed (thanks to
kevinsawicki)
1.10.1
beforeEach and
afterEach now properly handle the async-timeout function
1.10.0 Skipped tests now show in the terminal reporter's output (thanks
to kevinsawicki)
1.9.1 Timeout now consistent between Async and Non-Async Calls (thanks to
codemnky)
1.9.0 Now re-throwing the file-not-found error, added info to README.md,
printing version with
--version
1.8.1 Fixed silent failure due to invalid REGEX (thanks to
pimterry)
1.8.0 Fixed bug in autotest with multiple paths and added
--watch feature
(thanks to davegb3)
1.7.1 Removed unneeded fs dependency (thanks to
kevinsawicki) Fixed broken fs call in
node
0.6 (thanks to abe33)
1.7.0 Literate CoffeeScript now testable (thanks to magicmoose)
1.6.0 Teamcity Reporter Reinstated (thanks to bhcleek)
1.5.1 Missing files and require exceptions will now report instead of failing silently
1.5.0 Now takes multiple files for execution. (thanks to abe33)
1.4.0 Optional flag to suppress stack trace on test failure (thanks to Lastalas)
1.3.1 Fixed context for async tests (thanks to omryn)
1.3.0 Added
--config flag for changeable testing environments
1.2.3 Fixed #179, #184, #198, #199. Fixes autotest, afterEach in requirejs, terminal reporter is in jasmine object, done function missing in async tests
1.2.2 Revert Exception Capturing to avoid Breaking Domain Tests
1.2.1 Emergency fix for path reference missing
1.2.0 Fixed #149, #152, #171, #181, #195.
--autotest now works as expected, jasmine clock now responds to the fake ticking as requested, and removed the path.exists warning
1.1.1 Fixed #173, #169 (Blocks were not indented in verbose properly, added more documentation to address #180
1.1.0 Updated Jasmine to
1.3.1, fixed fs missing, catching uncaught exceptions, other fixes