Under MIT License

Overview

This project contains a set of matchers for the jasmine test library that are very handy for more explicit test writing and especially more explicit error reportings. It contains matchers such as

toBeArray

toBeInstanceOf

toThrowInstanceOf

toHaveBeenCalledXTimes and more.

Usage

Either you use in your browser jasmine test runner by adding it after the script-tag jasmine.js :

// Since v0.2.0 you have to include every matcher on demand < script src = "jasmine-matchers/src/toBe.js" > </ script > < script src = "jasmine-matchers/src/toHave.js" > </ script > < script src = "jasmine-matchers/src/toContain.js" > </ script > < script src = "jasmine-matchers/src/toThrow.js" > </ script > < script src = "jasmine-matchers/src/toStartEndWith.js" > </ script >

Or when using jasmine-node you can simply install the matchers via:

npm install jasmine-matchers

And make them available in your spec-file:

require ( 'jasmine-matchers' ); describe(...); require ([ '../node_modules/jasmine-matchers/src/toBe.js' , '../node_modules/jasmine-matchers/src/toHave.js' , '../node_modules/jasmine-matchers/src/toContain.js' , '../node_modules/jasmine-matchers/src/toThrow.js' , '../node_modules/jasmine-matchers/src/toStartEndWith.js' , ], function ( ) { describe(...); });

History

This used to be our (uxebu's) collection of matchers that moved from project to project, got extended here and there, let's share it.

Build

Use make build to create one file, that lands in dist/matchers.js that you can include, if you don't like to handle multiple files.

TODO