jasmine-marbles

by CodeSequence
0.8.4 (see all)

Marble testing helpers for RxJS and Jasmine

Downloads/wk

355K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

jasmine-marbles

Marble testing helpers for RxJS and Jasmine

Helpful Links

Supported RxJS versions

  • 0.2.0 supports RxJS 5.x
  • => 0.3.* supports RxJS 6.x
  • => 0.9.0 supports RxJS 7.x

