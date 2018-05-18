Custom jQuery Matchers for Jasmine and Jest

Adds a set of custom matchers for HTML and CSS related checks, using jQuery.

The matchers provide custom error messages that try to be as helpful as possible, so that when things fail you can quickly pinpoint the problem.

List of matchers

toExist

toHaveLength

toHaveId

toHaveClass

toHaveTag

toHaveAttr

toHaveProp

toHaveText

toHaveData

toHaveValue

toHaveCss

toBeChecked

toBeDisabled

toBeEmpty

toBeHidden

toBeSelected

toBeVisible

toBeFocused

toBeInDom

toBeMatchedBy

toHaveDescendant

toHaveDescendantWithText

Packages

Code: git clone git://github.com/unindented/custom-jquery-matchers.git

Home: https://github.com/unindented/custom-jquery-matchers/

Contributors

Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented@gmail.com)

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.