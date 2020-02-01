Allow Jasmine tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what. This can save a great deal of time running slow, expensive tests, such as Protractor e2e tests.
This module is a workaround to address the need for a fail-fast option in Jasmine, a feature that has been requested for years:
Inspired by https://github.com/goodeggs/jasmine-bail-fast, which doesn't seem to be working with Jasmine 2.x.
This module is implemented as a Jasmine reporter.
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
var Jasmine = require('jasmine');
var jasmine = new Jasmine();
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.addReporter(failFast.init());
In the Karma configuration file:
module.exports = function(config) {
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
window.jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
}
In the Protractor configuration file:
onPrepare: function() {
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
}
Create a new .js file within the helpers folder:
//<path-to-helpers>/fail-fast.js
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
Set up as a helper, optionally overriding the default helpers path.