jff

jasmine-fail-fast

by Patrick Mowrer
2.0.1 (see all)

Allow Jasmine tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what.

Readme

jasmine-fail-fast build status

Allow Jasmine tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what. This can save a great deal of time running slow, expensive tests, such as Protractor e2e tests.

This module is a workaround to address the need for a fail-fast option in Jasmine, a feature that has been requested for years:

Inspired by https://github.com/goodeggs/jasmine-bail-fast, which doesn't seem to be working with Jasmine 2.x.

Usage

This module is implemented as a Jasmine reporter.

Jasmine as browser global

var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());

Jasmine Node API

var Jasmine = require('jasmine');
var jasmine = new Jasmine();
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.addReporter(failFast.init());

Examples

karma-jasmine

In the Karma configuration file:

module.exports = function(config) {
  var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
  window.jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
}

Protractor

In the Protractor configuration file:

onPrepare: function() {
  var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
  jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());
}

As a Jasmine helper

Create a new .js file within the helpers folder:

//<path-to-helpers>/fail-fast.js
var failFast = require('jasmine-fail-fast');
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());

grunt-contrib-jasmine

Set up as a helper, optionally overriding the default helpers path.

