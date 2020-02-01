Allow Jasmine tests to "fail-fast", exiting on the first failure instead of running all tests no matter what. This can save a great deal of time running slow, expensive tests, such as Protractor e2e tests.

This module is a workaround to address the need for a fail-fast option in Jasmine, a feature that has been requested for years:

Inspired by https://github.com/goodeggs/jasmine-bail-fast, which doesn't seem to be working with Jasmine 2.x.

Usage

This module is implemented as a Jasmine reporter.

Jasmine as browser global

var failFast = require ( 'jasmine-fail-fast' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());

Jasmine Node API

var Jasmine = require ( 'jasmine' ); var jasmine = new Jasmine(); var failFast = require ( 'jasmine-fail-fast' ); jasmine.addReporter(failFast.init());

Examples

In the Karma configuration file:

module .exports = function ( config ) { var failFast = require ( 'jasmine-fail-fast' ); window .jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init()); }

In the Protractor configuration file:

onPrepare: function ( ) { var failFast = require ( 'jasmine-fail-fast' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init()); }

As a Jasmine helper

Create a new .js file within the helpers folder:

var failFast = require ( 'jasmine-fail-fast' ); jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(failFast.init());

Set up as a helper, optionally overriding the default helpers path.