je

jasmine-expect

by Jamie Mason
5.0.0 (see all)

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers for Jest and Jasmine

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61.2K

GitHub Stars

569

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Assertion

Readme

Jasmine-Matchers

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status Maintainability

Table of Contents

Overview

What

A huge library of test matchers for a range of common use-cases, compatible with all versions of Jasmine and Jest.

Why

Custom Matchers make tests easier to read and produce relevant and useful messages when they fail.

How

By avoiding vague messages such as "expected false to be true" in favour of useful cues such as "expected 3 to be even number" and avoiding implementation noise such as expect(cycleWheels % 2 === 0).toEqual(true) in favour of simply stating that you expect(cycleWheels).toBeEvenNumber().

Sponsors
Sponsored by BrowserStack

🌩 Installation

npm
npm install jasmine-expect --save-dev
Bower
bower install jasmine-expect --save-dev
Manual

Downloads are available on the releases page.

📝 API

The Jasmine testing framework from Pivotal Labs comes with this default set of matchers:

expect().nothing()
expect().toBe(expected)
expect().toBeCloseTo(expected, precisionopt)
expect().toBeDefined()
expect().toBeFalse()
expect().toBeFalsy()
expect().toBeGreaterThan(expected)
expect().toBeGreaterThanOrEqual(expected)
expect().toBeInstanceOf(expected)
expect().toBeLessThan(expected)
expect().toBeLessThanOrEqual(expected)
expect().toBeNaN()
expect().toBeNegativeInfinity()
expect().toBeNull()
expect().toBePositiveInfinity()
expect().toBeTrue()
expect().toBeTruthy()
expect().toBeUndefined()
expect().toContain(expected)
expect().toEqual(expected)
expect().toHaveBeenCalled()
expect().toHaveBeenCalledBefore(expected)
expect().toHaveBeenCalledOnceWith()
expect().toHaveBeenCalledTimes(expected)
expect().toHaveBeenCalledWith()
expect().toHaveClass(expected)
expect().toHaveSize(expected)
expect().toMatch(expected)
expect().toThrow(expectedopt)
expect().toThrowError(expectedopt, messageopt)
expect().toThrowMatching(predicate)
expect().withContext(message)

and this default set of asymmetric matchers;

jasmine.any(Constructor);
jasmine.anything(mixed);
jasmine.arrayContaining(mixed);
jasmine.objectContaining(mixed);
jasmine.stringMatching(pattern);

Matchers

Jasmine-Matchers adds the following matchers:

expect(array).toBeArray();
expect(array).toBeArrayOfBooleans();
expect(array).toBeArrayOfNumbers();
expect(array).toBeArrayOfObjects();
expect(array).toBeArrayOfSize(number);
expect(array).toBeArrayOfStrings();
expect(array).toBeEmptyArray();
expect(array).toBeNonEmptyArray();
expect(boolean).toBeBoolean();
expect(date).toBeAfter(otherDate);
expect(date).toBeBefore(otherDate);
expect(date).toBeDate();
expect(date).toBeValidDate();
expect(fn).toBeFunction();
expect(fn).toThrowAnyError();
expect(fn).toThrowErrorOfType(constructorName);
expect(mixed).toBeCalculable();
expect(number).toBeEvenNumber();
expect(number).toBeGreaterThanOrEqualTo(otherNumber);
expect(number).toBeLessThanOrEqualTo(otherNumber);
expect(number).toBeNear(otherNumber, epsilon);
expect(number).toBeNumber();
expect(number).toBeOddNumber();
expect(number).toBeWholeNumber();
expect(number).toBeWithinRange(floor, ceiling);
expect(object).toBeEmptyObject();
expect(object).toBeNonEmptyObject();
expect(object).toBeObject();
expect(object).toHaveArray(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveArrayOfBooleans(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveArrayOfNumbers(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveArrayOfObjects(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveArrayOfSize(memberName, size);
expect(object).toHaveArrayOfStrings(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveBoolean(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveCalculable(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveDate(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveDateAfter(memberName, date);
expect(object).toHaveDateBefore(memberName, date);
expect(object).toHaveEmptyArray(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveEmptyObject(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveEmptyString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveEvenNumber(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveFalse(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveHtmlString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveIso8601(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveJsonString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveMember(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveMethod(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveNonEmptyArray(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveNonEmptyObject(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveNonEmptyString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveNumber(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveNumberWithinRange(memberName, floor, ceiling);
expect(object).toHaveObject(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveOddNumber(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveStringLongerThan(memberName, string);
expect(object).toHaveStringSameLengthAs(memberName, string);
expect(object).toHaveStringShorterThan(memberName, string);
expect(object).toHaveTrue(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveUndefined(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveWhitespaceString(memberName);
expect(object).toHaveWholeNumber(memberName);
expect(regexp).toBeRegExp();
expect(string).toBeEmptyString();
expect(string).toBeHtmlString();
expect(string).toBeIso8601();
expect(string).toBeJsonString();
expect(string).toBeLongerThan(otherString);
expect(string).toBeNonEmptyString();
expect(string).toBeSameLengthAs(otherString);
expect(string).toBeShorterThan(otherString);
expect(string).toBeString();
expect(string).toBeWhitespace();
expect(string).toEndWith(substring);
expect(string).toStartWith(substring);

Asymmetric Matchers

any.after(date);
any.arrayOfBooleans();
any.arrayOfNumbers();
any.arrayOfObjects();
any.arrayOfSize(number);
any.arrayOfStrings();
any.before(date);
any.calculable();
any.emptyArray();
any.emptyObject();
any.endingWith(string);
any.evenNumber();
any.greaterThanOrEqualTo(number);
any.iso8601();
any.jsonString();
any.lessThanOrEqualTo(number);
any.longerThan(string);
any.nonEmptyArray();
any.nonEmptyObject();
any.nonEmptyString();
any.oddNumber();
any.regExp();
any.sameLengthAs(string);
any.shorterThan(string);
any.startingWith(string);
any.whitespace();
any.wholeNumber();
any.withinRange(floor, ceiling);

🕹 Usage

Browser

Embed jasmine-matchers.js after Jasmine but before your tests.

Jest

Include the following in your package.json:

"unmockedModulePathPatterns": ["jasmine-expect"]

And the following at the top of your test suite:

import JasmineExpect from "jasmine-expect";

Karma

Integration is easy with the karma-jasmine-matchers plugin.

Node.js

Use the Jasmine CLI and include the path to where Jasmine Matchers is installed in the helpers array of your spec/support/jasmine.json.

{
  "spec_dir": "spec",
  "spec_files": ["../src/**/*.spec.js"],
  "helpers": ["../node_modules/jasmine-expect/index.js"],
  "stopSpecOnExpectationFailure": false,
  "random": false
}

TypeScript and Angular CLI Projects

If you are using TypeScript, you might want to npm install @types/jasmine-expect --save-dev in order to prevent your IDE from complaining about the new Matchers.

Also, if you run into TypeScript compilation errors when running your tests, add "jasmine-expect" to the "types" array in your tests' tsconfig file.

As an example, for an Angular CLI based project, this would be your tsconfig.spec.json file:

{
  "extends": "../tsconfig.json",
  "compilerOptions": {
    "outDir": "../out-tsc/spec",
    "baseUrl": "./",
    "module": "commonjs",
    "target": "es5",
    "types": ["jasmine", "node", "jasmine-expect"]
  },
  "files": ["test.ts"],
  "include": ["**/*.spec.ts", "**/*.d.ts"]
}

Sublime Text

Jasmine-Matchers-Snippets or Jasmine-Matchers-ES6-Snippets can be installed with Package Control to ease development with Jasmine Matchers in Sublime Text.

Tern

There is a Plugin for Tern to auto-complete matchers in your Text Editor.

🌍 Browser Support

Jasmine-Matchers is tested on Travis CI and BrowserStack against the following environments.

BrowserVersion Range
Android9 - 11
Chrome80 - 85
Edge80 - 85
Firefox76 - 80
iOS10 - 14
Safari10 - 13

🙋🏽‍♂️ Getting Help

Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.

👀 Other Projects

If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️

🤓 Author

I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.

Follow JamieMason on GitHub      Follow fold_left on Twitter

