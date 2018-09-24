openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jep

jasmine-es6-promise-matchers

by Brian Vaughn
2.1.2 (see all)

ES6 Promise compatible Jasmine matchers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jasmine Promise Matchers

NOTE: If you use Jasmine 3.2+ there are built-in async matchers available. Read more here

Custom matchers for testing ES6 Promises with Jasmine 2.x.

NOTE: This library expects ES6 Promise feature to be present.

If you're testing in an old environment, e.g. PhantomJS, you need to load a polyfill.

Installing

You can install with either NPM or Bower like so:

npm i -D jasmine-es6-promise-matchers
bower install jasmine-es6-promise-matchers

Overview

Using the Jasmine matchers provided by this extension allows a simpler and cleaner flow of unit tests.

Before:

This is not only harded to read, but also unstable. If the promise is never resolved, the tests hang for a long timeout.

describe('test', function() {
  it('should resolve to something', function(done) {
    function assert(value) {
      expect(value).toBe('something');
      done();
    }

    const promise = something.withPromise();
    promise.then(assert, done.fail);
  });
});

After:

Using the matchers provided by this library your tests could instead look like this:

describe('test', function() {
  it('should resolve to something', function(done) {
    const promise = something.withPromise();
    expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith('something', done);
  });
});

Using the matchers

This library includes a couple of matchers, as shown below.

toBeRejected(done:Function)

Verify that a Promise is (or will be) rejected.

expect(promise).toBeRejected(done);
toBeRejectedWith(data:*, done:Function)

Verify that a Promise is rejected with a specific value.

expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith('something', done);

// Asymmetric matching is also supported for objects:
var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({partial: 'match'});
expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith(partialMatch, done);
toBeResolved(done:Function)

Verify that a Promise is resolved.

expect(promise).toBeResolved(done);
toBeResolvedWith(data:*, done:Function)

Verify that a Promise is resolved with a specific value.

expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith('something', done);

// Asymmetric matching is also supported for objects:
var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({partial: 'match'});
expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith(partialMatch, done);

Questions? Suggestions?

Open an issue or toss up a pull request if you'd like to see anything added to this library!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial