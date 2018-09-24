Jasmine Promise Matchers

NOTE: If you use Jasmine 3.2+ there are built-in async matchers available. Read more here

Custom matchers for testing ES6 Promises with Jasmine 2.x.

NOTE: This library expects ES6 Promise feature to be present.

If you're testing in an old environment, e.g. PhantomJS, you need to load a polyfill.

Installing

You can install with either NPM or Bower like so:

npm i -D jasmine-es6-promise-matchers bower install jasmine-es6-promise-matchers

Overview

Using the Jasmine matchers provided by this extension allows a simpler and cleaner flow of unit tests.

Before:

This is not only harded to read, but also unstable. If the promise is never resolved, the tests hang for a long timeout.

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should resolve to something' , function ( done ) { function assert ( value ) { expect(value).toBe( 'something' ); done(); } const promise = something.withPromise(); promise.then(assert, done.fail); }); });

After:

Using the matchers provided by this library your tests could instead look like this:

describe( 'test' , function ( ) { it( 'should resolve to something' , function ( done ) { const promise = something.withPromise(); expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith( 'something' , done); }); });

Using the matchers

This library includes a couple of matchers, as shown below.

Verify that a Promise is (or will be) rejected.

expect(promise).toBeRejected(done);

Verify that a Promise is rejected with a specific value.

expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith( 'something' , done); var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({ partial : 'match' }); expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith(partialMatch, done);

Verify that a Promise is resolved.

expect(promise).toBeResolved(done);

Verify that a Promise is resolved with a specific value.

expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith( 'something' , done); var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({ partial : 'match' }); expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith(partialMatch, done);

Open an issue or toss up a pull request if you'd like to see anything added to this library!