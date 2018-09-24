NOTE: If you use Jasmine 3.2+ there are built-in async matchers available. Read more here
Custom matchers for testing ES6 Promises with Jasmine 2.x.
NOTE: This library expects ES6
Promise feature to be present.
If you're testing in an old environment, e.g. PhantomJS, you need to load a polyfill.
You can install with either NPM or Bower like so:
npm i -D jasmine-es6-promise-matchers
bower install jasmine-es6-promise-matchers
Using the Jasmine matchers provided by this extension allows a simpler and cleaner flow of unit tests.
Before:
This is not only harded to read, but also unstable. If the promise is never resolved, the tests hang for a long timeout.
describe('test', function() {
it('should resolve to something', function(done) {
function assert(value) {
expect(value).toBe('something');
done();
}
const promise = something.withPromise();
promise.then(assert, done.fail);
});
});
After:
Using the matchers provided by this library your tests could instead look like this:
describe('test', function() {
it('should resolve to something', function(done) {
const promise = something.withPromise();
expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith('something', done);
});
});
This library includes a couple of matchers, as shown below.
Verify that a Promise is (or will be) rejected.
expect(promise).toBeRejected(done);
Verify that a Promise is rejected with a specific value.
expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith('something', done);
// Asymmetric matching is also supported for objects:
var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({partial: 'match'});
expect(promise).toBeRejectedWith(partialMatch, done);
Verify that a Promise is resolved.
expect(promise).toBeResolved(done);
Verify that a Promise is resolved with a specific value.
expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith('something', done);
// Asymmetric matching is also supported for objects:
var partialMatch = jasmine.objectContaining({partial: 'match'});
expect(promise).toBeResolvedWith(partialMatch, done);
Open an issue or toss up a pull request if you'd like to see anything added to this library!