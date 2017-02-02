This package has been deprecated in favor of AVA

Helpers and overrides that augment Jasmine for use in an ES6+ environment

Installing

jasmine-es6 is available as an npm package and is meant to be installed in place of the jasmine package.

Usage

CLI

jasmine-es6 provides a jasmine executable, meant to be used in place of the executable provided by the jasmine package. It runs a project's Jasmine specs in a Babel environment, which transpiles ES6+ code at runtime. jasmine-es6 does not require a jasmine.json to be present; it will fallback to the default jasmine.json that would be generated by running jasmine init . The JASMINE_CONFIG_PATH environment variable is still respected.

When using the CLI, the overrides listed below will be enabled. Note that if a custom jasmine.json is used, the overrides will not be enabled by default. jasmine-es6/lib/install.js must be added as a helper to the custom jasmine.json as follows:

{ "spec_dir" : "spec" , "spec_files" : [ "**/*[sS]pec.js" ], "helpers" : [ "../node_modules/jasmine-es6/lib/install.js" , "helpers/**/*.js" ] }

Overrides

Extend it , beforeEach , etc. with additional behavior. Either install overrides individually (as shown below) or all at once:

import install from 'jasmine-es6' ; install();

Async

Adds support for async test cases by transforming them to use Jasmine's done callback. Exceptions thrown by any async function calls are caught and passed to Jasmine's done.fail callback.

import fs from 'fs-promise' ; import install from 'jasmine-es6/overrides/async' ; install(); describe( 'Async' , function ( ) { beforeEach( async function ( ) { this .contents = await fs.readFile( './package.json' , 'utf8' ); }); it( 'supports async-await test cases' , async function ( ) { const packageJson = JSON .parse( this .contents); expect(packageJson.name).toBe( 'jasmine-es6' ); }); });

Note that with this override installed, test cases will no longer be able to access the done argument.

Helpers

Functions and classes that enable more expressive and concise test cases. Either require helpers individually (as shown below) or all at once:

import {catchError, Promise } from 'jasmine-es6' ;

catchError

"Returns" the error message ( e.message ) of an async function call or undefined if no error is thrown.

import catchError from 'jasmine-es6/helpers/catch_error' ; import install from 'jasmine-es6/overrides/async' ; install(); describe( 'Async' , function ( ) { it( 'enables easy assertion on async errors' , async function ( ) { const errorMessage = await catchError(fs.readFile( 'does_not_exist' , 'utf8' )); expect(errorMessage).toMatch( /ENOENT/ ); }); });

Development

Getting Started

The application requires the following external dependencies:

Node.js

The rest of the dependencies are handled through:

npm install

Run tests with: