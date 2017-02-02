This package has been deprecated in favor of AVA
Helpers and overrides that augment Jasmine for use in an ES6+ environment
jasmine-es6 is available as an
npm package and is meant to be
installed in place of the
jasmine package.
jasmine-es6 provides a
jasmine executable, meant to be used in place of
the executable provided by the
jasmine package. It runs a project's Jasmine
specs in a Babel environment, which transpiles ES6+ code
at runtime.
jasmine-es6 does not require a
jasmine.json to be present; it
will fallback to the default
jasmine.json that would be generated by running
jasmine init. The
JASMINE_CONFIG_PATH environment variable is still
respected.
When using the CLI, the overrides listed below will be enabled. Note that if a
custom
jasmine.json is used, the overrides will not be enabled by default.
jasmine-es6/lib/install.js must be added as a helper to the custom
jasmine.json as follows:
{
"spec_dir": "spec",
"spec_files": [
"**/*[sS]pec.js"
],
"helpers": [
"../node_modules/jasmine-es6/lib/install.js",
"helpers/**/*.js"
]
}
Extend
it,
beforeEach, etc. with additional behavior. Either install
overrides individually (as shown below) or all at once:
import install from 'jasmine-es6';
install();
Adds support for
async test cases by transforming them to use Jasmine's
done callback. Exceptions thrown by any
async function calls are caught
and passed to Jasmine's
done.fail callback.
import fs from 'fs-promise';
import install from 'jasmine-es6/overrides/async';
install();
describe('Async', function() {
beforeEach(async function() {
this.contents = await fs.readFile('./package.json', 'utf8');
});
it('supports async-await test cases', async function() {
const packageJson = JSON.parse(this.contents);
expect(packageJson.name).toBe('jasmine-es6');
});
});
Note that with this override installed, test cases will no longer be able to
access the
done argument.
Functions and classes that enable more expressive and concise test cases.
Either
require helpers individually (as shown below) or all at once:
import {catchError, Promise} from 'jasmine-es6';
"Returns" the error message (
e.message) of an
async function call or
undefined if no error is thrown.
import catchError from 'jasmine-es6/helpers/catch_error';
import install from 'jasmine-es6/overrides/async';
install();
describe('Async', function() {
it('enables easy assertion on async errors', async function() {
const errorMessage = await catchError(fs.readFile('does_not_exist', 'utf8'));
expect(errorMessage).toMatch(/ENOENT/);
});
});
The application requires the following external dependencies:
The rest of the dependencies are handled through:
npm install
Run tests with:
npm test