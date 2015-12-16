jasmine - data provider

I am used to use data provider in PHPunit so I have been searching for some solution in jasmine

but I found only this (https://github.com/jphpsf/jasmine-data-provider), problem is, this is just for jasmine v1.2

so I updated it

now you can use Jasmine 2.2.0 and use data providers just like that:

Usage

var using = require ( 'jasmine-data-provider' ); describe( 'test subtraction with data provider - direct array' , function ( ) { using([{ a : 5 , b : 2 , expected : 3 }, { a : 25 , b : 26 , expected : -1 }], function ( data ) { it( 'should calc with operator -' , function ( ) { var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '-' ); expect(result).toEqual(data.expected); }); }); });

Using function as a data provider

describe( 'test addition with data provider - provider function' , function ( ) { function plusProvider ( ) { return [ { a : 2 , b : 3 , expected : 5 }, { a : '14' , b : 15 , expected : 29 }, { a : 12 , b : '13' , expected : 25 }, { a : '22' , b : '13' , expected : 35 }, ]; } using(plusProvider, function ( data ) { it( 'should calc with operator +' , function ( ) { var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '+' ); expect(result).toEqual(data.expected); }); }); });

Now you can use object with a description that is passed into to the callback function as the last parameter

describe( 'My fantastic test' , function ( ) { var objectDataProvider = { 'First one is awesome!' : { a : 6 , b : 3 , expected : 9 }, 'Second test should fail' : { a : 8 , b : 1 , expected : 10 } }; using(objectDataProvider, function ( data, description ) { it(description, function ( ) { var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '+' ); expect(result).toEqual(data.expected); }); }); });

JS Module Loaders

CommonJS (like browserify), AMD (like requirejs)

Browser compatibility

Chrome 5+, Firefox 4+, Opera 12+, Safari 5+ and Internet Explorer 9+ (oh yeah..)

Installation

npm install jasmine-data-provider

Example