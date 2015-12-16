var using = require('jasmine-data-provider');
describe('test subtraction with data provider - direct array', function () {
using([{a: 5, b: 2, expected: 3}, {a: 25, b: 26, expected: -1}], function (data) {
it('should calc with operator -', function () {
var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '-');
expect(result).toEqual(data.expected);
});
});
});
Using function as a data provider
describe('test addition with data provider - provider function', function () {
function plusProvider() {
return [
{a: 2, b: 3, expected: 5},
{a: '14', b: 15, expected: 29},
{a: 12, b: '13', expected: 25},
{a: '22', b: '13', expected: 35},
];
}
using(plusProvider, function (data) {
it('should calc with operator +', function () {
var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '+');
expect(result).toEqual(data.expected);
});
});
});
Now you can use object with a description that is passed into to the callback function as the last parameter
describe('My fantastic test', function () {
var objectDataProvider = {
'First one is awesome!': {a: 6, b: 3, expected: 9},
'Second test should fail': {a: 8, b: 1, expected: 10}
};
using(objectDataProvider, function (data, description) {
it(description, function () {
var result = calculator.calc(data.a, data.b, '+');
expect(result).toEqual(data.expected);
});
});
});
CommonJS (like browserify), AMD (like requirejs)
Chrome 5+, Firefox 4+, Opera 12+, Safari 5+ and Internet Explorer 9+ (oh yeah..)
npm install jasmine-data-provider
